Star Tracks

Cameron Diaz Finishes Her Christmas Shopping, Plus Kristen Stewart, Rihanna & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 119

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.

2 of 119

Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/WireImage

WHEN IN SPAIN

On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.

3 of 119

MEGA

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

4 of 119

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

REAL TALK

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.

5 of 119

BackGrid

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.

6 of 119

BackGrid

GIRL'S BEST FRIEND

Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.

7 of 119

Splash News Online

UNFORGETTABLE

Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.

8 of 119

INSTARimages.com

PUPPY PAL

Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.

9 of 119

MEGA

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.

10 of 119

Dave Benett/Getty

CURTAIN CALL

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.

11 of 119

Steven Diaz/Disney Parks

PICTURE PERFECT

Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.

12 of 119

Steven Diaz/Disney Parks

A WHOLE NEW WORLD

Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.

13 of 119

David Livingston/Getty

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.

14 of 119

Maury Phillips/Getty

BALL SO HARD

Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.

15 of 119

James Devaney/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

16 of 119

James Devaney/Getty

CHILLING COURTSIDE

Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.

17 of 119

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

WHAT A KNOCKOUT

UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.

18 of 119

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.

19 of 119

BackGrid

NEW YORK MINUTE

Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.

20 of 119

Splash News Online

CHECKING HER LIST

Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

21 of 119

MEGA

BEACHY KEEN

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.

22 of 119

Splash News Online

SO FLY

Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday. 

23 of 119

Splash News Online

READY TO ROCK

Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt. 

24 of 119

Splash News Online

HALLOWEEN IN DECEMBER?

A happy Bella Thorne is spotted out in orange and black in Los Angeles on Thursday.

25 of 119

Splash News Online

TWO TO TANGO

Mariah Carey cozies up to boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while performing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holiday show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

26 of 119

MEGA

WATER WORLD

Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, relax with a Jet Ski ride while on vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.

27 of 119

MEGA

SWEATER WEATHER

Olivia Wilde makes a statement with a red Christmas sweater bearing the word "Impeach," while shopping in New York City on Wednesday.

28 of 119

BackGrid

RUNNING FOR IT

A smiley Hugh Jackman gets his heart rate up during a beach day in Sydney. 

29 of 119

Splash News Online

DOG DAYS

Jerry O'Connell gives a furry friend a lift while on the set of Extra on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actor is hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin this New Year’s Day.

30 of 119

Splash News Online

MOTOR SPORT

Drake feels the need for speed while on vacation in Miami Beach with fellow rappers DJ Khlaed and Diddy (not pictured) on Wednesday, before Khaled got into a Jet Ski accident and called on his pals for help.

31 of 119

BackGrid

GROWTH SPURT

Robert De Niro wears some serious platform shoes while filming The Irishman alongside Al Pacino on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

32 of 119

BackGrid

AS GOOD AS IT GETS

Helen Hunt enjoys the surf in Maui on Wednesday.  

33 of 119

Monica Schipper/Getty

CLOWNING AROUND

Liam Neeson goofs off while visiting the New York City Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.

34 of 119

Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock

LEAN ON ME

Rapper G-Eazy gets some support from girlfriend Halsey at the release party for his album, The Beautiful and Damned, on Tuesday in New York City.

35 of 119

The Image Direct

UNDER COVER

Emma Stone tries to stay incognito while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

36 of 119

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

BODAK ... GREEN?

Cardi B wears a festive green look for a Wednesday Tonight Show appearance in New York City.

37 of 119

BackGrid

SHAPING UP

Elle Fanning fits in a Wednesday workout in L.A. 

38 of 119

BackGrid

PEANUT(S) GALLERY

Andy Cohen rocks a festive Snoopy sweater in New York City on Wednesday. 

39 of 119

BackGrid

PURCHASE PROTECTION

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber does some shopping in West Hollywood.

40 of 119

MEGA

PUP WALK

Ethan Hawke keeps it casual while walking his dogs in New York City on Wednesday. 

41 of 119

BackGrid

RED-Y OR NOT

Suki Waterhouse stops traffic in an all-red outfit as she heads to the #FREEPERIODS march to 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.

42 of 119

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SEASON'S GREETINGS

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco get into the holiday spirit as they distribute presents to schoolchildren on Wednesday in Monaco.

43 of 119

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Vanessa Hudgens exits her Pilates class in L.A.

44 of 119

The Image Direct

LACY LADY

Wearing a lace dress with a denim jacket, Kate Hudson is pictured heading into a theatre workshop on Tuesday.

