John Legend Throws Shade, Plus Justin Theroux, Gigi Hadid & More

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

Jackson Lee/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

COOL VIBES

A sunglasses-clad John Legend is the epitome of cool as he walks through New York City on Thursday.

Leon Bennett/Getty

STYLE STARS

Singers Halle and Chloe Bailey are sartorial superstars as they walk the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

WALK THE WALK 

Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday. 

BackGrid

AND ACTION!

Bobby Cannavale suits up while he and The Irishman costar Robert De Niro film scenes for their upcoming movie in N.Y.C.

BackGrid

I LOVE NEW YORK

His recent split from wife Jennifer Aniston isn't slowing Justin Theroux, who is spotted enjoying N.Y.C.'s warmer weather on Thursday.

The Image Direct

GROUNDED ANGEL 

Lily Aldridge arrives at the airport in Toronto on Thursday. 

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

CITY SMILES

On Thursday, a happy Naomi Watts walks around New York City. 

Joel Ryan/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

GLOBAL SUPERSTAR 

Sam Smith attends the Global Awards in London. 

Donato Sardella/Getty

OH, BABY

Pregnant Miranda Kerr strikes a pose at the DVF Oscar Luncheon, which honors the female Academy Award nominees, on Wednesday.

INSTARimages.com

BONJOUR, BELLA!

Bella Hadid steps out in Paris during Fashion Week. 

MEGA

SIDE BY SIDE

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge go for a walk on Wednesday in New York City. 

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

IN CARICATURE 

Uma Thurman celebrates getting her portrait hung up at New York City's legendary Sardi's. 

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

POOCH ON THE LOOSE

Michelle Williams' dog pulls on its leash during the pair's walk in New York City. 

Splash News Online

UP IN ARMS 

Dennis Quaid carries his bulldog as he arrives at an N.Y.C. hotel on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online

ACADEMY KICK-OFF

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Charlotte McKinney looks stunning as she poses at the Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala.

The Image Direct

MEN IN UNIFORM 

LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnnell are on the move as they film scenes for NCIS: Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

MAKING A SPLASH

Amber Nash poses with a T-shirt of her Archer character, Pam, at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City on Thursday. 

Matt Jelonek/WireImage

'DIVE' IN

Ed Sheeran kicks off his Australia and New Zealand tour with a Thursday press conference in Perth. 

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

SHINING IN CHANEL 

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Los Angeles Chanel Beauty House celebration on Wednesday. 

Marc Piasecki/Getty

FAMILY FIRST

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and his sister, Levi, attend the H&M show during Paris Fashion Week.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Thoroughbreds costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke attend their film's premiere afterparty on Wednesday.

Ben Stansall/Getty

ART ATTACK

Putting her growing baby bump on full display, Kate Middleton makes an appearance at the "Victorian Giants" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday.

Jesse Grant/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

On Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini attends the 5th Anniversary Celebration of "Musicians On Call" in L.A.

Cindy Ord/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

On Wednesday, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg come together at Hennessy X.O's Lunar New Year celebration.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

CITY SLICKER

On Wednesday, Donald Glover is spotted in New York City.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

BEAUTY QUEEN

Cindy Crawford attends a Chanel Party to celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCO on Wednesday.

Pacific Coast News

FUELING UP

Chris Pratt keeps a low profile as he heads to a coffee house in L.A. on Wednesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

Big day! An ever-dapper David Beckham attends the global launch of his new grooming brand, HOUSE 99.

Steve Jennings/Getty

LOVE, DEMI

Demi Lovato delivers a memorable performance during her Tell Me You Love Me world tour on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BUMP IT UP

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, bumps around N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Jennifer Lawrence and Radio Andy host Andy Cohen strike a pose together after the Red Sparrow actress stopped by the SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

MEGA

JET SETTERS

Krysten Ritter holds her puppy close as she arrives at LAX Airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

With a coffee cup in hand, Liev Schreiber walks with his dog in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella Hadid struts her stuff through the streets of Paris after a meeting at the Dior office on Wednesday.

