Star Tracks
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski Take New York City, Plus John Stamos, Ryan Reynolds & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Grace Gavilanes and Lydia Price
SHORTS WEATHER
Will.i.am. arrives at The Defiant Ones screening in London on Thursday.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Ryan Reynolds arrives at the New York City set of a magazine photo shoot.
IN THE RACE
Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart cheer during the Cheltenham races on Thursday.
WORK IT OUT
Fuller House star John Stamos heads to the gym to work on his fitness in N.Y.C.
CITY GIRL
Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian (not pictured) go for a stroll through N.Y.C.
LOOKING FRESH
Constance Wu is spotted out in New York City on Thursday.
PAIRING OFF
Hoda Kotb and longtime partner Joel Schiffman hold hands in New York City.
TOMMY BOY
On Thursday in London, Tommy Hilfiger announces Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as his brand's new Global Ambassador.
AFTER MIDNIGHT
Midnight Sun stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger stop by the Young Hollywood studio on Wednesday.
IN A STRANGE LAND
Darren Aronofsky and Ellen Burstyn attend the Wednesday premiere of One Strange Rock in New York City.
ALL ABOUT ACCESSORIES
Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Ciara celebrate at the launch of Pandora's Shine collection in New York City on Wednesday.
TRUST ME
On Wednesday, Donald Sutherland and Brendan Fraser gather at a New York City screening of their show Trust.
FIELD TRIP
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo and his high school drama class, The Pineland Thespians, catch Broadway's "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Wednesday.
DEAR DIARY
Bob Saget and Judd Apatow attend a Wednesday screening of The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling in Hollywood.
GINA THE SPEAKER
On Wednesday, Gina Rodriguez speaks at the EYEspeak Summit in West Hollywood.
DOWN TO EARTH
Jennifer Garner is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.
TALK THE TALK
The Chi creator Lena Waithe appears on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers.
LONDON CALLING
These boots were made for strutting, as model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proved while leaving Loulou's Private Members Club in Mayfair, London.
LOOKING BACK
Usher is spotted for the first time since announcing his split from Grace Miguel, in West Hollywood.
CAUGHT AT SECURITY
A makeup-free Camila Cabello participates in an impromptu photo shoot at LAX Airport.
LOOK OF LOVE
Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor can't get enough of each other at the Literacy Partners Gala on Wednesday.
MEET YOUR MATCH
Brett Haley and Nick Offerman sport matching tees at the Heart Beats Loud premiere during SXSW on Wednesday.
STRANGER PAIR
Stranger Things actors (and IRL couple!) Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton quench their love for all things Dior Addict at the brand's Lacquer Plump event on Wednesday.
MORNING MOOD
Blockers star John Cena makes his voice heard at London's Good Morning Britain show on Thursday.
FAMILY REUNION
Jennifer Garner comes out to The Shubert Theatre to see her former onscreen dad and Alias costar Victor Garber, and Bernadette Peters, in Hello, Dolly!.
J'ADORE DIOR
Bella Hadid lets her love for Dior Addict Lacquer Plump be known at the brand's L.A. Welcome Dinner on Wednesday.
GOOD JEANS
Opting for jeans and a blazer, Amy Adams enjoys a Beverly Hills shopping trip.
BUILD ME UP
During her Tomb Raider press tour, Alicia Vikander stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her starring role in the movie reboot on Wednesday.
GOING GREEN
It's (seemingly) easy being green for Jenny McCarthy who sports a leprechaun outfit ahead of St. Patrick's Day, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
WALK THIS WAY
A bundled-up Naomi Watts looks happy as she walks through New York City.
OUT AND ABOUT
On Wednesday, Caitriona Balfe waves to fans while shooting Outlander in Glasgow.
LISTENING TO INSTINCT
Alan Cumming visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. To talk about his show Instinct.
THREE GENERATIONS
Sir Paul McCartney arrives at a London screening of My Generation with grandson Arthur Alistair Donald and daughter Mary McCartney on Wednesday.
HELLO, DEMI
And the crowd goes wild! Demi Lovato performs during the Detroit stop in her Tell Me You Love Me tour on Tuesday.
COOL GUYS CLUB
Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper attend "A Legacy Of Changing Lives" event, presented by the Fulfillment Fund, on Tuesday.
GETTING CLOSE
Lady Bird's Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are too-cute on the red carpet as they attend the Hollywood premiere of The Orchard's Flower on Tuesday.
BARE-FACED BEAUTY
Ashley Graham opts for a makeup-free look as she makes her way through LAX Airport to catch a flight.
TV TALK
On the heels of Black Panther's mega-success, Angela Bassett stops by The Late Show on Tuesday.
LISTEN UP
Joining Jimmy Buffet (not pictured) in their joint conversation, Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks during SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.
IT'S A STRETCH
Vanessa Hudgens stretches before dancing her heart out during the In The Heights cast's rehearsal for the Broadway show on Tuesday.
MIC DROP
And that's a wrap! Justin Timberlake ends his The Man of the Woods tour show in Toronto with a well-deserved mic drop.
