STAGE PRESENCE

In the midst of N.Y.C. showers, Demi Lovato demands attention during her Good Morning America performance on Friday.

UNDER COVER

Khloé Kardashian goes incognito while arriving at a Calabasas studio for filming.

ALL SET

Tracy Morgan is spotted on the New York City set of The Last O.G. on Friday

BABY TALK

After you! Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag, who is expecting the couple's first child, head to brunch at Blu Jam Cafe in L.A. 

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME

Team spirit! Elisabeth Moss is all smiles as she meets Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

STAR POWER

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle feel the music as they celebrate the comedian's 30 years in comedy at Esther & Carol.

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.

Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.

Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C. 

American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.

Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game. 

The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.

Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.

Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.

Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.

On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.

Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.

Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.

Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.

Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.

Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City. 

Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City. 

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris

On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot. 

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run. 

Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.  

Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City. 

Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.

Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick. 

Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.

Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.

TAKING A BOW

You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.

Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.

Simon Baker takes part in a photocall to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton at Longines in London.

Olivia Munn snacks on a piece of watermelon on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games on Wednesday.

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head for a walk in N.Y.C.

John Boyega shows off his megawatt smile at the European premiere of Detroit on Wednesday in London.

