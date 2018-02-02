Star Tracks

Selena Gomez Enjoys a Day of Shopping, Plus Molly Sims, Prince Harry & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

NAVY LADY

Dressed in a navy dress, Selena Gomez meets with a friend to go shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

RAIN CHECK 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Endeavor Fund Awards — Markle's first awards ceremony with her husband-to-be — in London on Thursday. 

PUT YOUR BACK INTO IT

On Thursday, Olivia Culpo is red-y for anything as she poses at the Good Day L.A. studios. 

HITTING THE GYM

Equipped with a water bottle and yoga mat, a glowing Molly Sims works on her fitness on Thursday.

CHASING PAVEMENT 

Leslie Bibb and husband Sam Rockwell go out for a Thursday walk in Los Angeles. 

LET'S PLAY

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance this Sunday, Justin Timberlake takes the stage at the halftime show press conference on Thursday.

BRIGHT & EARLY

Jenny McCarthy proves she's excited for Super Bowl Sunday by slipping on a football jersey to host her SiriusXM show at Super Bowl LII Radio Row on Thursday.

STEALING KISSES

On Tuesday, Jaden Smith plants a smooch on girlfriend Odessa Adlon's cheek in Beverly Hills. 

LITTLE FRIEND

Narcos star Pedro Pascal takes his dog for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday. 

SIP AND STRUT

On Wednesday, Eve grabs a smoothie in Los Angeles.

THE GROWN-UPS 

Hillary Clinton poses with cast members Deborah Findlay, Ron Cook and Francesca Annis at a Wednesday performance of Broadway's The Children in N.Y.C. 

ICE, ICE BABY

Brr! Joe Jonas goes for a Thursday swim at the Bondi Iceberg pool in Australia. 

ON THE SEARCH 

Ruby Rose digs around her bag while out on Wednesday. 

BEE-LIEVE

Gwyneth Paltrow comes out to support the L.A. debut of Bumble Hive on Wednesday.

L.A. LADY

January Jones puts her best boot forward during a day out at The Americana at Brand in L.A.

ATHLEISURE ATTITUDE

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in Los Angeles Wednesday. 

PUBLIC FIGURE 

Jena Malone greets fans at the Wednesday premiere of The Public at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. 

DIRTY JOB

Idris Elba is spotted with fake cuts on his face while filming Luther in London.

FRIENDS 'TIL THE END 

Bella Hadid carries her new puppy in New York City on Wednesday. 

LISTEN UP

John Legend, Emmy Rossum and Chris Rock come together at The Minefield Girl audio visual book launch event on Wednesday.

LET'S TALK

Matthew McConaughey's leading lady, Camila Alves, chats all things lifestyle at the #BlogHer18 Health Conference on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

STEP BY STEP

Brooklyn Beckham opts for a barefoot walk on the Miami boardwalk.

LOOKING GOOD

Have you seen a hotter couple? Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez heat up the red carpet as they arrive at the Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal event.

BRAVE WOMAN

Credited as one of the first stars to speak against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, Rose McGowan shares her own story in her new memoir, Brave, which she promoted at an N.Y.C. Barnes & Noble on Wednesday.

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jamie Chung is as happy as can be while attending the Shiseido Essential Energy event in L.A. on Wednesday.

JUST FACE IT

Eva Herzigova can't help but fan-girl at Wendy Yu's Chinese New Year Celebration on Wednesday in London.

LOVE ON THE BRAIN

Hailee Steinfeld, who just revealed she played matchmaker for newly engaged couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, is a sartorial superstar at The Minefield Girl audio visual book laumch event on Wednesday.

HELLO HANDSOME

The always-dapper David Beckham practices his perfect smize at the launch event for his brand, House 99, on Wednesday in London.

STICKING TOGETHER

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria cuddle up to each other during their Wednesday visit to the Dom Perignon Lounge, at an event sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, during The Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

MORNING GLORY

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.

STAGE PRESENCE

Julianne Hough is all smiles on the stage for #BlogHer18 Health & Wellness Conference in New York City on Wednesday.

HEAR ME OUT

Rita Ora pokes fun as she and Liam Payne, who recorded a song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, discuss all things music at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

PUMP IT UP

Olivia Munn stops for gas in L.A. on Wednesday.

