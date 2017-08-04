Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Plus America Ferrera, John Mayer & More

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 199

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

NO NUNSENSE

Whoopi Goldberg poses for photos with some dedicated Sister Act fans at an outdoor screening of the classic comedy on Thursday at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City.

2 of 199

Robert Enger/American Cinematheque

SHOWBIZ CELEBRATION

Rose Marie and Dick Van Dyke buddy up at a pre-viewing of Wait for Your Laugh: Rose Marie, The Longest Career in Showbiz History at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on Thursday.

3 of 199

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto

DO THE DIP

Alexa Ray Joel is all smiles as she tucks into some chips and dip at Popchips' Skinny Chipping Summer Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.

4 of 199

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

PICTURE PERFECT

Jenna Dewan Tatum joins the photographers on the red carpet to take pictures of her husband, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin at the L.A. premiere of Comrade Detective on Thursday.

5 of 199

Michael Tullberg/Getty

FAMILY AFFAIR

John Boyega gets plenty of love from his sister, Grace, on Thursday as the pair attend a special screening of his new film, Detroit, in L.A.

6 of 199

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Bailee Madison and Alex Lange only have eyes for one another at the x karla launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

7 of 199

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Julianne Moore chats with Amy Astley at the Architectural Digest September Style Issue party in New York on Thursday.

8 of 199

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

COFFEE RUN

Katie Holmes keeps it casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

9 of 199

Gary Miller/Getty

GUITAR HERO

John Mayer gets into the groove while performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday as part of his Search For Everything world tour.

10 of 199

Kevin Winter/Getty

SUIT UP

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt strike a pose at the red carpet premiere Amazon's Comrade Detective on Thursday in L.A.

11 of 199

Greg Doherty/WireImage

SEEING DOUBLE

Leslie Mann signs a blown-up cover of Los Angeles Confidential — with her face on it! — at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary event in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.

12 of 199

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

DO THE WAVE

Superstore star America Ferrera gives a wave at the NBC's TCA tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

13 of 199

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

BACK TOGETHER

Also at the NBC Press Tour: The cast of Will and Grace — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — show each other some love. The show's revival is set to start production this week. 

14 of 199

WENN

BALL GIRL

Alessandra Ambrosio causes a racket during a game of tennis in Santa Monica on Thursday.

15 of 199

Splash News

STIFF COMPETITION

Kevin Hart "plays" a game of "poker" against some fierce competitors, including a cardboard cutout of Usain Bolt, for a comedy skit at the Laugh Out Loud launch event (sponsored by Jose Cuervo) in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

16 of 199

Alexx Henry Studios

THE HALLMARK OF FRIENDSHIP

Kathie Lee Gifford and Al Roker posed with Hallmark Channels - ‎Crown Media Family Networks' Bill Abbott and Michelle Vicary at their Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour party at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday.

17 of 199

Splash News

DATE NIGHT

Elsewhere at the Laugh Out Loud launch: Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French match in black and white.

18 of 199

Splash News

GLAMOUR GIRL

Tracee Ellis Ross is a vision in white while leaving an event in Los Angeles.

19 of 199

Splash News

PUPPY LOVE

Fresh off her honeymoon, Julianne Hough takes her dog, Lexi, for a walk in West Hollywood.

20 of 199

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

CALIFORNIA COOL

Robert Pattinson looks sleek in a navy suit before an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Thursday.

21 of 199

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

OUT AND ABOUT

Michelle Rodriguez keeps it casual in jeans and a sweatshirt in L.A. on Thursday.  

22 of 199

Splash News

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE

An expecting Jessica Alba basks in a sunny N.Y.C Thursday.

23 of 199

Splash News

ALL AROUND THE WORLD

World of Dance host Jenna Dewan Tatum heads back to her New York City hotel. 

WENN

PARK IT

WENN

PARK IT 

Derek Hough feeds a Los Angeles parking meter on Thursday. 

25 of 199

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Today host Hoda Kotb embraces Raven-Symone during Kotb's The Hoda Show SiriusXM show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

26 of 199

Mickey Alexander/Man Made Music

JAM SESSION

Man Made Music Founder Joel Beckerman and NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Bo Rinehart attend a live Q&A on Wednesday.

27 of 199

Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

TV FAMILY

The cast of This Is Us — comprised of Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ron Cephas Jones and Chris Sullivan — attend their show's panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday.

28 of 199

Jena Cumbo Photography

AT THE MIC

Izzy Bizu performs at Baby's All Right in Brookyn, New York on Monday.

29 of 199

GC Images

WALK THE WALK 

Kate Walsh keeps her hands full as she walks around Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

30 of 199

Janet Mayer/Star Max/GC Images

BOY OF SUMMER 

On Wednesday, Jesse Metcalfe steps out in New York City.

31 of 199

Kevin Winter/Getty

HOT MIC 

Chelsea Handler takes the stage at Wednesday's Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills. 

32 of 199

Todd Williamson/Getty

STARS ALIGN 

Also at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Intergalactic franchise royals Sir Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill hang together. 

33 of 199

Todd Williamson/Getty

BANQUET BESTIES 

Elisabeth Moss and Kathryn Hahn pose at the Wednesday Grants Banquet. 

34 of 199

David Livingston/Getty

TIP OF MY HAT 

Natasha Bedingfield enjoys the Maison St-Germain Los Angeles debut on Wednesday. 

35 of 199

Raymond Hall/GC Images

SELFIE STUNNER 

Kim Kardashian West graces a fan's selfie Wednesday in New York City. 