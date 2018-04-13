A Smiling Jennifer Garner Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lucy Hale, Chelsea Clinton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Grace Gavilanes and Lydia Price
April 13, 2018 01:24 AM
<p>Robert De Niro and Jeffrey Wright attend the second annual luncheon for Untitled Stories, presented by AT&amp;T, an inclusive film program.</p>
TIME TO CELEBRATE

Robert De Niro and Jeffrey Wright attend the second annual luncheon for Untitled Stories, presented by AT&T, an inclusive film program.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Chris Hemsworth and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt give their fill attention to&nbsp;the XXI Commonwealth Games on Thursday in Australia.</p>
STAY FOCUSED

Chris Hemsworth and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt give their fill attention to the XXI Commonwealth Games on Thursday in Australia.

DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday,&nbsp;Chelsea Clinton and Indigo founder Heather Reisman strike a pose with Clinton&#8217;s book, <em>She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History</em>, at a signing event in Toronto.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING HISTORY

On Wednesday, Chelsea Clinton and Indigo founder Heather Reisman strike a pose with Clinton’s book, She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History, at a signing event in Toronto. 

George Pimentel/Getty
<p>Aubrey Plaza heads to <em>The Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
CITY SLICKER

Aubrey Plaza heads to The Late Show on Wednesday.

John Eddy/INSTARimages
<p>Luis Fonsi stops by Spanish-language television show, <em>El Hormiguero</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
TV TALK

Luis Fonsi stops by Spanish-language television show, El Hormiguero, on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Wu-Tang Clan&#8217;s Method Man stops by BUILD Series to discuss his new TV series,<em> Drop the Mic</em>.</p>
WEDNESDAY TO REMEMBER

Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man stops by BUILD Series to discuss his new TV series, Drop the Mic.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>Joshua Jackson keeps his loved ones, mom Fiona and sister Aisleagh, super close at the opening night afterparty for the play &#8220;Children of a Lesser God&#8221; on Wednesday.</p>
LOVE FEST

Joshua Jackson keeps his loved ones, mom Fiona and sister Aisleagh, super close at the opening night afterparty for the play “Children of a Lesser God” on Wednesday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>On Wednesday, Jonah Hill sports a serious buzzcut in N.Y.C. following a workout.</p>
NEW LOOK, NEW ME

On Wednesday, Jonah Hill sports a serious buzzcut in N.Y.C. following a workout.

INSTARimages
<p>It&#8217;s back to work for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as they film scenes for season 2 of <em>Big Little Lies</em> on Wednesday.</p>
BIG DAY

It’s back to work for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as they film scenes for season 2 of Big Little Lies on Wednesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz is picture-perfect in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Penélope Cruz is picture-perfect in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale, who star in the new horror movie <em>Truth Or Dare</em>, stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Wednesday.</p>
WE DARE YOU

Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale, who star in the new horror movie Truth Or Dare, stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Wednesday.

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty
<p>A happy Jennifer Garner steps out for dinner in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LOVE, JENNIFER

A happy Jennifer Garner steps out for dinner in N.Y.C. 

Splash News
<p>Emmanuelle Chriqui and Ali Larter arrive at the Hollywood <i>Super Troopers 2 </i>premiere on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
REAL TROOPERS 

Emmanuelle Chriqui and Ali Larter arrive at the Hollywood Super Troopers 2 premiere on Wednesday. 

Art Garcia/Sipa
<p>On Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens shows off her colorful manicure at the Los Angeles celebration of her SinfulColors Festival Collection collaboration.&nbsp;</p>
WELL POLISHED 

On Wednesday, Vanessa Hudgens shows off her colorful manicure at the Los Angeles celebration of her SinfulColors Festival Collection collaboration. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Candace Cameron Bure and Holly Robinson Peete come out for the Stella &amp; Dot x HollyRod Charity Trunk Show for Autism Awareness Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
GEMS IN THE TRUNK 

Candace Cameron Bure and Holly Robinson Peete come out for the Stella & Dot x HollyRod Charity Trunk Show for Autism Awareness Wednesday in L.A. 

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Idris Elba and fianc&eacute;e Sabrina Dowhre enjoy a date night in London.&nbsp;</p>
BEFORE THE WEDDING BELLS 

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dowhre enjoy a date night in London. 

