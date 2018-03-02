Star Tracks
John Legend Throws Shade, Plus Justin Theroux, Gigi Hadid & More
COOL VIBES
A sunglasses-clad John Legend is the epitome of cool as he walks through New York City on Thursday.
STYLE STARS
Singers Halle and Chloe Bailey are sartorial superstars as they walk the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.
WALK THE WALK
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.
AND ACTION!
Bobby Cannavale suits up while he and The Irishman costar Robert De Niro film scenes for their upcoming movie in N.Y.C.
I LOVE NEW YORK
His recent split from wife Jennifer Aniston isn't slowing Justin Theroux, who is spotted enjoying N.Y.C.'s warmer weather on Thursday.
GROUNDED ANGEL
Lily Aldridge arrives at the airport in Toronto on Thursday.
CITY SMILES
On Thursday, a happy Naomi Watts walks around New York City.
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR
Sam Smith attends the Global Awards in London.
OH, BABY
Pregnant Miranda Kerr strikes a pose at the DVF Oscar Luncheon, which honors the female Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday.
BONJOUR, BELLA!
Bella Hadid steps out in Paris during Fashion Week.
SIDE BY SIDE
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge go for a walk on Wednesday in New York City.
IN CARICATURE
Uma Thurman celebrates getting her portrait hung up at New York City's legendary Sardi's.
POOCH ON THE LOOSE
Michelle Williams' dog pulls on its leash during the pair's walk in New York City.
UP IN ARMS
Dennis Quaid carries his bulldog as he arrives at an N.Y.C. hotel on Wednesday.
ACADEMY KICK-OFF
On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Charlotte McKinney looks stunning as she poses at the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala.
MEN IN UNIFORM
LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnnell are on the move as they film scenes for NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday.
MAKING A SPLASH
Amber Nash poses with a T-shirt of her Archer character, Pam, at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City on Thursday.
'DIVE' IN
Ed Sheeran kicks off his Australia and New Zealand tour with a Thursday press conference in Perth.
SHINING IN CHANEL
Kristen Stewart arrives at the Los Angeles Chanel Beauty House celebration on Wednesday.
FAMILY FIRST
Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and his sister, Levi, attend the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week.
SITTING PRETTY
Thoroughbreds costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke attend their film's premiere afterparty on Wednesday.
ART ATTACK
Putting her growing baby bump on full display, Kate Middleton makes an appearance at the "Victorian Giants" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday.
FEEL THE MUSIC
On Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini attends the 5th Anniversary Celebration of "Musicians On Call" in L.A.
PARTY PEOPLE
On Wednesday, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg come together at Hennessy X.O's Lunar New Year celebration.
CITY SLICKER
On Wednesday, Donald Glover is spotted in New York City.
BEAUTY QUEEN
Cindy Crawford attends a Chanel Party to celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on Wednesday.
FUELING UP
Chris Pratt keeps a low profile as he heads to a coffee house in L.A. on Wednesday.
LOOKING GOOD
Big day! An ever-dapper David Beckham attends the global launch of his new grooming brand, HOUSE 99.
LOVE, DEMI
Demi Lovato delivers a memorable performance during her Tell Me You Love Me world tour on Wednesday.
BUMP IT UP
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, bumps around N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
RADIO HEAD
Jennifer Lawrence and Radio Andy host Andy Cohen strike a pose together after the Red Sparrow actress stopped by the SiriusXM show on Wednesday.
JET SETTERS
Krysten Ritter holds her puppy close as she arrives at LAX Airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
MAN'S BEST FRIEND
With a coffee cup in hand, Liev Schreiber walks with his dog in N.Y.C.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Bella Hadid struts her stuff through the streets of Paris after a meeting at the Dior office on Wednesday.
GIRLS ON FILM
Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy gear up to film scenes for their upcoming movie, Vox Lux, on Wednesday.
COFFEE BREAK
Selena Gomez enjoys a sip of iced coffee before heading to her workout class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Zoey Deutch gives a twirl as she arrives at the Christian Dior show on Tuesday as part of Paris Fashion Week.
PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE
Sunny, the Today puppy (which will train to become a guide dog), is ready for his super-cute close-up during an appearance on Tuesday's show in New York.
SHOPPING FOR TWO
A pregnant Eva Longoria picks up some Chobani yogurt during her grocery shopping trip in L.A. on Monday.
TAILS A' WAGGING
Shemar Moore gets in some cuddle time with his pups while visiting Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.
HEAVY MEDAL
Shaun White shows off his record-breaking gold medal to Renee Bargh as he stops by the Extra Hollywood studio on Tuesday for a taping.
WOMAN IN BLACK
Jennifer Hudson strikes a pose for photographers as she arrives at the WCRF "An Unforgettable Evening" event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
ARM IN ARM
Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara cozy up to each other during a night on the town for the WCRF.
LADIES MAN
Later in the night, Pitbull shows off his pop star swagger while treating the guests to a performance.
WHAT A CHARACTER
Natasha Lyonne gets animated on Tuesday while filming Russian Doll with costar Elizabeth Ashley on the film's New York set.
HELLO THERE
Alicia Vikander is all smiles as she arrives at a photocall for her new film, Tomb Raider, on Tuesday in Madrid.
SISTERS IN ARMS
Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton crack each other up while attending the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday in London.
WHAT AN HONOR
Carla Hall and Marcus Samuelsson join Jose Andrés — who was being honored at the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) annual benefit in N.Y.C. — for a not-so-serious photo opp.
FULL HEARTS
Fuller House star Lori Loughlin enlists her look-alike daughter Olivia as her date to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Tuesday.
