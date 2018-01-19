Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are In Total Awe, Plus Dakota Fanning, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More
RADIO HEAD
Looking stunning as ever, Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday to promote Cocaine Godmother.
GOOD DAY
Dakota Fanning waves at photographers and friends as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios to chat all about The Alienist.
CITY GIRL
Anna Paquin bundles up following her interview at SiriusXM Studios.
A CAPTIVE AUDIENCE
Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle get animated as they watch a street dancing class during their visit to Star Hub on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Gwendoline Christie strikes a pose as she arrives at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter fashion show on Thursday in Paris.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Garrett Hedlund stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday to talk about HBO's Mosaic.
MONEY MOVES
Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are the epitome of cool at afterparty for the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves.
A TRUE LEGEND
Bow down! Cher unveils a new Fountains of Bellagio show, which is choreographed to her song, "Believe," on Wednesday.
BEAUTY QUEENS
Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz and In the Fade's Diane Kruger catch up at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
WALK THE WALK
As fans continue counting down until the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, star Dakota Johnson is spotted going for a stroll in an oversized sweater.
PEACE & LOVE
Diddy keeps the peace as host Seth Meyers gives the rapper a standing ovation on Late Night.
HELLO CUTIE
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and son Sire make our hearts swell with happiness while attending the L.A. premiere of STX Films' Den of Thieves on Wednesday.
FIRE & FURY
Adam DeVine gets very passionate at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
BALLERS
Also at the game on Wednesday night: Ben Schwartz and Billy Crystal, who mirror each other while sitting courtside.
FLOWER POWER
Felicity Jones is the center of attention as she poses at Cle de Peau Beaute's brand relaunch event on Wednesday.
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham are one fashionable family as they leave the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Thursday.
FEATURE PRESENTATION
Robert Downey Jr. is all smiles as he attends a special screening of Freak Show on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Pierce Brosnan shows off his muscles while hauling a duffle bag through the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday.
RED-Y OR NOT
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka rock coordinating couples' outfits while out and about on a romantic evening in L.A. on Thursday.
CANTER STAGE
Rapper Macklemore gets the crowd going while performing at the WeWork presents Creator Awards Global Finals on Thursday in New York City.
PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
Justin Timberlake shares a sweet moment with wife Jessica Biel on Thursday as the pair attend the American Express x Justin Timberlake "Man Of The Woods" listening session in New York.
ARRIVE IN STYLE
Dad-to-be John Stamos holds on tight to fianceé Caitlin McHugh on Thursday as the couple makes their way through LAX Airport.
ATTACHED AT THE HIP
Jane Fonda shows Maria Menounos plenty of love as the pair attends the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at NATPE 2018 on Thursday in Miami Beach.
PUTTING ON A SHOW
The Greatest Showman star Hugh jackman makes a grand entrance as he arrives at the film's French premiere on Thursday in Paris.
OUTDOOR OFFICE
On Wednesday, Devon Windsor gets to work at a Miami Beach photo shoot.
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
Spotted: David Beckham exits a Louis Vuitton store during Paris Fashion Week. A gift for wife Victoria, perhaps?
CITY LIFE
Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth depart their hotel in New York City Wednesday.
A GOOD SIGN
Carey Mulligan signs a poster at the Wednesday premiere of Collateral in London.
FRONT ROW FAVORITES
Stranger Things' Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe bond over fashion at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
HE'S GLOWING
Although it's rare to see Kanye West smiling while out and about, the newly-minted dad-of-three couldn't help himself.
FUN & GAMES
Princess Kate plays with students at Bond Primary School in London while observing the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative on Wednesday.
STYLISH COUPLE
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney take in all the stylish sights at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
LOVE ON TOP
Like mother, like daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share a sweet moment at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on Tuesday.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand following their dinner date in Malibu, California.
STORY TIME
Édgar Ramírez and his The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story costar Darren Criss get animated before chatting about their show on Tuesday.
JUMP ON IT
Jason Derulo gets his dance on at a Zumba class at L.A.'s The Beat Box Studio on Tuesday.
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
Kate Middleton comes face to face with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who presents the Duchess of Cambridge with a gift, during her hospital visit on Wednesday.
WHY SO BLUE?
Keri Russell brings along son River to The Blue Man Group show, where they met with the performers backstage.
QUICK CHAT
Sharon Stone and a friend are spotted in the midst of talking at an event for HBO's Mosaic at N.Y.C.'s 92Y.
CAPED CRUSADER
Wearing a cape for a Tuesday appearance, Morena Baccarin attends a N.Y.C. celebration honoring the 2018 Producers Guild Award nominees.
GAME OF STYLE
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams is the epitome of a style star while stopping by London's Lorraine show on Wednesday.
SITTING PRETTY
Fergie keeps her eye on the camera during a Tuesday appearance at L.A.'s Young Hollywood Studio.
STELLAR STARS
Katy Perry poses with Stella McCartney at the designer's presentation in L.A. Tuesday.
WHITE OUT
Olivia Munn gives a wave to photographers at Tuesday's Stella McCartney presentation.