INSTARimages
<p>Kevin Heffernan, Jay Chandrasekhar, Rob Lowe, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme and Erik Stolhanske celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of <i>Super Troopers 2 </i>in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
BACK ON THE JOB

Kevin Heffernan, Jay Chandrasekhar, Rob Lowe, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme and Erik Stolhanske celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of Super Troopers 2 in Hollywood. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates her birthday at a Revolve event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL YEAR 

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates her birthday at a Revolve event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday, Christina Milian poses at the boohooMAN by French Montana Los Angeles launch party.</p>
MY MAN 

On Wednesday, Christina Milian poses at the boohooMAN by French Montana Los Angeles launch party.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage at curtain call on press night for <i>Chicago </i>in London.&nbsp;</p>
JAZZED UP 

Cuba Gooding Jr. takes the stage at curtain call on press night for Chicago in London. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p><i>Avengers: Infinity War</i> stars Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland show their excitement at the film&#8217;s Seoul premiere on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SUPER SQUAD 

Avengers: Infinity War stars Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland show their excitement at the film’s Seoul premiere on Thursday. 

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty
<p>A fresh-faced Uma Thurman is all smiles running errands in New York on Wednesday.</p>
SHOPPING SPREE

A fresh-faced Uma Thurman is all smiles running errands in New York on Wednesday.

WENN
<p>Dwayne &#8220;The Rock&#8221; Johnson strikes a pose as he arrives at the European premiere of <i>Rampage </i>on Wednesday in Leicester Square in London.</p>
ROCK SOLID

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson strikes a pose as he arrives at the European premiere of Rampage on Wednesday in Leicester Square in London.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Kathryn Hahn makes a new friend at a photo call for <em>Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation</em> on Wednesday.</p>
LIFE, ANIMATED

Kathryn Hahn makes a new friend at a photo call for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Wednesday.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Kerry Washington waves to photographers while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
STREET CHIC

Kerry Washington waves to photographers while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Malin Akerman goes sheer at the London premiere of <em>Rampage</em> on Wednesday.</p>
ON A RAMPAGE

Malin Akerman goes sheer at the London premiere of Rampage on Wednesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg crack each other up as they pose at a photo call for <i>Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation</i> on Wednesday in Culver City.</p>
LAUGH ATTACK

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg crack each other up as they pose at a photo call for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Wednesday in Culver City.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Hannah Hart attends The Rising Stars Luncheon ahead of the GLAAD Media Awards on Wednesday.</p>
FULL OF HART

Hannah Hart attends The Rising Stars Luncheon ahead of the GLAAD Media Awards on Wednesday.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
<p>Gina Rodriguez looks to be in a happy mood after filming a particularly gruesome scene for her upcoming film, <em>Someone Great</em>, on Monday.</p>
IN COLD BLOOD

Gina Rodriguez looks to be in a happy mood after filming a particularly gruesome scene for her upcoming film, Someone Great, on Monday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Denzel Washington and Tammy Blanchard take a moment to relax at a meet and greet for their new Broadway production of <i>The Iceman Cometh</i> at Delmonico&#8217;s in New York on Wednesday.</p>
A TOAST TO US

Denzel Washington and Tammy Blanchard take a moment to relax at a meet and greet for their new Broadway production of The Iceman Cometh at Delmonico’s in New York on Wednesday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Aisha Tyler visits BUILD Studios to discuss her new film,&nbsp;<em>Axis,</em> on Wednesday.</p>
MOVIE MOMENT

Aisha Tyler visits BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Axis, on Wednesday.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
<p>On Tuesday,&nbsp;Danielle Brooks and Phoebe Robinson make their way to the 2018 Reel Works Benefit Gala.</p>
FOR REEL

On Tuesday, Danielle Brooks and Phoebe Robinson make their way to the 2018 Reel Works Benefit Gala.

Derek Storm/Everett
<p>Amanda Seyfried cuddles with her furry friend while attending the 3rd annual Best Friends Animal Society New York City Gala on Tuesday.</p>
PUPPY LOVE

Amanda Seyfried cuddles with her furry friend while attending the 3rd annual Best Friends Animal Society New York City Gala on Tuesday.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
<p><em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> costars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany stop by London talk show, <em>Lorraine</em>, on Wednesday to discuss the film.</p>
THIS IS WAR

Avengers: Infinity War costars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany stop by London talk show, Lorraine, on Wednesday to discuss the film.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Busy Philipps sips Three Olives ros&eacute; vodka at The Standard East Village in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
PRETTY IN PINK

Busy Philipps sips Three Olives rosé vodka at The Standard East Village in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Strike a pose! All eyes are on Ashley Graham as she makes her entrance at Vogue&#8217;s celebratory event in honor of&nbsp;Giovanni Morelli&#8217;s First Collection for Stuart Weitzman.</p>
HERE I AM

Strike a pose! All eyes are on Ashley Graham as she makes her entrance at Vogue’s celebratory event in honor of Giovanni Morelli’s First Collection for Stuart Weitzman.

Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Jon Hamm has his picture taken while attending a New York screening of <em>Beirut</em> on Tuesday.</p>
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Jon Hamm has his picture taken while attending a New York screening of Beirut on Tuesday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Amid new dating buzz, <a href="http://people.com/movies/brad-pitt-steps-out-to-l-a-dodgers-game-amid-new-dating-buzz/">Brad Pitt is seen enjoying himself at an L.A. Dodgers game</a> on Tuesday.</p>
GAME FACE

Amid new dating buzz, Brad Pitt is seen enjoying himself at an L.A. Dodgers game on Tuesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Complementing each other&#8217;s vibrant outfits, Janelle Mon&aacute;e and Cardi B celebrate the rapper&#8217;s super-successful album, <em>Invasion of Privacy</em>, (it&#8217;s certified gold!) at her N.Y.C. album release party.</p>
GOING FOR THE GOLD

Complementing each other’s vibrant outfits, Janelle Monáe and Cardi B celebrate the rapper’s super-successful album, Invasion of Privacy, (it’s certified gold!) at her N.Y.C. album release party.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Tan France and Olympian Gus Kenworthy mingle at&nbsp;Nordstrom Men&#8217;s Store NYC VIP Party on Tuesday.</p>
DAPPER MEN

Queer Eye‘s Tan France and Olympian Gus Kenworthy mingle at Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC VIP Party on Tuesday.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock
<p><em>Stranger Things</em> actor Gaten Matarazzo joins in on the selfie fun with &#8220;Mean Girls&#8221; Broadway star Taylor Louderman backstage of the N.Y.C. show.</p>
SELFIE WORTH

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo joins in on the selfie fun with “Mean Girls” Broadway star Taylor Louderman backstage of the N.Y.C. show.

Adam Nemser/Startraks
<p>Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson get comfy at Rock &#8216;n&#8217; Roll Holy Land: Exclusive and Interactive Experience by MadeWorn, presented by Mastercard and Fred Segal, on Tuesday.</p>
GET SOME REST

Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson get comfy at Rock ‘n’ Roll Holy Land: Exclusive and Interactive Experience by MadeWorn, presented by Mastercard and Fred Segal, on Tuesday.

Christopher Polk/Getty
<p>Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski looks lovely in a metallic ensemble during a <em>Tonight Show</em> appearance on Tuesday.</p>
SHINE ON

Newlywed Emily Ratajkowski looks lovely in a metallic ensemble during a Tonight Show appearance on Tuesday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>A very happy Kate Moss makes her entrance at the opening of the exhibition &#8220;Being the Future&#8221; at Chile&#8217;s Museum of Fashion on Tuesday.</p>
WAIT & SEE

A very happy Kate Moss makes her entrance at the opening of the exhibition “Being the Future” at Chile’s Museum of Fashion on Tuesday.

MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Round of applause! Katharine McPhee makes her Broadway debut in &#8220;Waitress&#8221; on Tuesday.</p>
PIECE OF PIE

Round of applause! Katharine McPhee makes her Broadway debut in “Waitress” on Tuesday.

Janet Mayer/Startraks
<p><em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em> star Lisa Rinna joins Cindy Crawford to celebrate Sarah Flint&#8217;s spring footwear collection on Tuesday.</p>
BEST FOOT FORWARD

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna joins Cindy Crawford to celebrate Sarah Flint’s spring footwear collection on Tuesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>On Tuesday, Michael C. Hall fields questions during the 1st annual Cannes International Series Festival.</p>
TALK IT OUT

On Tuesday, Michael C. Hall fields questions during the 1st annual Cannes International Series Festival.

Splash News
<p>Kelsea Ballerini gives a memorable performance on <em>The Late Show with James Corden</em> on Tuesday.</p>
COUNTRY STRONG

Kelsea Ballerini gives a memorable performance on The Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Ronda Rousey heads to Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans on Sunday.</p>
READY TO RUMBLE

Ronda Rousey heads to Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans on Sunday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>On Tuesday,&nbsp;Sam Rockwell, Elisa Pugliese, Keegan-Michael Key and Gary Oldman come together to celebrate Sir Paul Smith&#8217;s collaboration with Oldman.</p>
CHEERS TO YOU!

On Tuesday, Sam Rockwell, Elisa Pugliese, Keegan-Michael Key and Gary Oldman come together to celebrate Sir Paul Smith’s collaboration with Oldman.

