Star Tracks
Gigi Hadid Channels Her Inner Pink Lady, Gerard Butler, Naomi Watts & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
Posted on
More
1 of 130
PINK LADY
Gigi Hadid sports sunglasses and a pale pink coat for a shopping trip in New York City.
2 of 130
'COUNTRY' STRONG
Cate Blanchett attends the opening night performance of "Girl from the North Country" on Thursday in London's West End.
3 of 130
MORNING MAN
Gerard Butler is as happy as can be during his Thursday appearance on Spanish-language morning talk show Despierta América.
4 of 130
OUT & ABOUT
A bare-faced Naomi Watts is spotted on her way to yoga class in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
5 of 130
TV TALK
Mira Sorvino speaks onstage during the AT&T Audience Network portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
6 of 130
MEN OF THE HOUR
John Oliver strikes a pose alongside Rob Riggle at Variety's Salute to Service, presented by National Geographic.
7 of 130
GAME ON
On Thursday, Nicholas Hoult attends the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics London game in London.
8 of 130
CANDID CAMERA
Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ki Hong Lee attend the press conference for Maze Runner: The Death Cure in South Korea.
9 of 130
BACK TO WORK
This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are spotted on the L.A. set of their hit series on Wednesday.
10 of 130
BOW DOWN
Meryl Streep poses for photographers on the red carpet at The Post's premiere on Wednesday in London.
11 of 130
THE GANG'S ALL HERE
The stars who voice Family Guy's most memorable characters — Mike Henry, Seth Green, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis — celebrate the 300th episode of their animated series on Wednesday in L.A.
12 of 130
READY TO RUMBLE
On Tuesday, Katie Lee brings along her 10-month-old rescue pup Gus to her workout class at Rumble in New York City.
13 of 130
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Wearing an all-red ensemble, Jessica Chastain beams at the Inaugural Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony.
14 of 130
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in the film, stops by The Tonight Show.
15 of 130
ORANGE YOU GLAD?
Priyanka Chopra makes a bright orange jumpsuit look stylish on the set of Quantico on Wednesday.
16 of 130
BACK TO BACK
Shaggy and Sting come together at The Cinema Society & Bluemercury's premiere of IFC Films' Freak Show.
17 of 130
TELL ME ABOUT IT
Mario Lopez chats with actress Paula Patton during her visit to Extra on Wednesday.
18 of 130
SIGN LANGUAGE
Alysa Reiner gives an unsuspecting AnnaSophia Robb bunny ears as the pair attend an afterparty for the film, Freak Show, at PUBLIC Arts at PUBLIC Hotel in N.Y.C.
19 of 130
SHADY LADY
A sunglasses-clad Jessica Biel throws shade while arriving at her West Hollywood restaurant, Au Fudge.
20 of 130
AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL
Hello, handsome! Chris Evans channels Captain America on the the Atlanta set of the fourth installment of The Avengers.
21 of 130
LAUGH ATTACK
Drake can't contain his laughter as he's being interviewed at an event celebrating the new restaurant, Pick 6IX, on Wednesday in Toronto.
22 of 130
MOVIE MOMENT
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee make Wednesday a date night while attending The Cinema Society & Bluemercury's premiere of IFC Films' Freak Show.
23 of 130
RELATIONSHIP GOALS
So cute! Rita Wilson comes out to support husband Tom Hanks at the premiere of his new film, The Post, in London on Wednesday.
24 of 130
BEANIE BABE
Sienna Miller layers up during a coffee run while hanging out with a friend in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
25 of 130
BEACHY KEEN
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her rock-hard abs during a photo shoot on Wednesday on the beach in the Bahamas.
26 of 130
THE DOCTOR IS IN
Prince William and lead surgeon Asif Chaudry check out a da Vinci XI machine prior to a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor of the esophagus from a patient, during his visit to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London on Wednesday.
27 of 130
STEP IN LINE
Mariska Hargitay means serious business while filming an upcoming episode of Law and Order: SVU on Gerritsen Beach in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
28 of 130
HOMETOWN HEROES
Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are all smiles after grabbing lunch together in New York on Wednesday.
29 of 130
FURRY FRIENDS
Kate Middleton visits students at Reach Academy Feltham in London — and meets a cute pup in the process.
30 of 130
TAKE CARE
Positively glowing! Courteney Cox leaves a beauty spa in Beverly Hills.
31 of 130
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Angelina Jolie brings along kids Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.
32 of 130
HAND TO HOLD
Nina Agdal spends time with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook as the pair walk around New York City's Soho neighborhood.