45 of 119

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Having fun in paradise! Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman go jet skiing in Barbados.

46 of 119

Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

HAND IT TO ME

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at JFK Airport in New York.

47 of 119

Trae Patton/NBC

KNOW YOUR VOICE

Blake Shelton embraces The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski at the show's finale on Tuesday.

48 of 119

MEGA

RUNNING ERRANDS

Ashley Greene goes grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

49 of 119

Media Punch/INSTARimages.com

PAWS-ITIVELY AWESOME

Parker Posey brings along her dog, Gracie, to the first annual Paw Prints Paw-liday screening at IFC Center on Tuesday.

50 of 119

The Image Direct

SEEN & HEARD

Lea Michele plugs in during a walk in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

51 of 119

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

LET'S CHAT

Christian Slater stops by London's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

52 of 119

VCG/Getty

STARS OF THE SHOW

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are all smiles as they arrive at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Wednesday at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

53 of 119

Jun Sato/WireImage

SHINE BRIGHT

Noomi Rapace, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton strike a pose at the press conference for their new Netflix movie, Bright, on Wednesday in Tokyo.

54 of 119

BackGrid

HANG TEN

Helen Hunt catches some waves with her daughters (not pictured) while out surfing in Maui on Tuesday.

55 of 119

BackGrid

TEAM SPIRIT

Bella Hadid bundles up against New York's chilly weather in hockey gear as she heads to the Rangers game on Tuesday night with sister Gigi (not pictured).

56 of 119

Splash News Online

LA VITA BELLA

Rebel Wilson shows off her Bella pride as she leaves a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

57 of 119

The Image Direct

CAFFEINE RUSH

Dakota Fanning keeps warm in a gray coat while spending time with her boyfriend in New York City on Tuesday.

58 of 119

Pacific Coast News

ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS

Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

59 of 119

Alex Dolan

VEGAS, BABY!

Lady Gaga toasts with a glass of champagne after signing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater in 2018 on Tuesday.

60 of 119

Michael Simon/StarTraks

NO BONES ABOUT IT

Jerry O'Connell goofs around with a furry friend while hosting the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — which will premiere on New Year's Day on Animal Planet — on Saturday in Orlando.

61 of 119

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

HAIRY SITUATION

Zac Efron debuts some new facial hair at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.

62 of 119

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

WHEN IN AUSTRALIA ...

Stick your tongue out! Right? Zendaya got in touch with her silly side while snapping selfies with fans on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman.

63 of 119

MEGA

RUFF DAY

Kate Upton clocks in some hiking time with her dog on Tuesday.

64 of 119

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MAKING WAVES

Karlie Kloss is spotted out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.

65 of 119

Splash News Online

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Liam Payne sports a long sleeved shirt while out and about in N.Y.C.

66 of 119

GC Images

BUMP IT UP

Nicky Hilton Rothschild shows off her growing baby bump during a Tuesday outing in New York City.

67 of 119

Splash News Online

DRINK UP

Joshua Jackson fuels up with a morning smoothie in L.A.

68 of 119

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

BALANCING ACT

A smiling Halsey holds onto her crutches as she arrives to New York City's Good Morning America.

69 of 119

Bryan Bedder/Getty

HIGH FIVE

Time to celebrate! Pitch Perfect 3's Anna Camp meets with Captain Morgan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

70 of 119

David Roark/Disney Parks/Getty

HORSIN' AROUND

Katy Perry takes a ride on the carousel at Disney World on Monday.

71 of 119

David Livingston/Getty

On Monday, Pitch Perfect 3 star Hana Mae Lee stops by Hallmark's Home & Family to discuss her new film.

72 of 119

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

OH WHAT FUN!

Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love join Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with classroom instruments on Monday.

73 of 119

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Kobe Bryant is joined by wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianka at the basketball player's Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Monday in L.A.

74 of 119

Dave Benett/Getty

LONDON CALLING

Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Stephen Daldry are all smiles while at a London screening of Wonder Wheel on Monday.

75 of 119

Splash News Online

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen arrives for his appearance on The Tonight Show.

76 of 119

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

WHY SO BLUE?

Mark Wahlberg attends the L.A. premiere of All the Money in the World on Monday.

77 of 119

Kevin Mazur/Getty

FEELING ENERGIZED

Lady Gaga pumps up the audience during her Joanne tour performance on Monday in Inglewood, California.

78 of 119

Christopher Polk/Getty

LEADING LADIES

Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig pose for pics together at Monday's premiere of Downsizing.