Rob Latour/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Timothy Olyphant laughs it off while discussing his Netflix show, <em>The Santa Clarita Diet</em>, on Tuesday at BUILD Studios.</p>
AT THE MIC

Timothy Olyphant laughs it off while discussing his Netflix show, The Santa Clarita Diet, on Tuesday at BUILD Studios.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Rashida Jones and Mark Ruffalo attend the Nordstrom Men&#8217;s Store NYC VIP Party on Tuesday.</p>
FASHION FIRST

Rashida Jones and Mark Ruffalo attend the Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC VIP Party on Tuesday.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Tuesday.</p>
LET'S ROCK

Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Andrew Chin/Getty
<p>Paris Hilton shares her affection for cats during a Beverly Hills stroll with her pup, Diamond Baby, on Tuesday.</p>
PURR-TY CUTE

Paris Hilton shares her affection for cats during a Beverly Hills stroll with her pup, Diamond Baby, on Tuesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Nick Cannon hits the red carpet before hosting a panel for STOMP Out Bullying National Culture Week on Tuesday.</p>
FULL SUPPORT

Nick Cannon hits the red carpet before hosting a panel for STOMP Out Bullying National Culture Week on Tuesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Katie Holmes channels an FBI agent while filming an action-packed scene for a new project, in Chicago.</p>
ON THE GO

Katie Holmes channels an FBI agent while filming an action-packed scene for a new project, in Chicago.

BackGrid
<p>Dressed in red, Justin Bieber (and his long hair) makes his way through L.A. to run errands.</p>
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Dressed in red, Justin Bieber (and his long hair) makes his way through L.A. to run errands.

Splash News Online
<p>On Tuesday, Zach Braff chats all things <em>Alex Inc.</em> at&nbsp;NAB show&#8217;s &#8220;From Podcast to Broadcast&#8221; session at the Las Vegas Convention Center.</p>
WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS

On Tuesday, Zach Braff chats all things Alex Inc. at NAB show’s “From Podcast to Broadcast” session at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>He made it! Martin Lawrence celebrates with Tracy Morgan as the comedian gets honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.</p>
STARS AMONG US

He made it! Martin Lawrence celebrates with Tracy Morgan as the comedian gets honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Rita Ora sports a curly &#8216;do for her stroll in N.Y.C.</p>
OUT & ABOUT

Rita Ora sports a curly ‘do for her stroll in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Beverley Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin show their megawatt smiles while visiting Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> in Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
GIRLS ON TOP

Beverley Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin and Christine Lakin show their megawatt smiles while visiting Hallmark’s Home & Family in Hollywood on Tuesday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Gael Garc&iacute; Bernal strikes a pose at the photo call for <em>Aqui en La Tierra</em> in Cannes on Tuesday.</p>
GO, GAEL!

Gael Garcí Bernal strikes a pose at the photo call for Aqui en La Tierra in Cannes on Tuesday.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty
<p>Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with fianc&eacute; Offset, is feeling herself while stopping by Music Choice on Tuesday.</p>
RAP IT UP

Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, is feeling herself while stopping by Music Choice on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid flaunts her angles at the&nbsp;Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Party on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.</p>
COME CLOSER

Bella Hadid flaunts her angles at the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump Party on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Christopher Jue/Getty
<p>Ali Fedotowsky-Manno cradles her growing baby bump during an appearance on Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> on Tuesday.</p>
BABY ON BOARD

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno cradles her growing baby bump during an appearance on Hallmark’s Home & Family on Tuesday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria&#8217;s got that pregnancy glow! The <em>Desperate Housewives</em> alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Jos&eacute; Bast&oacute;n, happily walks to meet with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.</p>
HOT MAMA

Eva Longoria’s got that pregnancy glow! The Desperate Housewives alum, who is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, happily walks to meet with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Brooke Shields sports a fun and stylish outfit at the Tribeca Ball in New York City on Monday.</p>
STARRY-EYED

Brooke Shields sports a fun and stylish outfit at the Tribeca Ball in New York City on Monday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Ashley Graham and Hailey Baldwin hit all the right style notes at the&nbsp; International Center Of Photography&#8217;s 2018 Infinity Awards on Monday.</p>
DOUBLE THE BEAUTY

Ashley Graham and Hailey Baldwin hit all the right style notes at the  International Center Of Photography’s 2018 Infinity Awards on Monday.

Craig Barritt/Getty
<p>Cindy Crawford and look-alike model daughter Kaia Gerber (not pictured) head to Urth Cafe in Beverly Hills for a quick pick-me-up.</p>
COFFEE DATE

Cindy Crawford and look-alike model daughter Kaia Gerber (not pictured) head to Urth Cafe in Beverly Hills for a quick pick-me-up.