FEEL THE LOVE
Olympian Gus Kenworthy arrives at a special L.A. screening of Love, Simon on Tuesday.
PLAYING AROUND
Jack Antonoff strums away onstage at Love, Simon's special screening in L.A.
CELEBRATING SPARKLE
Sofia Vergara attends the Lorraine Schwartz launch of The Eye Bangle in Hollywood on Tuesday.
SHINING SISTERS
Robyn Lively and sister Blake Lively pose at the Lorraine Schwartz launch.
'NO EXCUSES'
Meghan Trainor arrives at Capital Radio's London studios on Wednesday.
'YOU AND I'
On Sunday, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino cuddle on the beach in Malibu.
REFORMED PARTY
Star Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater pose at the SXSW premiere of First Reformed on Tuesday.
REAL GEMS
Heidi Klum and Rita Ora come out for the Tuesday Lorraine Schwartz launch in West Hollywood.
SUIT UP
Bella Hadid heads to a Tuesday Dior party in Hollywood.
GAME TIME
Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan join one another at a Tokyo screening of Jumanji on Wednesday.
IN LOVE
Actor Josh Duhamel poses at a Century City screening of his new movie Love, Simon on Tuesday.
FLOWER POWER
Lea Thompson and Henry Winkler embrace at the Tuesday premiere of Flower in Hollywood.
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
Victoria Beckham treats the Paris streets like her own runway on Tuesday.
MOM KNOWS BEST
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava come together at the London premiere of A Wrinkle In Time on Tuesday.
ROYAL ENCOUNTER
Prince Harry talks with Metropolitan Police officers as he and brother Prince William (not pictured) host the winners of the Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday.
HERE WE GO
Martin Freeman attends the Into Film Awards on Tuesday.
RED-Y FOR IT?
A makeup-free Julianne Hough continues to rock her bold auburn hair on Tuesday.
BEANIE GUY
Jonah Hill stays warm in a beanie and puffer coat while out and about in chilly New York City.
YOU GO, GIRL
Gwyneth Paltrow is a girl on the go as she leaves a business meeting in L.A.
COMMON TYPE
Common attends a session all about new TV series The Chi during SXSW on Monday.
WHITE OUT
Cate Blanchett makes a very stylish statement while attending the Si Passione By Giorgio Armani Launch on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
ALL DRESSED UP
Alicia Vikander attends the Hollywood premiere of Tomb Raider on Monday.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi stops by BUILD Studio on Monday to discuss her MAC Capsule Collection.
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich made it a date night at a New York City special screening of Arthur Miller: Writer on Monday.
PUMPED UP
Gigi Hadid gets in the spirit as she cheers on the New York Rangers in N.Y.C. on Monday night.
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
Love is beauty, according to Jason Derulo (and his tee!), who joined choreographer Jeremy Strong to teach kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County moves to his new single, "Colors."
ACTING OUT
Dave Franco and Abbi Jacobson, who play siblings in the drama 6 Balloons, debut their film at SXSW on Monday.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia take in the designs during Los Angeles Fashion Week on Monday.
BOY BLUE
Scott Eastwood proves he's a master at smizing at the Beijing, China premiere of Pacific Rim: Uprising on Monday.
LET'S CHAT
Sarah Paulson and Susan Sarandon catch up during a break on the New York City set of The Goldfinch.
FUNNY FACE
Newly-minted wrestler Ronda Rousey mimics her fighting face during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Mel B and daughter Phoenix Chi look more like sisters than mother-daughter at the red carpet kickoff for season 13 of America's Got Talent.
BIG DAY
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates her name day on Monday with daughter Estelle.
HEAR ME OUT
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom takes the stage at Most Likely to Murder: Live! during SXSW on Monday.
FASHION'S GONE TO THE DOGS
Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Vanderpump at MCM x Eddie Kang Capsule Collection Launch Party at Vanderpump Dogs
ALL GROWN UP
Smiles all around! Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
LOOKING PURR-FECT
Paris Jackson shows off her love of cats with her tee during a night out with a friend in West Hollywood.
THE SWING OF THINGS
Sisters and tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams stick together at the BNP Paribas Open Tournament on Monday.
STAY BOLD
Molly Ringwald and Tracee Ellis Ross take a mini photo break at Chico's #HowBoldAreYou event in N.Y.C. on Monday.
OH WHAT A NIGHT
Marilu Henner and Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps pose with the cast at the Opening Night of Company XIV's Cinderella.
BOW DOWN
Goddess and queen Tiffany Haddish makes her entrance at The Last O.G. premiere at SXSW on Monday.
HAPPY COUPLE
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are one cute couple as they sit next to each other at the Union de Actores Awards Gala on Monday in Madrid, Spain.
WELCOME BACK
Dressed as her Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington returns to Washington, D.C. to film scenes for the show.
TOUCHING DOWN
Tom Brady arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
WORK & PLAY
Nicole Kidman embraces a dog on the New York City set of The Goldfinch.
GOOD POINT
Fresh off his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Mark Hamill focuses his attention on something at SXSW while attending the Monday premiere of The Director and The Jedi, which tells the story of how Star Wars: The Last Jedi was made.