ABS-OLUTE GOALS

Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her super-svelte physique during a beach photoshoot in Malibu, California.

FELINE GREAT

Beth Stern snuggles up to some adorable cats during an appearance on Good Day New York on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Kitten Bowl.

PLAID ABOUT YOU

Bella Hadid makes a major style statement in a plaid raincoat in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Anna Kendrick strikes a pose at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on Tuesday.

HAVING A BALL

Tracy Morgan and former football player Plaxico Burress clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.

CATCHING UP

Fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman's leading lady, Deborra-lee Furness, walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in N.Y.C.

A LOOK BACK

Kerry Washington is all smiles as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.

CAN'T GET ENOUGH

Katie Lowes poses backstage with her playbill from the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, on Tuesday.

THE FAB FOUR

What a group! Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Ne-Yo attend a photoshoot on Tuesday for their new NBC show, World of Dance.

'FANTASTIC' NIGHT

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who costar in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, put on their best fashion faces while attending the 'Alexa Chung Fantastic' collection party on Tuesday.

RED-HOT MAMA

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump following a Tuesday appaearance on The Tonight Show.

FASHION'S FINEST

Olivia Culpo is ever the fashionista as she stylishly walks through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.

FEEL THE MUSIC

Luke Bryan takes the stage to announce his "What Makes You Country" tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

LEAVING ON A JET PLANE

After picking up a Grammy Award on Sunday night for his song "Redbone," Donald Glover arrives at LAX Airport for a flight on Tuesday.

FAN SERVICE

Camila Cabello stops to take some selfies with fans while heading to Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Wednesday.

HAT'S THE TICKET!

Rita Ora bundles up against the frigid New York City temperatures with the help of a giant furry hat while on her way to the Empire State Building on Tuesday.

LADY WHO LUNCHES

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while on her way to a lunch date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

HELLO SUNSHINE

Madison Beer brightens up the afternoon by pairing her yellow hoodie with a bouquet of flowers in Hollywood on Tuesday.

ON THE BALL

Adam Sandler shows off his skills on the basketball court during a pickup game on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

PEACE AND LOVE

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute event.

STRUT YOUR STUFF

Model Iskra Lawrence turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while leaving MTV studios after a Tuesday appearance on TRL.

SMOKE BREAK

A nearly unrecognizable Ansel Elgort jokes around with costar Ashleigh Cummings in between takes of The Goldfinch on the film's New York set on Tuesday.

THE ROYAL WE

Prince William and a pregnant Princess Kate wave to schoolchildren while visiting the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm on Tuesday as part of their royal trip to Sweden.

FULL SUPPORT

Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.

THROW YOUR HANDS UP

Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.

THE SWING OF THINGS

Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. 

WORK IT OUT

Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.

MAKING WAVES

Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.

JUST ANOTHER MONDAY

Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.

DREAMING BIG

Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.

SMILES ALL AROUND

Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.

PLEASED TO MEET YOU

On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.

WHEN IN JAPAN

Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.

NEED A LIFT?

Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.

CATCHING UP

The newly engaged Darren Criss discusses his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Late Night host Seth Meyers.

WARM REGARDS

Stan Lee and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman share an adorably candid moment at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.

POP OF COLOR

Following her mesmerizing Grammys performance, Lady Gaga makes a serious fashion statement while she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.

IN THIS TOGETHER

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, leave New York City restaurant Eleven Madison.

A COLLAB TO REMEMBER

Zedd and Maren Morris, who collaborated on the song "The Middle," stop by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

PARTY OF FIVE

The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown — come together to discuss the long-awaited reboot on Monday.

READY, SET, JET

Spotted: Pierce Brosnan catches a flight out of LAX Airport on Monday.

CHECK IT OUT

This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia squeezes in some shopping while running errands in Hollywood.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany attend The People's State Of The Union on Monday in New York City.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

So sweet! Jessica Chastain poses alongside her grandmother Marilyn Herst during a Q&A event for Molly's Game on Tuesday.

HAND TO HOLD

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk hand-in-hand in L.A. on Monday.

OH WHAT A NIGHT

On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston poses for photos before making it inside The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.

LOOKING GOOD

She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.

PLAY TIME 

David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday. 