Splash News
<p>Bridget Moynahan and Christie Brinkley are all smiles while&nbsp;attending the world premiere screening of National Geographic&#8217;s <em>America Inside Out with Katie Couric</em>.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Bridget Moynahan and Christie Brinkley are all smiles while attending the world premiere screening of National Geographic’s America Inside Out with Katie Couric.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Amal Clooney is dressed for school as she makes her way to Columbia University, where she teaches, in N.Y.C.</p>
PROFESSOR CLOONEY

Amal Clooney is dressed for school as she makes her way to Columbia University, where she teaches, in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Not long after <a href="http://people.com/movies/disney-star-alyson-stoner-love-woman/">penning an emotional essay about falling for a woman</a>, Alyson Stoner is a vision in yellow at the <em>Young Hollywood</em> Studio on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
MELLOW IN YELLOW

Not long after penning an emotional essay about falling for a woman, Alyson Stoner is a vision in yellow at the Young Hollywood Studio on Monday. 

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty
<p>All eyes are on Camila Cabello as the powerhouse performs at the Vancouver stop of her &#8220;Never Be the Same&#8221; tour on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
IN THE SPOTLIGHT

All eyes are on Camila Cabello as the powerhouse performs at the Vancouver stop of her “Never Be the Same” tour on Monday. 

Andrew Chin/Getty
<p>Continuing <a href="http://people.com/babies/dj-khaled-son-asahd-cool-accomplishments">his reign as Hollywood&#8217;s coolest celeb kid</a>, Asahd joins dad DJ Khaled at the Miami Heat game on Monday.</p>
ASAHD KNOWS BEST

Continuing his reign as Hollywood’s coolest celeb kid, Asahd joins dad DJ Khaled at the Miami Heat game on Monday.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
<p>Before opening up to PEOPLE about<a href="http://people.com/movies/jessica-biel-secret-strong-marriage-hollywood/"> what makes her and husband Justin Timberlake&#8217;s marriage so strong</a>, Jessica Biel takes a moment to cuddle with a puppy at The American Express Experience event on Monday.</p>
PUPPY BREAK

Before opening up to PEOPLE about what makes her and husband Justin Timberlake’s marriage so strong, Jessica Biel takes a moment to cuddle with a puppy at The American Express Experience event on Monday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Mark Hamill poses alongside&nbsp;Maxwell Jenkins, who stars in Netflix&#8217;s <em>Lost In Space</em>, at the show&#8217;s Hollywood premiere on Monday.</p>
GOOD POINT

Mark Hamill poses alongside Maxwell Jenkins, who stars in Netflix’s Lost In Space, at the show’s Hollywood premiere on Monday.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Aww! It&#8217;s a family affair for Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen, who take their kids&nbsp;&mdash; Frances and Winnie&nbsp;&mdash; to a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.</p>
HUG IT OUT

Aww! It’s a family affair for Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen, who take their kids — Frances and Winnie — to a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Star couple&nbsp;Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig hold on tight to each other at the Night of Opportunity Gala on Monday.</p>
HOLD TIGHT

Star couple Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig hold on tight to each other at the Night of Opportunity Gala on Monday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Tiffany Haddish can&#8217;t keep a poker face during her appearance on <em>Late Night</em>, where she&#8217;s seen chatting with new dad Seth Meyers.</p>
SURPRISE!

Tiffany Haddish can’t keep a poker face during her appearance on Late Night, where she’s seen chatting with new dad Seth Meyers.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty
<p>Parker Posey and Selma Blair celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Lost In Space</em> on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
CHEEK TO CHEEK

Parker Posey and Selma Blair celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Lost In Space on Monday. 

Sara De Boer/Startraks
<p>Sarah Silverman and her friend head to West Hollywood&#8217;s Craig&#8217;s Restaurant.&nbsp;</p>
DINNER FOR TWO

Sarah Silverman and her friend head to West Hollywood’s Craig’s Restaurant. 

Splash News
<p><em>Rampage</em> actress Malin Akerman is filled with glee at BUILD Studios, where she chats about her new movie, on Monday.</p>
FUNNY LADY

Rampage actress Malin Akerman is filled with glee at BUILD Studios, where she chats about her new movie, on Monday.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Sunrise Ruffalo come together at the Tribeca Ball on Monday.</p>
TERRIFIC TRIO

Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Sunrise Ruffalo come together at the Tribeca Ball on Monday.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Segel makes his entrance at a special West Hollywood screening for his new film, Netflix&#8217;s<em> Come Sunday</em>, on Monday.</p>
SUNDAY IS HERE

Jason Segel makes his entrance at a special West Hollywood screening for his new film, Netflix’s Come Sunday, on Monday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Breaking news: Gina Rodriguez is &#8220;cute AF&#8221; as she films scenes for <em>Someone Great</em> on the movie&#8217;s New York City set on Monday.</p>
SO CUTE

Breaking news: Gina Rodriguez is “cute AF” as she films scenes for Someone Great on the movie’s New York City set on Monday.

