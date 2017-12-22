Star Tracks
Cameron Diaz Finishes Her Christmas Shopping, Plus Kristen Stewart, Rihanna & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
Posted on
More
1 of 119
WALK IT OUT
A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.
2 of 119
WHEN IN SPAIN
On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.
3 of 119
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
4 of 119
REAL TALK
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.
5 of 119
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.
6 of 119
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.
7 of 119
UNFORGETTABLE
Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.
8 of 119
PUPPY PAL
Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.
9 of 119
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.
10 of 119
CURTAIN CALL
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.
11 of 119
PICTURE PERFECT
Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.
12 of 119
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.
13 of 119
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.
14 of 119
BALL SO HARD
Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.
15 of 119
CHEERING SECTION
Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
16 of 119
CHILLING COURTSIDE
Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.
17 of 119
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.
18 of 119
SITTING PRETTY
LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.
19 of 119
NEW YORK MINUTE
Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.
20 of 119
CHECKING HER LIST
Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
21 of 119
BEACHY KEEN
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
22 of 119
SO FLY
Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday.
23 of 119
READY TO ROCK
Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt.
24 of 119
HALLOWEEN IN DECEMBER?
A happy Bella Thorne is spotted out in orange and black in Los Angeles on Thursday.
25 of 119
TWO TO TANGO
Mariah Carey cozies up to boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while performing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holiday show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
26 of 119
WATER WORLD
Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, relax with a Jet Ski ride while on vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.
27 of 119
SWEATER WEATHER
Olivia Wilde makes a statement with a red Christmas sweater bearing the word "Impeach," while shopping in New York City on Wednesday.
28 of 119
RUNNING FOR IT
A smiley Hugh Jackman gets his heart rate up during a beach day in Sydney.
29 of 119
DOG DAYS
Jerry O'Connell gives a furry friend a lift while on the set of Extra on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actor is hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin this New Year’s Day.
30 of 119
MOTOR SPORT
Drake feels the need for speed while on vacation in Miami Beach with fellow rappers DJ Khlaed and Diddy (not pictured) on Wednesday, before Khaled got into a Jet Ski accident and called on his pals for help.
31 of 119
GROWTH SPURT
Robert De Niro wears some serious platform shoes while filming The Irishman alongside Al Pacino on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
32 of 119
AS GOOD AS IT GETS
Helen Hunt enjoys the surf in Maui on Wednesday.
33 of 119
CLOWNING AROUND
Liam Neeson goofs off while visiting the New York City Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.
34 of 119
LEAN ON ME
Rapper G-Eazy gets some support from girlfriend Halsey at the release party for his album, The Beautiful and Damned, on Tuesday in New York City.
35 of 119
UNDER COVER
Emma Stone tries to stay incognito while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
36 of 119
BODAK ... GREEN?
Cardi B wears a festive green look for a Wednesday Tonight Show appearance in New York City.
37 of 119
SHAPING UP
Elle Fanning fits in a Wednesday workout in L.A.
38 of 119
PEANUT(S) GALLERY
Andy Cohen rocks a festive Snoopy sweater in New York City on Wednesday.
39 of 119
PURCHASE PROTECTION
On Wednesday, Justin Bieber does some shopping in West Hollywood.
40 of 119
PUP WALK
Ethan Hawke keeps it casual while walking his dogs in New York City on Wednesday.
41 of 119
RED-Y OR NOT
Suki Waterhouse stops traffic in an all-red outfit as she heads to the #FREEPERIODS march to 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.
42 of 119
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco get into the holiday spirit as they distribute presents to schoolchildren on Wednesday in Monaco.
43 of 119
WORK IT OUT
Vanessa Hudgens exits her Pilates class in L.A.
44 of 119
LACY LADY
Wearing a lace dress with a denim jacket, Kate Hudson is pictured heading into a theatre workshop on Tuesday.
45 of 119
ON HOLIDAY
Having fun in paradise! Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman go jet skiing in Barbados.