79 of 119

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

Jack Nicholson, son Ray and new parents Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take in the L.A. Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game on Monday.

80 of 119

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Rosamund Pike is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.

81 of 119

BackGrid

STYLE TWINS

A pregnant Jessica Alba embraces her baby bump during a hangout with Olivia Munn.

82 of 119

Tyler Golden/NBC

STAGE PRESENCE

Bow down! Miley Cyrus takes the stage during The Voice finale.

83 of 119

Kevin Winter/Getty

AROUND THE WORLD

All the Money in the World costars Charlie Plummer and Michelle Williams come together at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Monday.

84 of 119

Steven Diaz/Disney Parks/Getty

IT'S A MAGICAL DAY

Matthew McConaughey enjoys a day at Disney World with Mickey Mouse and a pair of toy soldiers on Monday.

85 of 119

Splash News Online

FUELING UP

Matt Bomer grabs some coffee to-go in L.A.

86 of 119

Jun Sato/WireImage

SUIT & TIE

Will Smith suits up at the Tokyo premiere of Bright on Tuesday.

87 of 119

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

I LOVE NEW YORK

Padma Lakshmi is seen out and about in New York City.

88 of 119

Laurent Viteur/Getty

SNOW DAY

Gemma Arterton attends the 9th Les Arcs European Film Festival on Monday.

89 of 119

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

WHO'S TO BLAME?

Sarah Mezzanotte, Tessa Albertson, Quinn Shephard, Nadia Alexander and Luke Slattery head to BUILD Studios to discuss Blame on Monday.

90 of 119

Splash News Online

WALK IT OUT

Jennifer Lawrence goes for a walk with her dog in New York City.

91 of 119

Nathan Congleton/NBC

SPEAK NOW

On Monday, Anna Kendrick stops by Today before having to walk to The Tonight Show after a fire broke out in her New York City hotel.

92 of 119

Kevin Mazur/Getty

HERO AMONG US

Christian Bale poses next to CNN Hero Aaron Valencia at the network's award ceremony on Sunday in N.Y.C.

93 of 119

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

CLOWNING AROUND

Chrissy Teigen, her mom Viailuck and husband John Legend bring their daughter Luna to meet with two clowns from the Big Apple Circus on Saturday.

94 of 119

Star Max/GC Images

FLYING HIGH

Ashley Greene is all smiles while walking through LAX Airport on Friday.

95 of 119

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RISING STARS

Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage and Stranger Things's Gaten Matarazzo wear their best to attend the CNN Heroes event at New York City's Museum of Natural History on Sunday.

96 of 119

Splash News Online

SPOTTED!

Fergie makes her way through JFK Airport in a leopard-print coat.

97 of 119

Cindy Ord/Getty

FULL SUPPORT

It's a family affair! Angelina Jolie brings her kids — Maddox and Shiloh — to the Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Saturday.

98 of 119

Adam Berry/Getty

PICTURE THAT

Ed Sheeran proves he's the selfie master during a photo opp with Lena Gercke and Thore Schoelermann at The Voice of Germany finals on Sunday.

99 of 119

Michael Chang/Getty

BANDING TOGETHER

Joe Jonas, Cory Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE attend Base Fest on Friday.

100 of 119

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

CUT IT OUT

Demi Lovato sports cut-off denim while attending the Y100 Jingle Ball on Sunday.

101 of 119

Dave Benett/WireImage

SAY 'CHEESE' 

Bright stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and Will Smith take a selfie at the film's London premiere on Friday. 

102 of 119

Star Max/GC Images

SNIFFING AROUND 

Nina Dobrev's dog checks out the scene in Los Angeles during a Saturday walk. 

103 of 119

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

IT'S ELECTRIC 

Niecy Nash rocks bright blue at the NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday. 

104 of 119

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty

OLD FRIENDS 

On Saturday, Mila Kunis and Mickey Mouse pose at Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart in L.A. 

105 of 119

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

ALL FUR YOU 

On Sunday, Keri Russsell and longtime love Matthew Rhys bundle up for opening night of Farinelli and The King on Broadway. 

106 of 119

James Devaney/Getty

CANDY GIRLS 

Suri Cruise, 11, and mom Katie Holmes munch on sweet snacks at the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks game on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. 

107 of 119

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty

DISNEY DARLINGS

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers bring their kids, Ford and Harper, to the Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart event on Saturday in L.A.

108 of 119

Splash News Online

IN STEP 

David Foster and rumored girlfriend Katharine McPhee are spotted out in Beverly Hills together on Sunday. 

109 of 119