Splash News
<p>All eyes on the newlyweds! On&nbsp;Sunday, Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer take their dog around N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
JUST THE THREE OF US 

All eyes on the newlyweds! On Sunday, Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer take their dog around N.Y.C. 

The Image Direct
<p>Mom-to-be Cardi B heads to the Hot 97 N.Y.C. studios Monday after announcing her pregnancy on<i>&nbsp;Saturday Night Live</i>.&nbsp;</p>
STRUTTING FOR TWO 

Mom-to-be Cardi B heads to the Hot 97 N.Y.C. studios Monday after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live

Splash News Online
<p>Lily James poses at <i>The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society </i>premiere in London on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
PIE DAY 

Lily James poses at The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society premiere in London on Monday. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Karlie Kloss wears her best plaid blazer during a Q&amp;A event with Avi Flombaum, the cofounder of Flatiron School, in London on Monday.</p>
MAD ABOUT PLAID

Karlie Kloss wears her best plaid blazer during a Q&A event with Avi Flombaum, the cofounder of Flatiron School, in London on Monday.

Ray Tang/Shutterstock
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e gets animated during a visit to <em>Extra</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
TALK TO THE HAND

Janelle Monáe gets animated during a visit to Extra on Monday in N.Y.C.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Gabrielle Union steps out in New York City in an updo.&nbsp;</p>
MY PONY 

Gabrielle Union steps out in New York City in an updo. 

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
<p>Luke Evans arrives at the Paris premiere of<i> Professor Marston &amp; the Wonder Women</i> on&nbsp;Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FULL OF WONDER

Luke Evans arrives at the Paris premiere of Professor Marston & the Wonder Women on Monday. 

Nasser Berzane/Abaca/Sipa USA
<p>Cheers to Old Spice! Terry Crews gets pumped about the brand&#8217;s 80th Anniversary on Monday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
JUMPING FOR JOY

Cheers to Old Spice! Terry Crews gets pumped about the brand’s 80th Anniversary on Monday in New York City. 

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
<p>Tyler Posey is all smiles while chatting about his latest film, <em>Truth or Dare</em>, at BUILD Studios on Monday</p>
WE DARE YOU

Tyler Posey is all smiles while chatting about his latest film, Truth or Dare, at BUILD Studios on Monday

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Vivica A. Fox has plenty to beam about! On Sunday, the star attends the release party for her new book, <em>Every Day I&#8217;m Hustling</em>.</p>
DO THE HUSTLE

Vivica A. Fox has plenty to beam about! On Sunday, the star attends the release party for her new book, Every Day I’m Hustling.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Cuba Gooding Jr. jokingly presents Shirley Henderson with her best actress in a musical award for her performance in &#8220;Girl From the North Country&#8221; at the press room during The Olivier Awards on Sunday.</p>
ON MY KNEES

Cuba Gooding Jr. jokingly presents Shirley Henderson with her best actress in a musical award for her performance in “Girl From the North Country” at the press room during The Olivier Awards on Sunday.

John Phillips/Getty
<p>Prince Charles takes part in the traditiotional welcoming ceremony at Mount Nhulun during a visit to Australia on Monday.</p>
Prince Charles takes part in the traditiotional welcoming ceremony at Mount Nhulun during a visit to Australia on Monday.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
<p>Chris Hemsworth enjoys the surf in Byron Bay.&nbsp;</p>
ON BOARD 

Chris Hemsworth enjoys the surf in Byron Bay. 

Splash News
<p>Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy soaks up the Miami Beach sun.&nbsp;</p>
FIRE & ICE 

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy soaks up the Miami Beach sun. 

Splash News
<p>Alec Baldwin walks his dogs in New York City.</p>
TWO FOR THE ROAD

Alec Baldwin walks his dogs in New York City.

Splash News
<p>Gabrielle Union is spotted out in N.Y.C. in a white coat and hot pink scarf.</p>
SPRING FEVER 

Gabrielle Union is spotted out in N.Y.C. in a white coat and hot pink scarf.

Splash News
<p>JAY-Z joins in on the birthday fun, celebrating Canadian rapper Belly&#8217;s big day at The Highlight Room, presented by Remy Martin.</p>
RAPPERS' DELIGHT

JAY-Z joins in on the birthday fun, celebrating Canadian rapper Belly’s big day at The Highlight Room, presented by Remy Martin.

