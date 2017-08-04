Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Plus America Ferrera, John Mayer & More
NO NUNSENSE
Whoopi Goldberg poses for photos with some dedicated Sister Act fans at an outdoor screening of the classic comedy on Thursday at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City.
SHOWBIZ CELEBRATION
Rose Marie and Dick Van Dyke buddy up at a pre-viewing of Wait for Your Laugh: Rose Marie, The Longest Career in Showbiz History at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on Thursday.
DO THE DIP
Alexa Ray Joel is all smiles as she tucks into some chips and dip at Popchips' Skinny Chipping Summer Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
PICTURE PERFECT
Jenna Dewan Tatum joins the photographers on the red carpet to take pictures of her husband, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin at the L.A. premiere of Comrade Detective on Thursday.
FAMILY AFFAIR
John Boyega gets plenty of love from his sister, Grace, on Thursday as the pair attend a special screening of his new film, Detroit, in L.A.
LOOK OF LOVE
Bailee Madison and Alex Lange only have eyes for one another at the x karla launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Julianne Moore chats with Amy Astley at the Architectural Digest September Style Issue party in New York on Thursday.
COFFEE RUN
Katie Holmes keeps it casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.
GUITAR HERO
John Mayer gets into the groove while performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday as part of his Search For Everything world tour.
SUIT UP
Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt strike a pose at the red carpet premiere Amazon's Comrade Detective on Thursday in L.A.
SEEING DOUBLE
Leslie Mann signs a blown-up cover of Los Angeles Confidential — with her face on it! — at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary event in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.
DO THE WAVE
Superstore star America Ferrera gives a wave at the NBC's TCA tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
BACK TOGETHER
Also at the NBC Press Tour: The cast of Will and Grace — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — show each other some love. The show's revival is set to start production this week.
BALL GIRL
Alessandra Ambrosio causes a racket during a game of tennis in Santa Monica on Thursday.
STIFF COMPETITION
Kevin Hart "plays" a game of "poker" against some fierce competitors, including a cardboard cutout of Usain Bolt, for a comedy skit at the Laugh Out Loud launch event (sponsored by Jose Cuervo) in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
THE HALLMARK OF FRIENDSHIP
Kathie Lee Gifford and Al Roker posed with Hallmark Channels - Crown Media Family Networks' Bill Abbott and Michelle Vicary at their Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour party at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday.
DATE NIGHT
Elsewhere at the Laugh Out Loud launch: Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French match in black and white.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Tracee Ellis Ross is a vision in white while leaving an event in Los Angeles.
PUPPY LOVE
Fresh off her honeymoon, Julianne Hough takes her dog, Lexi, for a walk in West Hollywood.
CALIFORNIA COOL
Robert Pattinson looks sleek in a navy suit before an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Thursday.
OUT AND ABOUT
Michelle Rodriguez keeps it casual in jeans and a sweatshirt in L.A. on Thursday.
YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE
An expecting Jessica Alba basks in a sunny N.Y.C Thursday.
ALL AROUND THE WORLD
World of Dance host Jenna Dewan Tatum heads back to her New York City hotel.
PARK IT
Derek Hough feeds a Los Angeles parking meter on Thursday.
HUG IT OUT
Today host Hoda Kotb embraces Raven-Symone during Kotb's The Hoda Show SiriusXM show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
JAM SESSION
Man Made Music Founder Joel Beckerman and NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Bo Rinehart attend a live Q&A on Wednesday.
TV FAMILY
The cast of This Is Us — comprised of Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ron Cephas Jones and Chris Sullivan — attend their show's panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday.
AT THE MIC
Izzy Bizu performs at Baby's All Right in Brookyn, New York on Monday.
WALK THE WALK
Kate Walsh keeps her hands full as she walks around Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BOY OF SUMMER
On Wednesday, Jesse Metcalfe steps out in New York City.
HOT MIC
Chelsea Handler takes the stage at Wednesday's Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills.
STARS ALIGN
Also at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Intergalactic franchise royals Sir Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill hang together.
BANQUET BESTIES
Elisabeth Moss and Kathryn Hahn pose at the Wednesday Grants Banquet.
TIP OF MY HAT
Natasha Bedingfield enjoys the Maison St-Germain Los Angeles debut on Wednesday.
SELFIE STUNNER
Kim Kardashian West graces a fan's selfie Wednesday in New York City.