GC Images

GIRLS ON FILM

Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy gear up to film scenes for their upcoming movie, Vox Lux, on Wednesday.

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Selena Gomez enjoys a sip of iced coffee before heading to her workout class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Zoey Deutch gives a twirl as she arrives at the Christian Dior show on Tuesday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Nathan Congleton/NBC

PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Sunny, the Today puppy (which will train to become a guide dog), is ready for his super-cute close-up during an appearance on Tuesday's show in New York.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SHOPPING FOR TWO 

A pregnant Eva Longoria picks up some Chobani yogurt during her grocery shopping trip in L.A. on Monday. 

David Livingston/Getty

TAILS A' WAGGING

Shemar Moore gets in some cuddle time with his pups while visiting Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

HEAVY MEDAL

Shaun White shows off his record-breaking gold medal to Renee Bargh as he stops by the Extra Hollywood studio on Tuesday for a taping.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

WOMAN IN BLACK

Jennifer Hudson strikes a pose for photographers as she arrives at the WCRF "An Unforgettable Evening" event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Charley Gallay/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara cozy up to each other during a night on the town for the WCRF.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

LADIES MAN

Later in the night, Pitbull shows off his pop star swagger while treating the guests to a performance.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

WHAT A CHARACTER

Natasha Lyonne gets animated on Tuesday while filming Russian Doll with costar Elizabeth Ashley on the film's New York set.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

HELLO THERE

Alicia Vikander is all smiles as she arrives at a photocall for her new film, Tomb Raider, on Tuesday in Madrid.

Chris Jackson/Getty

SISTERS IN ARMS

Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton crack each other up while attending the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday in London.

Michael McCarthy

WHAT AN HONOR

Carla Hall and Marcus Samuelsson join Jose Andrés — who was being honored at the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) annual benefit in N.Y.C. — for a not-so-serious photo opp.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

FULL HEARTS

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin enlists her look-alike daughter Olivia as her date to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Tuesday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Zoë Kravitz takes in the Saint Laurent show from the front row during Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.

MEGA

'WILDE' ABOUT YOU

Olivia Wilde can't help but crack a smile while looking at something on her phone during a walk through L.A.

Don Arnold/WireImage

MEET & GREET

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega attend a Pacific Rim Uprising fan event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.

Splash News Online

SO METAL

Halle Berry shines bright in a metallic dress at the 6th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner on Tuesday.

BackGrid

WELCOME BACK

Gigi Gorgeous' longtime love, Nats Getty, departs LAX Airport with the YouTuber (not pictured) on Tuesday.

Photographer Group/Splash News Online

DINNER DATE

A newly-married Emily Ratajkowski is positively glowing as she heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

LADY IN RED

Bella Thorne slays in a red gown at the Tuesday premiere of Midnight Sun in Rome, Italy.

Shahar Azran/WireImage

WAKANDA FOREVER

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates joins Black Panther costars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o onstage at New York City's Apollo Theater.

INSTARimages.com

JE T'AIME PARIS

Gigi Hadid steps out on Tuesday as she takes some time for herself before hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SLAYING THE GAME

Kaia Gerber struts her stuff during the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Andrew Toth/Getty

TV TALK

All eyes are on Morena Baccarin as she stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her show, Gotham, on Tuesday.

Rachel Murray/Getty

LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Padma Lakshmi, former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and Chelsea Handler squeeze in for a group selfie at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch.

Rachel Murray/Getty

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Also in attendance at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch? Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn, who are all smiles at the Tuesday event.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

PERFECT PAIR

Cute couple alert! Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie complement each other's styles at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco.

Shutterstock

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Jennifer Lawrence strikes a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

PINK LADY

Janelle Monáe thinks pink at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Famke Janssen and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend the Avión and Watchbox's screening of Louisiana Caviar at Mailroom in N.Y.C.

Marcus Ingram/WireImage

LAUGH IT OFF

Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry come together at the premiere of Atlanta Robbin' on Monday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a fan at the film's L.A. premiere.