Kevin Wong
<p>Bella Hadid is all smiles as she helps with the opening of TAG Heuer Ginza Boutique in Tokyo, Japan on Monday.</p>
WELCOME PARTY

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she helps with the opening of TAG Heuer Ginza Boutique in Tokyo, Japan on Monday.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
<p>Patrick Dempsey is joined by wife Jillian Fink at a Cannes International Series Festival screening&nbsp;of <i>The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair</i> on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
WHITE KNIGHT 

Patrick Dempsey is joined by wife Jillian Fink at a Cannes International Series Festival screening of The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair on Saturday. 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>Michelle Dockery accepts the Variety Icon Award at the first Cannes International Series Festival.</p>
LIVING LEGEND 

Michelle Dockery accepts the Variety Icon Award at the first Cannes International Series Festival.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>Charlize Theron and director Jason Reitman celebrate at the San Francisco premiere of <i>Tully</i> on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
TULLY TIME

Charlize Theron and director Jason Reitman celebrate at the San Francisco premiere of Tully on Sunday. 

imageSPACE/Shutterstock
<p>Feel the music! Sheryl Crow takes the stage in Sydney, Australia on&nbsp;Saturday.</p>
MAKES ME HAPPY 

Feel the music! Sheryl Crow takes the stage in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Who&#8217;s who? Tom Holland hangs with another Spider-Man at an<i> Avengers:&nbsp;Infinity&nbsp;War</i> fan event&nbsp;Sunday in London.&nbsp;</p>
FAMILIAR FACES 

Who’s who? Tom Holland hangs with another Spider-Man at an Avengers: Infinity War fan event Sunday in London. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Liv Tyler poses at the Sunday&nbsp;screening afterparty for <i>Wildling </i>at&nbsp;N.Y.C.&#8217;s&nbsp;Alley Cat Amateur Theatre.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
WILD THING 

Liv Tyler poses at the Sunday screening afterparty for Wildling at N.Y.C.’s Alley Cat Amateur Theatre.

 

Jim Spellman/WireImage
<p>Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, and husband John Legend&nbsp;attend The Daily Front Row&#8217;s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.</p>
BUMP IT UP

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child, and husband John Legend attend The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Ricky Martin joins Maluma on stage at the Colombian singing sensation&#8217;s F.A.M.E. Tour stop in Inglewood, California on Saturday.</p>
GET THIS PARTY STARTED

Ricky Martin joins Maluma on stage at the Colombian singing sensation’s F.A.M.E. Tour stop in Inglewood, California on Saturday.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>At the Sunday premiere of Broadway&#8217;s production of &#8220;Mean Girls&#8221;, creator Tina Fey joins the cast for the show&#8217;s opening night curtain call.</p>
GIRLS POWER

At the Sunday premiere of Broadway’s production of “Mean Girls”, creator Tina Fey joins the cast for the show’s opening night curtain call.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>It&#8217;s been forever since we&#8217;ve seen <em>Simple Life</em> alums and former BFFs Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton happily mingle&nbsp;&mdash; and they did just that at&nbsp;The Daily Front Row&#8217;s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.</p>
TOGETHER AGAIN

It’s been forever since we’ve seen Simple Life alums and former BFFs Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton happily mingle — and they did just that at The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Bryan Cranston and Michael Sheen are equally dapper while supporting the Time&#8217;s Up organization on the The Olivier Awards red carpet on Sunday.</p>
SUIT YOURSELF

Bryan Cranston and Michael Sheen are equally dapper while supporting the Time’s Up organization on the The Olivier Awards red carpet on Sunday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld have a fun family night at the opening night production of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Mean Girls&#8221; on Sunday.</p>
FAMILY FIRST

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld have a fun family night at the opening night production of Broadway’s “Mean Girls” on Sunday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Justin Bieber played soccer with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
WARM IT UP

Justin Bieber played soccer with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday.

INSTARimages.com
<p>Brooklyn Decker heads to Whole Foods, where she picked up Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Beer.</p>
CHEERS!

Brooklyn Decker heads to Whole Foods, where she picked up Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Beer.

Jesse Bauer/Startraks
<p>Prior to making her <a href="http://people.com/babies/cardi-b-pregnant-snl-reveal-expecting-first-child-migos-offset/">pregnancy announcement on <em>Saturday Night Live</em></a>, Cardi B was covered up for her first number during her debut in NBC&#8217;s&nbsp;Studio 8H in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
MOM-TO-BE

Prior to making her pregnancy announcement on Saturday Night Live, Cardi B was covered up for her first number during her debut in NBC’s Studio 8H in New York City. 

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
<p>Host Jack Black and honoree Miley Cyrus were two peas in a pod&nbsp;over at the My Friend&rsquo;s Place 30th Anniversary Gala at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
BUDDYING UP

Host Jack Black and honoree Miley Cyrus were two peas in a pod over at the My Friend’s Place 30th Anniversary Gala at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p>Sophia Bush kept it casual at LAX on Saturday.</p>
JET SETTER

Sophia Bush kept it casual at LAX on Saturday.

