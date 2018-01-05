Star Tracks
Britney Spears Flaunts Her Bikini Body, Plus Seth Meyers, Rita Ora & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
1 of 141
GOOD DAY
Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.
2 of 141
BREAKFAST CLUB
Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.
3 of 141
COFFEE BREAK
Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.
4 of 141
SO CHILL
Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.
5 of 141
THEY SEE ME ROLLING
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
6 of 141
DREAM COME TRUE
Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.
7 of 141
PRETTY IN PLAID
Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.
8 of 141
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.
9 of 141
BUT FIRST, A SELFIE
Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.
10 of 141
GROWN WOMAN
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
11 of 141
FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.
12 of 141
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.
13 of 141
HELLO HANDSOME
Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday.
14 of 141
RUN AWAY WITH ME
Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
15 of 141
CHI-TOWN
Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A.
16 of 141
FAMILY GAMES
On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A.
17 of 141
FIERCE & FIT
Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.
18 of 141
OUR TIME
Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday.
19 of 141
BACK TO BLACK
On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
20 of 141
LIFE'S A BEACH
While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.
21 of 141
LADY OF THE HOUR
Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.
22 of 141
LOOKING GOOD
The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.
23 of 141
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.
24 of 141
THIS IS HAPPY
This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.
25 of 141
PUT A SPELL ON YOU
Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.
26 of 141
MOVIE MOMENT
Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
27 of 141
BUNDLE UP
On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.
28 of 141
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
29 of 141
AND SCENE!
Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.
30 of 141
LADY IN RED
Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.
31 of 141
MAD ABOUT YOU
On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
32 of 141
LOVE YOUR SELFIE
Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.
33 of 141
FINDING PARADISE
Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
34 of 141
KEEP IT BRIGHT
Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.
35 of 141
SUIT YOURSELF
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.
36 of 141
ON HOLIDAY
Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.
37 of 141
OH, BABY
Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.
38 of 141
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.
39 of 141
WHAT A VIEW
Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
40 of 141
BOW DOWN
Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.
41 of 141
BEACHIN' IT
Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.
42 of 141
FIND YOUR VOICE
Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.
43 of 141
HUGS ALL AROUND
Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
44 of 141
FEELING GREEN
Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
45 of 141
DOUBLE WINS
Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.
46 of 141
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.
47 of 141
RIDE ON
Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.
48 of 141
WALK IT OUT
Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.
49 of 141
FUR SURE
Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.
50 of 141
GOOD DAY
Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.
51 of 141
TOP OF THE WORLD
The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.
52 of 141
MAKING A SPLASH
Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.
53 of 141
SHOP GIRL
Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.
54 of 141
'ANGEL' AMONG US
Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.
55 of 141
STRONG VIBES
Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay.
56 of 141
BUMP IT UP
Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.
57 of 141
KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE
The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
58 of 141
SWEET SMOOCH
Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
59 of 141
FLOWER POWER
On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.
60 of 141
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.
61 of 141
PUPPY LOVE
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.
62 of 141
COMING TOGETHER
Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.
63 of 141
BEACH BODY
Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.
64 of 141
A NEW START
Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.
65 of 141
GOING GRAY
A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
66 of 141
POOL SHARK
Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.
67 of 141
IT'S A DATE
Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.
68 of 141
BUDDY UP
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
69 of 141
DROPPING THE BALL
Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.
70 of 141
WISH YOU WERE HERE
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.
71 of 141
BUNDLED UP
Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.
72 of 141
FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT
Jamie Foxx gets ready to enter 2018 at LAVO Singapore's grand opening.
73 of 141
HOUGH DOES SHE DO IT
Julianne Hough looked trim in leggings as she grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.
74 of 141
SWEET TREATS
Katie Holmes attends the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday.
75 of 141
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Jennifer Lawrence cradles her pup Pippi while walking through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.
76 of 141
FEELING SHADY
Hilary Duff runs errands in Los Angeles on Friday.
77 of 141
BALLERS
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 press junket at Times Square in New York City on Friday.
78 of 141
SUN & SAND
Rosario Dawson hits the beach in Santa Monica, California.
79 of 141
READY, SET, JET-SET!
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
80 of 141
COUNTING DOWN
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.
81 of 141
SNOW PROBLEM
Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.
82 of 141
WALK IT OUT
Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.
83 of 141
BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.
84 of 141
THE GREATEST CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.
85 of 141
BIRTHDAY GAL
Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.
86 of 141
LUNCH DATE
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.
87 of 141