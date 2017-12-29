Star Tracks
Mark Wahlberg Bares His Abs on Vacation, Plus Paris Hilton, Kirsten Dunst & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes
MAKING WAVES
Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.
WALK IT OUT
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.
MARVELOUS MORNING
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.
WORKING ON HER FITNESS
Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.
HAND TO HOLD
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.
TAKING FLIGHT
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.
GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?
Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday.
OFF TO THE MARKET
Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.
FRONT AND CENTER
Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
CARRY ON
Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.
ON HOLIDAY
Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.
TIME TO INDULGE
An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.
JUST ANOTHER DAY
What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.
FAMILY FUN DAY
We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.
FLEX ZONE
Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.
17 of 153
THINKING PINK
On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.
TREAT YOURSELF
On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.
GINGHAM GAL
Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.
TROPICAL VIBES
A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.
VIEWING PARTY
Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.
TIME TO UNWIND
Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.
TODAY'S THE DAY
Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.
CHEERS!
With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.
WHEN IN ASPEN
Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.
FUNNY BUSINESS
A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.
ON A STROLL
Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.
HUG IT OUT
Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.
WE ARE FAMILY
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.
A QUICK BREAK
Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.
SHEER PERFECTION
Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.
SITTING PRETTY
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.
MOMMY & ME
Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.
SNOW BUNNY
Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.
FLOWER POWER
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
WORK IT OUT
Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.
YES THEY CAN
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.
BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED
Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen.
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood.
GROCERY GAL
Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
ORDER UP!
A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration.
FRONT-ROW FANS
Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.
HAMILTON HOPS THE POND
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.
ALL CLEANED UP
Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.
GOLDEN GIRLS
Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.
SMILES FOR MILES
Issa Rae beams on Friday while heading to the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
LUNCH BUNCH
Kirsten Dunst also flashes a big grin on Friday during a lunch outing with family in Beverly Hills.
FRIDAY FUNDAY
Squeezing in some last-minute shopping? Selma Blair totes her packages and a coffee on Friday while out in L.A.
SANTA'S HELPERS
Are they on the nice list? Mike Will Made It, Eearz and Slim Jxmmi pose with Santa Claus at 2nd Annual Mike Will's Wish Fest at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta on Thursday in Marietta Georgia.
KEEP IT POSITIVE
Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.
BLENDING IN
Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.
SHORT & SWEET
Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.
COFFEE BREAK
Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.
WHEN IN SPAIN
On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
WALK IT OUT
A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.
REAL TALK
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.
UNFORGETTABLE
Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.
PUPPY PAL
Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.
CURTAIN CALL
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.
PICTURE PERFECT
Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.
BALL SO HARD
Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.
CHEERING SECTION
Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
CHILLING COURTSIDE
Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.