33 of 130
STRIKE A POSE
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot attends the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C.
34 of 130
BELT IT OUT
Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster Inc. CES party at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.
35 of 130
PRETTY IN PINK
Gigi Hadid sports an oversized pink jacket during a day out in N.Y.C.
36 of 130
ON HOLIDAY
A bikini-clad Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in Brazil on Tuesday.
37 of 130
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed are caught in a sweet candid moment as they leave Il Pastaio for lunch.
38 of 130
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Pregnant Candice Swanepoel is as happy as can be as she and fellow model Doutzen Kroes enjoy a beach outing in Brazil.
39 of 130
BROTHERLY LOVE
Also at the National Board of Review Gala, James Franco keeps his brother and collaborator Dave Franco close as they attend the evening's awards ceremony.
40 of 130
BABY ON BOARD
Coco Rocha flaunts her growing baby bump with help from designer Christian Siriano on Tuesday at the 81st Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund National Merit Scholarship Awards Dinner, where Siriano was being honored.
41 of 130
LOOK OF LOVE
Elizabeth Chambers only has eyes for husband Armie Hammer as the pair poses for photographers outside the National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday.
42 of 130
HUG IT OUT
An emotional Meryl Streep embraces Robert De Niro as the pair take the stage at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards Gala.
43 of 130
CHI TOWN'S FINEST
Actress and writer Lena Waithe arrives at an event for her new show, The Chi, on Tuesday at New York's 92nd Street Y.
44 of 130
ACTING OUT
Mary J. Blige and Sandra Bullock strike a pose at a special screening of Mudbound on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
45 of 130
FAMILY MATTERS
Taraji P. Henson gets some love from her on-screen son, Jussee Smollet, while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York.
46 of 130
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Tyra Banks shows off her signature "smize" while stopping by the BUILD Studio in New York City to talk about the return of America's Next Top Model on Tuesday.
47 of 130
TEA FOR TWO
Get Out stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya strike a pose at the National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
48 of 130
SPEAK OUT
Rose McGowan is all smiles as she discusses her new series, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in Beverly Hills.
49 of 130
GOLDEN GIRL
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
50 of 130
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday.
51 of 130
ON AIR
Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City.
52 of 130
BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY
Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips.
53 of 130
NOTHING BUT NET
Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
54 of 130
LOOKING GREAT
Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.
55 of 130
FUNNY PEOPLE
Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.
56 of 130
CRIME FIGHTERS
The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.
57 of 130
AMERICAN ANTICS
American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
58 of 130
MIC CHECK
Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.
59 of 130
ACTING UP
Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday.
60 of 130
CROP TOPS & COFFEE
Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles.
61 of 130
ROSEANNE'S REUNION
Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
62 of 130
STORY TELLER
Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.
63 of 130
TRUE BELIEVERS
On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
64 of 130
'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS
O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.
65 of 130
SOLO MISSION
After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.
66 of 130
BRITISH BEST
Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday.
67 of 130
GRAHAM GLAM
Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
68 of 130
AIRPORT EXPRESS
Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.
69 of 130
GETTING THE BOOT
Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.
70 of 130
WEATHER READY
On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella.
71 of 130
TOTAL GAMER
Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.
72 of 130
DIAMOND DIVA
Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.
73 of 130
BELLY LAUGHS
Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
74 of 130
UP TO MY NECK
Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood.
75 of 130
IN THE PAST
Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.
76 of 130
YOGA MOM
Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.
77 of 130
GOOD DAY
Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.
78 of 130
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.
79 of 130
TV TALK
Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
80 of 130
A LITTLE TLC
A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.
81 of 130
HAT'S OFF
During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.
82 of 130
BUMPIN' AROUND
Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.
83 of 130
PUPPY LOVE
Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.
84 of 130
FULL OF LOVE
The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.
85 of 130
FULL SUPPORT
Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
86 of 130
WORK HARD, PLAY HARD
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.
87 of 130
HAVING A BALL
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.
88 of 130
GOOD POINT
Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.
89 of 130
WALK IT OUT
Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.
90 of 130
CHEERS!
Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.
91 of 130
SPEAKING OUT
Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.
92 of 130
TAKE A SEAT
Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
93 of 130
SING OUT LOUD
Jason Derulo performs onstage in concert during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event on Saturday.
94 of 130
GETTING GLAM
Frankie Grande, who channels Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and "The Narrator" Marissa Jaret Winokur pose backstage at the sold-out production of The Rocky Horror Show on Saturday.
95 of 130