46 of 119
HAND IT TO ME
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at JFK Airport in New York.
47 of 119
KNOW YOUR VOICE
Blake Shelton embraces The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski at the show's finale on Tuesday.
48 of 119
RUNNING ERRANDS
Ashley Greene goes grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
49 of 119
PAWS-ITIVELY AWESOME
Parker Posey brings along her dog, Gracie, to the first annual Paw Prints Paw-liday screening at IFC Center on Tuesday.
50 of 119
SEEN & HEARD
Lea Michele plugs in during a walk in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
51 of 119
LET'S CHAT
Christian Slater stops by London's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.
52 of 119
STARS OF THE SHOW
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are all smiles as they arrive at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Wednesday at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
53 of 119
SHINE BRIGHT
Noomi Rapace, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton strike a pose at the press conference for their new Netflix movie, Bright, on Wednesday in Tokyo.
54 of 119
HANG TEN
Helen Hunt catches some waves with her daughters (not pictured) while out surfing in Maui on Tuesday.
55 of 119
TEAM SPIRIT
Bella Hadid bundles up against New York's chilly weather in hockey gear as she heads to the Rangers game on Tuesday night with sister Gigi (not pictured).
56 of 119
LA VITA BELLA
Rebel Wilson shows off her Bella pride as she leaves a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.
57 of 119
CAFFEINE RUSH
Dakota Fanning keeps warm in a gray coat while spending time with her boyfriend in New York City on Tuesday.
58 of 119
ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS
Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
59 of 119
VEGAS, BABY!
Lady Gaga toasts with a glass of champagne after signing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater in 2018 on Tuesday.
60 of 119
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Jerry O'Connell goofs around with a furry friend while hosting the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — which will premiere on New Year's Day on Animal Planet — on Saturday in Orlando.
61 of 119
HAIRY SITUATION
Zac Efron debuts some new facial hair at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.
62 of 119
WHEN IN AUSTRALIA ...
Stick your tongue out! Right? Zendaya got in touch with her silly side while snapping selfies with fans on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman.
63 of 119
RUFF DAY
Kate Upton clocks in some hiking time with her dog on Tuesday.
64 of 119
MAKING WAVES
Karlie Kloss is spotted out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
65 of 119
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Liam Payne sports a long sleeved shirt while out and about in N.Y.C.
66 of 119
BUMP IT UP
Nicky Hilton Rothschild shows off her growing baby bump during a Tuesday outing in New York City.
67 of 119
DRINK UP
Joshua Jackson fuels up with a morning smoothie in L.A.
68 of 119
BALANCING ACT
A smiling Halsey holds onto her crutches as she arrives to New York City's Good Morning America.
69 of 119
HIGH FIVE
Time to celebrate! Pitch Perfect 3's Anna Camp meets with Captain Morgan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
70 of 119
HORSIN' AROUND
Katy Perry takes a ride on the carousel at Disney World on Monday.
71 of 119
On Monday, Pitch Perfect 3 star Hana Mae Lee stops by Hallmark's Home & Family to discuss her new film.
72 of 119
OH WHAT FUN!
Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love join Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with classroom instruments on Monday.
73 of 119
WHAT AN HONOR
Kobe Bryant is joined by wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianka at the basketball player's Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Monday in L.A.
74 of 119
LONDON CALLING
Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Stephen Daldry are all smiles while at a London screening of Wonder Wheel on Monday.
75 of 119
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen arrives for his appearance on The Tonight Show.
76 of 119
WHY SO BLUE?
Mark Wahlberg attends the L.A. premiere of All the Money in the World on Monday.
77 of 119
FEELING ENERGIZED
Lady Gaga pumps up the audience during her Joanne tour performance on Monday in Inglewood, California.
78 of 119
LEADING LADIES
Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig pose for pics together at Monday's premiere of Downsizing.
