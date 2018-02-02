Star Tracks
Selena Gomez Enjoys a Day of Shopping, Plus Molly Sims, Prince Harry & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 123
NAVY LADY
Dressed in a navy dress, Selena Gomez meets with a friend to go shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
2 of 123
RAIN CHECK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards — Markle's first awards ceremony with her husband-to-be — in London on Thursday.
3 of 123
PUT YOUR BACK INTO IT
On Thursday, Olivia Culpo is red-y for anything as she poses at the Good Day L.A. studios.
4 of 123
HITTING THE GYM
Equipped with a water bottle and yoga mat, a glowing Molly Sims works on her fitness on Thursday.
5 of 123
CHASING PAVEMENT
Leslie Bibb and husband Sam Rockwell go out for a Thursday walk in Los Angeles.
6 of 123
LET'S PLAY
Ahead of his Super Bowl performance this Sunday, Justin Timberlake takes the stage at the halftime show press conference on Thursday.
7 of 123
BRIGHT & EARLY
Jenny McCarthy proves she's excited for Super Bowl Sunday by slipping on a football jersey to host her SiriusXM show at Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Thursday.
8 of 123
STEALING KISSES
On Tuesday, Jaden Smith plants a smooch on girlfriend Odessa Adlon's cheek in Beverly Hills.
9 of 123
LITTLE FRIEND
Narcos star Pedro Pascal takes his dog for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
10 of 123
SIP AND STRUT
On Wednesday, Eve grabs a smoothie in Los Angeles.
11 of 123
THE GROWN-UPS
Hillary Clinton poses with cast members Deborah Findlay, Ron Cook and Francesca Annis at a Wednesday performance of Broadway's The Children in N.Y.C.
12 of 123
ICE, ICE BABY
Brr! Joe Jonas goes for a Thursday swim at the Bondi Iceberg pool in Australia.
13 of 123
ON THE SEARCH
Ruby Rose digs around her bag while out on Wednesday.
14 of 123
BEE-LIEVE
Gwyneth Paltrow comes out to support the L.A. debut of Bumble Hive on Wednesday.
15 of 123
L.A. LADY
January Jones puts her best boot forward during a day out at The Americana at Brand in L.A.
16 of 123
ATHLEISURE ATTITUDE
Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles Wednesday.
17 of 123
PUBLIC FIGURE
Jena Malone greets fans at the Wednesday premiere of The Public at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
18 of 123
DIRTY JOB
Idris Elba is spotted with fake cuts on his face while filming Luther in London.
19 of 123
FRIENDS 'TIL THE END
Bella Hadid carries her new puppy in New York City on Wednesday.
20 of 123
LISTEN UP
John Legend, Emmy Rossum and Chris Rock come together at The Minefield Girl audio visual book launch event on Wednesday.
21 of 123
LET'S TALK
Matthew McConaughey's leading lady, Camila Alves, chats all things lifestyle at the #BlogHer18 Health Conference on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
22 of 123
STEP BY STEP
Brooklyn Beckham opts for a barefoot walk on the Miami boardwalk.
23 of 123
LOOKING GOOD
Have you seen a hotter couple? Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez heat up the red carpet as they arrive at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal event.
24 of 123
BRAVE WOMAN
Credited as one of the first stars to speak against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan shares her own story in her new memoir, Brave, which she promoted at an N.Y.C. Barnes & Noble on Wednesday.
25 of 123
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jamie Chung is as happy as can be while attending the Shiseido Essential Energy event in L.A. on Wednesday.
26 of 123
JUST FACE IT
Eva Herzigova can't help but fan-girl at Wendy Yu's Chinese New Year Celebration on Wednesday in London.
27 of 123
LOVE ON THE BRAIN
Hailee Steinfeld, who just revealed she played matchmaker for newly engaged couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, is a sartorial superstar at The Minefield Girl audio visual book laumch event on Wednesday.
28 of 123
HELLO HANDSOME
The always-dapper David Beckham practices his perfect smize at the launch event for his brand, House 99, on Wednesday in London.
29 of 123
STICKING TOGETHER
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria cuddle up to each other during their Wednesday visit to the Dom Perignon Lounge, at an event sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, during The Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
30 of 123
MORNING GLORY
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.
31 of 123
STAGE PRESENCE
Julianne Hough is all smiles on the stage for #BlogHer18 Health & Wellness Conference in New York City on Wednesday.
32 of 123
HEAR ME OUT
Rita Ora pokes fun as she and Liam Payne, who recorded a song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, discuss all things music at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
33 of 123
PUMP IT UP
Olivia Munn stops for gas in L.A. on Wednesday.
34 of 123
ABS-OLUTE GOALS
Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her super-svelte physique during a beach photoshoot in Malibu, California.
35 of 123
FELINE GREAT
Beth Stern snuggles up to some adorable cats during an appearance on Good Day New York on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Kitten Bowl.