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Zoë Kravitz takes in the Saint Laurent show from the front row during Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.
'WILDE' ABOUT YOU
Olivia Wilde can't help but crack a smile while looking at something on her phone during a walk through L.A.
MEET & GREET
Scott Eastwood and John Boyega attend a Pacific Rim Uprising fan event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.
SO METAL
Halle Berry shines bright in a metallic dress at the 6th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner on Tuesday.
WELCOME BACK
Gigi Gorgeous' longtime love, Nats Getty, departs LAX Airport with the YouTuber (not pictured) on Tuesday.
DINNER DATE
A newly-married Emily Ratajkowski is positively glowing as she heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
LADY IN RED
Bella Thorne slays in a red gown at the Tuesday premiere of Midnight Sun in Rome, Italy.
WAKANDA FOREVER
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates joins Black Panther costars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o onstage at New York City's Apollo Theater.
JE T'AIME PARIS
Gigi Hadid steps out on Tuesday as she takes some time for herself before hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week.
SLAYING THE GAME
Kaia Gerber struts her stuff during the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
TV TALK
All eyes are on Morena Baccarin as she stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her show, Gotham, on Tuesday.
LADIES WHO BRUNCH
Padma Lakshmi, former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and Chelsea Handler squeeze in for a group selfie at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch.
WHO RUN THE WORLD?
Also in attendance at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch? Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn, who are all smiles at the Tuesday event.
PERFECT PAIR
Cute couple alert! Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie complement each other's styles at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Jennifer Lawrence strikes a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday.
PINK LADY
Janelle Monáe thinks pink at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.
STARRY NIGHT
Famke Janssen and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend the Avión and Watchbox's screening of Louisiana Caviar at Mailroom in N.Y.C.
LAUGH IT OFF
Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry come together at the premiere of Atlanta Robbin' on Monday.
LOVE YOUR SELFIE
A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a fan at the film's L.A. premiere.
MOVIE MOMENT
Bella Thorne makes it out to the photocall for her film, Midnight Sun, on Tuesday.
A DUET TO REMEMBER
Jimmy Fallon joins Tonight Show guest Kelly Clarkson in belting out the Google Translate version of "Stronger" on Monday.
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
Eva Longoria joyfully cradles her growing baby bump at the Monday premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in L.A.
STRONG WOMEN
On Monday, Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler strike poses at the launch of Bob Roth's 'Strength in Stillness,' hosted by the stars, in London.
MAKING WAVES
Anne Hathaway greets photographers while making her way through the AHC photocall on Tuesay in Seoul, South Korea.
FOR THE LOVE OF SELFIES
Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan squeeze in for a group selfie as the comedians squeeze together while sitting courtside at Monday's New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Coolest mom ever! Reese Witherspoon brings her look-alike daughter, Ava, as her date to the L.A. premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.
HOLD ME CLOSER
Rachael Ray and her pup share a cuddly embrace as the pair celebrate the 10th anniversary of her pet food brand, Nutrish (available in PetSmart stores now), on Monday in N.Y.C.
DREAM COME TRUE
Salma Hayek treats her daughter, Valentina, to the ultimate celeb perk: getting to meet Oprah Winfrey (!) at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.
BACK TO WORK
Mary Elizabeth Winstead gear up to film scenes for her upcoming movie, Gemini Man, on Monday.
BALLIN' TIME
Joined by brother Nick (not pictured), Joe Jonas is seen enjoying a game of lawn bowls at the Bondi Beach bowling club.
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
Kate Middleton visits the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) on Tuesday to learn more about the college's global health programs aimed to reduce maternal and newborn mortality worldwide.
FAMILY MATTERS
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa bring daughters Natalia and Gianna to the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.
AT THE MIC
Laverne Cox speaks on a panel at the exclusive premiere event for Lifetime's new show, Glam Masters, on Monday.
CHEERS!
Brooke Shields celebrates at the launch party for her QVC clothing line, Brooke Shields Timeless, at N.Y.C.'s Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room.
WINE ABOUT IT
It's wine-o'clock for Christie Brinkley, who brought along a bottle of prosecco to promote her skincare line on Good Day New York on Monday.
THE GOOD LIFE
The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore attends a Monday BUILD Studio event in New York City.
NOT SO SIRIUS
Laverne Cox stops by SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" in New York City on Monday.
BACK IN BLACK
Rooney Mara, who stars in Mary Magdalene, opts for an all-black ensemble for a special screening of the film at London's National Gallery.
COFFEE BREAK
Taking a break from hitting the runways during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid fuels up with a to-go cup of coffee.
RUNNING ERRANDS
Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo go grocery shopping in West Hollywood on Monday.
IN THE GAMES
On Monday in Monaco, Benedict Cumberbatch speaks at a press conference ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards.
OUT & ABOUT
Justin Theroux is photographed with his bike in New York City for the first time since he and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation.
GOING GLOBAL
Spider Sharpless brings Alanis Morissette on the court during the Harlem Globetrotters' Los Angeles game on Sunday.
RIGHT 'ROUND
Miles Brown hangs with the Harlem Globetrotters at their L.A. game.
CHOW HOUNDS
Katie Lee and her dog, Gus, take the stage at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday.
GLAM GUILD
Anna Camp arrives at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Saturday in L.A
LOVERS' LANE
On Sunday, Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk hand-in-hand in New York City.
READY TO RIDE
Eva Herzigova plays with props at the race car-themed Tommy Hilfiger Milan Fashion Week show.
TOMMY'S GIRL
Gigi Hadid greets fans at the Tommy Hilfiger store during Milan Fashion Week.
