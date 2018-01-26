Star Tracks

Mila Kunis Feels the Love as Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year, Plus Bethenny Frankel, Karlie Kloss & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

1 of 157

Bill Davila/StarTraks

KISSES FOR THE MISSUS

Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

2 of 157

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CLEAN SWEEP

Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.

3 of 157

Splash News Online

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.

4 of 157

MEGA

SHINING BRIGHT

The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards. 

5 of 157

Bruel-Bild/DDP/INSTARimages.com

COMING TOGETHER

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.

6 of 157

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LOOKING BACK

Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.

7 of 157

Mat Hayward/Getty

ALL THE LOVE

Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

8 of 157

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAME FACE

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.

9 of 157

Chance Yeh/Getty

WACO PAIRING

Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.

10 of 157

Flight

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A. 

11 of 157

Jason Merritt/Getty

SMILEY FACE

Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.

12 of 157

Mat Hayward/Getty

UP, UP AND AWAY

Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.

13 of 157

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

14 of 157

Frazer Harrison/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.

15 of 157

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

TIME TO RISE

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.

16 of 157

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.

17 of 157

Cindy Ord/Getty

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.

18 of 157

Raymond Hall/GC Images

LAUGH PARTNER 

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City. 

19 of 157

Univision

REAL TALK 

On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival. 

20 of 157

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BODY POSITIVE 

Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C. 

21 of 157

David Biedert

ALL AROUND THE WORLD 

Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. 

22 of 157

MEGA

CITY BUSY 

Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday. 

23 of 157

MEGA

THE 'BERET' WAY 

Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood. 

24 of 157

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel. 

25 of 157

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL 

Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City. 

26 of 157

Splash News Online

TRUE LOVER 

Kaley Cuoco leaves her Los Angeles yoga class. 

27 of 157

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

WE BELONG TOGETHER 

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka step out for a date night in N.Y.C. 

28 of 157

Splash News Online

THE SHORT LEASH 

And they call it puppy love! Matt Bomer takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles. 

29 of 157

The Image Direct

ORANGE YOU GLAD?

On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski rocks a fuzzy orange coat in London. 

30 of 157

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

31 of 157

BackGrid

EASY BEING GREEN

Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City. 

32 of 157

Dave J Hogan/Getty

SOLDIERING ON 

Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London. 

33 of 157

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

HAPPY DAY

Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.

34 of 157

Courtesy Palafitos

LIFE'S A BEACH

Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos. 

35 of 157

Splash News Online

SWING, SWING

Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.

36 of 157

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

COURTSIDE CUTIES

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.

37 of 157

Phillip Faraone/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.

38 of 157

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

39 of 157

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

40 of 157

Jesse Bauer/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.

41 of 157

Jason Merritt/Getty

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.

42 of 157

Scott Dudelson/Getty

STRUM AWAY

On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.

43 of 157

Chris Jackson/Getty

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.

44 of 157

Michael Kovac/Getty

TAKE YOUR PIC

Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.

45 of 157

Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.

46 of 157

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

FRINGE BENEFITS

Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.

47 of 157

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.

48 of 157

Don Arnold/WireImage

WHITE HOT

Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.

49 of 157

MEGA

HOWDY!

Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps as she heads to New York City's at the soon-to-open Scarpetta in Nomad on Tuesday.

50 of 157

BackGrid

CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN

Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

51 of 157

BackGrid

RETAIL THERAPY

Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

52 of 157

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY

Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

53 of 157

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT AND CENTER

All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.

54 of 157

Brad Barket/Getty

HEY, CUTIE

On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.

55 of 157

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

STYLE STAR

Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

56 of 157

VCG/Getty

BIG FISH

2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.

57 of 157

GC Images

WHY SO BLUE?

Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.

58 of 157

Travis Keyes

SUMMER VIBES

Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC

59 of 157

SPlash News Online

TAKIGN COVER

Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.

60 of 157

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

SPILL THE DEETS

On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.

61 of 157

George Pimentel/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

62 of 157

Jim Spellman/WireImage

CITY SLICKERS

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.

63 of 157

Jason Kempin/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.

64 of 157

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

FLOWERS FOR KATE

Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.

65 of 157

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

AT THE MIC

John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.

66 of 157

BackGrid

FLYING HIGH

A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.

67 of 157

BackGrid

JUST KEEP FLEXING

A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.

68 of 157