36 of 123
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Bella Hadid makes a major style statement in a plaid raincoat in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
37 of 123
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Anna Kendrick strikes a pose at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on Tuesday.
38 of 123
HAVING A BALL
Tracy Morgan and former football player Plaxico Burress clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.
39 of 123
CATCHING UP
Fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman's leading lady, Deborra-lee Furness, walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in N.Y.C.
40 of 123
A LOOK BACK
Kerry Washington is all smiles as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.
41 of 123
CAN'T GET ENOUGH
Katie Lowes poses backstage with her playbill from the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, on Tuesday.
42 of 123
THE FAB FOUR
What a group! Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Ne-Yo attend a photoshoot on Tuesday for their new NBC show, World of Dance.
43 of 123
'FANTASTIC' NIGHT
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who costar in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, put on their best fashion faces while attending the 'Alexa Chung Fantastic' collection party on Tuesday.
44 of 123
RED-HOT MAMA
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump following a Tuesday appaearance on The Tonight Show.
45 of 123
FASHION'S FINEST
Olivia Culpo is ever the fashionista as she stylishly walks through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
46 of 123
FEEL THE MUSIC
Luke Bryan takes the stage to announce his "What Makes You Country" tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
47 of 123
LEAVING ON A JET PLANE
After picking up a Grammy Award on Sunday night for his song "Redbone," Donald Glover arrives at LAX Airport for a flight on Tuesday.
48 of 123
FAN SERVICE
Camila Cabello stops to take some selfies with fans while heading to Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Wednesday.
49 of 123
HAT'S THE TICKET!
Rita Ora bundles up against the frigid New York City temperatures with the help of a giant furry hat while on her way to the Empire State Building on Tuesday.
50 of 123
LADY WHO LUNCHES
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while on her way to a lunch date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
51 of 123
HELLO SUNSHINE
Madison Beer brightens up the afternoon by pairing her yellow hoodie with a bouquet of flowers in Hollywood on Tuesday.
52 of 123
ON THE BALL
Adam Sandler shows off his skills on the basketball court during a pickup game on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
53 of 123
PEACE AND LOVE
Miley Cyrus is all smiles while arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute event.
54 of 123
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Model Iskra Lawrence turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while leaving MTV studios after a Tuesday appearance on TRL.
55 of 123
SMOKE BREAK
A nearly unrecognizable Ansel Elgort jokes around with costar Ashleigh Cummings in between takes of The Goldfinch on the film's New York set on Tuesday.
56 of 123
THE ROYAL WE
Prince William and a pregnant Princess Kate wave to schoolchildren while visiting the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm on Tuesday as part of their royal trip to Sweden.
57 of 123
FULL SUPPORT
Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.
58 of 123
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.
59 of 123
THROW YOUR HANDS UP
Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.
60 of 123
THE SWING OF THINGS
Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.
61 of 123
WORK IT OUT
Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.
62 of 123
MAKING WAVES
Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.
63 of 123
JUST ANOTHER MONDAY
Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.
64 of 123
DREAMING BIG
Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.
65 of 123
SMILES ALL AROUND
Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.
66 of 123
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.
67 of 123
WHEN IN JAPAN
Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.
68 of 123
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.
69 of 123
NEED A LIFT?
Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.
70 of 123
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.
71 of 123
CATCHING UP
The newly engaged Darren Criss discusses his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Late Night host Seth Meyers.
72 of 123
WARM REGARDS
Stan Lee and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman share an adorably candid moment at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.
73 of 123
POP OF COLOR
Following her mesmerizing Grammys performance, Lady Gaga makes a serious fashion statement while she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.
74 of 123
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.
75 of 123
IN THIS TOGETHER
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, leave New York City restaurant Eleven Madison.
76 of 123
A COLLAB TO REMEMBER
Zedd and Maren Morris, who collaborated on the song "The Middle," stop by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
77 of 123
PARTY OF FIVE
The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown — come together to discuss the long-awaited reboot on Monday.
78 of 123
READY, SET, JET
Spotted: Pierce Brosnan catches a flight out of LAX Airport on Monday.
79 of 123
CHECK IT OUT
This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia squeezes in some shopping while running errands in Hollywood.
80 of 123
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany attend The People's State Of The Union on Monday in New York City.
81 of 123
ALL IN THE FAMILY
So sweet! Jessica Chastain poses alongside her grandmother Marilyn Herst during a Q&A event for Molly's Game on Tuesday.
82 of 123
HAND TO HOLD
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk hand-in-hand in L.A. on Monday.
83 of 123
OH WHAT A NIGHT
On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston poses for photos before making it inside The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.
84 of 123
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.
85 of 123
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.
86 of 123
LOOKING GOOD
She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.
87 of 123
PLAY TIME
David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday.
88 of 123