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Bella Thorne makes it out to the photocall for her film, Midnight Sun, on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A DUET TO REMEMBER

Jimmy Fallon joins Tonight Show guest Kelly Clarkson in belting out the Google Translate version of "Stronger" on Monday.

Christopher Polk/Getty

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Eva Longoria joyfully cradles her growing baby bump at the Monday premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in L.A.

Dave Benett/Getty

STRONG WOMEN

On Monday, Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler strike poses at the launch of Bob Roth's 'Strength in Stillness,' hosted by the stars, in London.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

MAKING WAVES

Anne Hathaway greets photographers while making her way through the AHC photocall on Tuesay in Seoul, South Korea.

James Devaney/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF SELFIES

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan squeeze in for a group selfie as the comedians squeeze together while sitting courtside at Monday's New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Coolest mom ever! Reese Witherspoon brings her look-alike daughter, Ava, as her date to the L.A. premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty

HOLD ME CLOSER

Rachael Ray and her pup share a cuddly embrace as the pair celebrate the 10th anniversary of her pet food brand, Nutrish (available in PetSmart stores now), on Monday in N.Y.C.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Salma Hayek treats her daughter, Valentina, to the ultimate celeb perk: getting to meet Oprah Winfrey (!) at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.

BackGrid

BACK TO WORK

Mary Elizabeth Winstead gear up to film scenes for her upcoming movie, Gemini Man, on Monday.

Splash News Online

BALLIN' TIME

Joined by brother Nick (not pictured), Joe Jonas is seen enjoying a game of lawn bowls at the Bondi Beach bowling club.

Shutterstock

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Kate Middleton visits the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) on Tuesday to learn more about the college's global health programs aimed to reduce maternal and newborn mortality worldwide.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa bring daughters Natalia and Gianna to the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

AT THE MIC

Laverne Cox speaks on a panel at the exclusive premiere event for Lifetime's new show, Glam Masters, on Monday.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

CHEERS!

Brooke Shields celebrates at the launch party for her QVC clothing line, Brooke Shields Timeless, at N.Y.C.'s Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

WINE ABOUT IT

It's wine-o'clock for Christie Brinkley, who brought along a bottle of prosecco to promote her skincare line on Good Day New York on Monday.

Monica Schipper/Getty

THE GOOD LIFE 

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore attends a Monday BUILD Studio event in New York City. 

Monica Schipper/Getty

NOT SO SIRIUS 

Laverne Cox stops by SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" in New York City on Monday.

PA Images/Sipa USA

BACK IN BLACK

Rooney Mara, who stars in Mary Magdalene, opts for an all-black ensemble for a special screening of the film at London's National Gallery.

Splash News Online

COFFEE BREAK

Taking a break from hitting the runways during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid fuels up with a to-go cup of coffee.

MEGA

RUNNING ERRANDS

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo go grocery shopping in West Hollywood on Monday.

BackGrid

IN THE GAMES 

On Monday in Monaco, Benedict Cumberbatch speaks at a press conference ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards. 

TheImageDirect.com

OUT & ABOUT

Justin Theroux is photographed with his bike in New York City for the first time since he and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation.

John Photography/Shutterstock

GOING GLOBAL 

Spider Sharpless brings Alanis Morissette on the court during the Harlem Globetrotters' Los Angeles game on Sunday. 

John Photography/Shutterstock

RIGHT 'ROUND 

Miles Brown hangs with the Harlem Globetrotters at their L.A. game. 

South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

CHOW HOUNDS 

Katie Lee and her dog, Gus, take the stage at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday. 

Art Garcia/Sipa USA

GLAM GUILD

Anna Camp arrives at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Saturday in L.A

The Image Direct

LOVERS' LANE 

On Sunday, Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk hand-in-hand in New York City.

Venturelli/WireImage

READY TO RIDE 

Eva Herzigova plays with props at the race car-themed Tommy Hilfiger Milan Fashion Week show. 

INSTARimages.com

TOMMY'S GIRL 

Gigi Hadid greets fans at the Tommy Hilfiger store during Milan Fashion Week. 

