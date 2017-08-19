Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Demi Lovato Feels the Rain During Her GMA Performance, Plus Tracy Morgan, Khloé Kardashian & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
1 of 165
STAGE PRESENCE
In the midst of N.Y.C. showers, Demi Lovato demands attention during her Good Morning America performance on Friday.
2 of 165
UNDER COVER
Khloé Kardashian goes incognito while arriving at a Calabasas studio for filming.
3 of 165
ALL SET
Tracy Morgan is spotted on the New York City set of The Last O.G. on Friday
4 of 165
BABY TALK
After you! Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag, who is expecting the couple's first child, head to brunch at Blu Jam Cafe in L.A.
5 of 165
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME
Team spirit! Elisabeth Moss is all smiles as she meets Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
6 of 165
STAR POWER
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle feel the music as they celebrate the comedian's 30 years in comedy at Esther & Carol.
7 of 165
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.
8 of 165
Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.
9 of 165
Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.
10 of 165
Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.
11 of 165
Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C.
12 of 165
American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.
13 of 165
Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
14 of 165
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
15 of 165
LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
16 of 165
Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.
17 of 165
Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game.
18 of 165
The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.
19 of 165
Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.
20 of 165
Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.
21 of 165
Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.
22 of 165
Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.
23 of 165
Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.
24 of 165
Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.
25 of 165
Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.
26 of 165
On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.
27 of 165
Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.
28 of 165
Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.
29 of 165
Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.
30 of 165
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.
31 of 165
Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.
32 of 165
Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
33 of 165
Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.
34 of 165
Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City.
35 of 165
Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City.
36 of 165
On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris.
37 of 165
On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot.
38 of 165
Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run.
39 of 165
Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.
40 of 165
Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City.
41 of 165
Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
42 of 165
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.
43 of 165
Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.
44 of 165
Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick.
45 of 165
Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.
46 of 165
On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
47 of 165
All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.
48 of 165
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.
49 of 165
Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.
50 of 165
TAKING A BOW
You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.
51 of 165
Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
52 of 165
Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.
53 of 165
Simon Baker takes part in a photocall to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton at Longines in London.
54 of 165
Olivia Munn snacks on a piece of watermelon on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games on Wednesday.
55 of 165
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head for a walk in N.Y.C.
56 of 165
John Boyega shows off his megawatt smile at the European premiere of Detroit on Wednesday in London.
57 of 165