79 of 119
BALLIN' TIME
Jack Nicholson, son Ray and new parents Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take in the L.A. Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game on Monday.
80 of 119
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Rosamund Pike is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
81 of 119
STYLE TWINS
A pregnant Jessica Alba embraces her baby bump during a hangout with Olivia Munn.
82 of 119
STAGE PRESENCE
Bow down! Miley Cyrus takes the stage during The Voice finale.
83 of 119
AROUND THE WORLD
All the Money in the World costars Charlie Plummer and Michelle Williams come together at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Monday.
84 of 119
IT'S A MAGICAL DAY
Matthew McConaughey enjoys a day at Disney World with Mickey Mouse and a pair of toy soldiers on Monday.
85 of 119
FUELING UP
Matt Bomer grabs some coffee to-go in L.A.
86 of 119
SUIT & TIE
Will Smith suits up at the Tokyo premiere of Bright on Tuesday.
87 of 119
I LOVE NEW YORK
Padma Lakshmi is seen out and about in New York City.
88 of 119
SNOW DAY
Gemma Arterton attends the 9th Les Arcs European Film Festival on Monday.
89 of 119
WHO'S TO BLAME?
Sarah Mezzanotte, Tessa Albertson, Quinn Shephard, Nadia Alexander and Luke Slattery head to BUILD Studios to discuss Blame on Monday.
90 of 119
WALK IT OUT
Jennifer Lawrence goes for a walk with her dog in New York City.
91 of 119
SPEAK NOW
On Monday, Anna Kendrick stops by Today before having to walk to The Tonight Show after a fire broke out in her New York City hotel.
92 of 119
HERO AMONG US
Christian Bale poses next to CNN Hero Aaron Valencia at the network's award ceremony on Sunday in N.Y.C.
93 of 119
CLOWNING AROUND
Chrissy Teigen, her mom Viailuck and husband John Legend bring their daughter Luna to meet with two clowns from the Big Apple Circus on Saturday.
94 of 119
FLYING HIGH
Ashley Greene is all smiles while walking through LAX Airport on Friday.
95 of 119
RISING STARS
Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage and Stranger Things's Gaten Matarazzo wear their best to attend the CNN Heroes event at New York City's Museum of Natural History on Sunday.
96 of 119
SPOTTED!
Fergie makes her way through JFK Airport in a leopard-print coat.
97 of 119
FULL SUPPORT
It's a family affair! Angelina Jolie brings her kids — Maddox and Shiloh — to the Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Saturday.
98 of 119
PICTURE THAT
Ed Sheeran proves he's the selfie master during a photo opp with Lena Gercke and Thore Schoelermann at The Voice of Germany finals on Sunday.
99 of 119
BANDING TOGETHER
Joe Jonas, Cory Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend Base Fest on Friday.
100 of 119
CUT IT OUT
Demi Lovato sports cut-off denim while attending the Y100 Jingle Ball on Sunday.
101 of 119
SAY 'CHEESE'
Bright stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and Will Smith take a selfie at the film's London premiere on Friday.
102 of 119
SNIFFING AROUND
Nina Dobrev's dog checks out the scene in Los Angeles during a Saturday walk.
103 of 119
IT'S ELECTRIC
Niecy Nash rocks bright blue at the NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
104 of 119
OLD FRIENDS
On Saturday, Mila Kunis and Mickey Mouse pose at Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart in L.A.
105 of 119
ALL FUR YOU
On Sunday, Keri Russsell and longtime love Matthew Rhys bundle up for opening night of Farinelli and The King on Broadway.
106 of 119
CANDY GIRLS
Suri Cruise, 11, and mom Katie Holmes munch on sweet snacks at the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks game on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
107 of 119
DISNEY DARLINGS
Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers bring their kids, Ford and Harper, to the Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart event on Saturday in L.A.
108 of 119
IN STEP
David Foster and rumored girlfriend Katharine McPhee are spotted out in Beverly Hills together on Sunday.
109 of 119