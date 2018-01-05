Star Tracks

Britney Spears Flaunts Her Bikini Body, Plus Seth Meyers, Rita Ora & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

MEGA

GOOD DAY

Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.

2 of 141

Splash News Online

BREAKFAST CLUB

Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.

3 of 141

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.

4 of 141

BackGrid

SO CHILL

Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.

5 of 141

Christopher Polk/Getty

THEY SEE ME ROLLING

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

6 of 141

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.

7 of 141

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

PRETTY IN PLAID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.

8 of 141

BackGrid

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.

9 of 141

Jay L. Clendenin/Polaris

BUT FIRST, A SELFIE

Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.

10 of 141

Getty

GROWN WOMAN 

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

11 of 141

MEGA

FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.

12 of 141

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.

13 of 141

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

HELLO HANDSOME

Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday. 

14 of 141

BackGrid

RUN AWAY WITH ME

Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

15 of 141

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

CHI-TOWN 

Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A. 

16 of 141

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FAMILY GAMES

On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A. 

17 of 141

Splash News Online

FIERCE & FIT 

Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.  

18 of 141

MEGA

OUR TIME 

Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday. 

19 of 141

Vivien Killilea/Getty

BACK TO BLACK

On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

20 of 141

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online

LIFE'S A BEACH

While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.

21 of 141

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

LADY OF THE HOUR

Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

22 of 141

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.

23 of 141

GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.

24 of 141

WENN

THIS IS HAPPY

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.

25 of 141

Universal Orlando Resort

PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.

26 of 141

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

27 of 141

MEGA

BUNDLE UP

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.

28 of 141

Vince Flores/StarTraks

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

29 of 141

The Image Direct

AND SCENE!

Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.

30 of 141

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

LADY IN RED

Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.

31 of 141

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

MAD ABOUT YOU

On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

32 of 141

Matt Winkelmeyer/Gett

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.

33 of 141

Courtesy

FINDING PARADISE

Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

34 of 141

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

KEEP IT BRIGHT

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.

35 of 141

WENN

SUIT YOURSELF

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.

36 of 141

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.

37 of 141

The Image Direct

OH, BABY

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.

38 of 141

BackGrid

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.

39 of 141

James Devaney/Getty

WHAT A VIEW

Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

40 of 141

ames Devaney/Getty

BOW DOWN

Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.

41 of 141

BackGrid

BEACHIN' IT

Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.

42 of 141

Karwai Tang/WireImage

FIND YOUR VOICE

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.

43 of 141

Frazer Harrison/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

44 of 141

Rich Fury/Getty

FEELING GREEN

Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

45 of 141

Vivien Killilea/Getty

DOUBLE WINS

Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.

46 of 141

James Devaney/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.

47 of 141

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.

48 of 141

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

WALK IT OUT

Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.

49 of 141

The Image Direct

FUR SURE

Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.

50 of 141

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

GOOD DAY

Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.

51 of 141

BackGrid

TOP OF THE WORLD

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

52 of 141

Splash News Online

MAKING A SPLASH

Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.

53 of 141

Splash News Online

SHOP GIRL

Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.

54 of 141

WENN

'ANGEL' AMONG US

Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.

55 of 141

Splash News Online

STRONG VIBES

Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay. 

56 of 141

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.

57 of 141

MEGA

KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE 

The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

58 of 141

BackGrid

SWEET SMOOCH

Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

59 of 141

Jerod Harris/Getty

FLOWER POWER

On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.

60 of 141

Splash News Online

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.

61 of 141

The Image Direct

PUPPY LOVE

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

62 of 141

BackGrid

COMING TOGETHER

Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.

63 of 141

Splash

BEACH BODY

Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.

64 of 141

 

A NEW START

Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.

65 of 141

MHD/PacificCoastNews

GOING GRAY

A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

66 of 141

Pichichipixx.com/Splash

POOL SHARK

Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.

67 of 141

EVGA / BACKGRID

IT'S A DATE

Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.

68 of 141

Lester Cohen/WireImage

BUDDY UP

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

69 of 141

Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

DROPPING THE BALL

Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.

70 of 141

Leo Marinho/Splash News

WISH YOU WERE HERE

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.

71 of 141

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

BUNDLED UP

Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.

72 of 141

Ore Huiying/Getty Images

FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT

Jamie Foxx gets ready to enter 2018 at LAVO Singapore's grand opening.

73 of 141

Splash News

HOUGH DOES SHE DO IT

Julianne Hough looked trim in leggings as she grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.

74 of 141

David Becker/WireImage

SWEET TREATS

Katie Holmes attends the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday.

75 of 141

Jackson Lee/Splash News

TRAVEL BUDDIES

Jennifer Lawrence cradles her pup Pippi while walking through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

76 of 141

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FEELING SHADY

Hilary Duff runs errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

77 of 141

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

BALLERS

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 press junket at Times Square in New York City on Friday.

78 of 141

Splash News and Pictures

SUN & SAND

Rosario Dawson hits the beach in Santa Monica, California.

79 of 141

BACKGRID

READY, SET, JET-SET!

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

80 of 141

Mike Coppola/Getty

COUNTING DOWN

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.

81 of 141

BACKGRID

SNOW PROBLEM

Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.

82 of 141

Kimberly White/WireImage

WALK IT OUT

Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.

83 of 141

BACKGRID

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.

84 of 141

PA Images/INSTARimages

THE GREATEST CAST

Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.

85 of 141

JOCE/Bauergriffin

BIRTHDAY GAL

Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.

86 of 141

Picture Perfect Press/Splash News

LUNCH DATE

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.

87 of 141