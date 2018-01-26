Star Tracks
Mila Kunis Feels the Love as Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year, Plus Bethenny Frankel, Karlie Kloss & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes and Lydia Price
KISSES FOR THE MISSUS
Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.
CLEAN SWEEP
Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.
SHINING BRIGHT
The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards.
COMING TOGETHER
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.
LOOKING BACK
Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.
ALL THE LOVE
Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.
GAME FACE
On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.
WACO PAIRING
Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.
MAN'S BEST FRIEND
Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A.
SMILEY FACE
Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.
UP, UP AND AWAY
Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.
TIME TO RISE
Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.
SPEAKING OUT
Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.
LAUGH PARTNER
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City.
REAL TALK
On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival.
BODY POSITIVE
Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C.
ALL AROUND THE WORLD
Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.
CITY BUSY
Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday.
THE 'BERET' WAY
Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood.
SNOW DAY
Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel.
BOLD & BEAUTIFUL
Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City.
TRUE LOVER
Kaley Cuoco leaves her Los Angeles yoga class.
WE BELONG TOGETHER
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka step out for a date night in N.Y.C.
THE SHORT LEASH
And they call it puppy love! Matt Bomer takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles.
ORANGE YOU GLAD?
On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski rocks a fuzzy orange coat in London.
FRONT ROW FRIENDS
Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.
EASY BEING GREEN
Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.
SOLDIERING ON
Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London.
HAPPY DAY
Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos.
SWING, SWING
Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.
COURTSIDE CUTIES
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.
HUGS ALL AROUND
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
BALLIN' TIME
This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.
SNOW DAY
Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.
STRUM AWAY
On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.
FRINGE BENEFITS
Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.
WALK IT OUT
Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.
WHITE HOT
Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.
HOWDY!
Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps as she heads to New York City's at the soon-to-open Scarpetta in Nomad on Tuesday.
CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN
Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.
RETAIL THERAPY
Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY
Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.
FRONT AND CENTER
All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.
HEY, CUTIE
On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.
STYLE STAR
Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.
BIG FISH
2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.
WHY SO BLUE?
Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.
SUMMER VIBES
Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC
TAKIGN COVER
Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.
SPILL THE DEETS
On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.
STRIKE A POSE
Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
CITY SLICKERS
Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.
COUNTRY STRONG
Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.
FLOWERS FOR KATE
Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.
AT THE MIC
John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.
FLYING HIGH
A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.
JUST KEEP FLEXING
A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.