Bauer Griffin LLC
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, looked glam at the opening of the&nbsp;New York Public Library&rsquo;s Dolce &amp; Gabbana Alta Giorella Exhibition on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
STYLE IN THE CITY

Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, looked glam at the opening of the New York Public Library’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Giorella Exhibition on Friday. 

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Rocky</em> star Sylvester Stallone, 71, stopped by Philadelphia&rsquo;s famed &ldquo;Rocky Statue&rdquo; on Friday, recreating his iconic pose from the 1976 film (and Oscar&rsquo;s 1977 Best Picture winner).&nbsp;</p>
EYE OF THE TIGER

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, 71, stopped by Philadelphia’s famed “Rocky Statue” on Friday, recreating his iconic pose from the 1976 film (and Oscar’s 1977 Best Picture winner). 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
<p>It was an&nbsp;<em>American Horror Story: Cult</em> reunion for <a href="http://people.com/tag/sarah-paulson">Sarah Paulson</a>, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman on Friday. The trio hung together at a&nbsp;FYC event for their FX TV show.&nbsp;</p>
REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD!

It was an American Horror Story: Cult reunion for Sarah Paulson, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman on Friday. The trio hung together at a FYC event for their FX TV show. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>After <a href="http://people.com/music/pink-forgets-lyrics-to-song-madison-square-garden-concert/">two nights of sold-out shows at New York City&rsquo;s Madison Square Garden</a>, Pink, 38, enjoyed some time out in the Big Apple on Friday night with friends, heading to see&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/theater/taylor-trensch-dear-evan-hansen-first-look-exclusive/"><em>Dear Evan Hansen</em></a> on Broadway.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
PINK ON BROADWAY

After two nights of sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Pink, 38, enjoyed some time out in the Big Apple on Friday night with friends, heading to see Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.  

247PAPS.TV/Splash News
<p>Also at&nbsp;<em>Dear Evan Hansen</em> on Friday night?&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/style/marc-jacobs-engaged-chipotle-flashmob/">Marc Jacobs and his fianc&eacute; Char DeFrancesco</a>, who got engaged earlier in the week with a flash mob at Chipotle. The couple posted backstage with <a href="http://people.com/theater/taylor-trensch-dear-evan-hansen-first-look-exclusive/">the show&#8217;s star&nbsp;Taylor Trensch</a>.&nbsp;</p>
BACKSTAGE BUDDIES

Also at Dear Evan Hansen on Friday night? Marc Jacobs and his fiancé Char DeFrancesco, who got engaged earlier in the week with a flash mob at Chipotle. The couple posted backstage with the show’s star Taylor Trensch

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Paris Jackson, 20, blows out the candles onher birthday cake at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood,&nbsp;California, on Friday. Pal Chris Brown, 28, was by her side.</p>
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Paris Jackson, 20, blows out the candles onher birthday cake at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, California, on Friday. Pal Chris Brown, 28, was by her side.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
<p>Justin Bieber keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Friday.</p>
SHORTS STACK

Justin Bieber keeps it casual while out and about in L.A. on Friday.

GC Images
<p>Hilary Duff has her hands tied during a walk with her dogs in New York City.</p>
DOUBLE DUTY

Hilary Duff has her hands tied during a walk with her dogs in New York City.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
<p>Terri, Bob and Bindi Irwin are all smiles while chatting with Prince Charles ahead of a roundtable meeting to discuss coral resilience in Queensland on Friday during the royal tour of Australia.</p>
PRINCE AMONG MEN

Terri, Bob and Bindi Irwin are all smiles while chatting with Prince Charles ahead of a roundtable meeting to discuss coral resilience in Queensland on Friday during the royal tour of Australia.

Mick Tsikas/Getty
<p>Amber Rose, who recently <a href="http://people.com/bodies/amber-rose-breast-reduction-surgery">underwent breast reduction surgery</a>, is glowing as she leaves her gym after a morning workout.&nbsp;</p>
WORK IT OUT

Amber Rose, who recently underwent breast reduction surgery, is glowing as she leaves her gym after a morning workout. 

Clint Brewer/Splash News Online
<p>Gearing up to take flight with luggage in hand, Adam DeVine makes his way to LAX Airport.</p>
BAGGAGE CLAIM

Gearing up to take flight with luggage in hand, Adam DeVine makes his way to LAX Airport.

BackGrid
<p>On Thursday, Lea Michele keeps a low profile as she heads to an L.A. spa.</p>
SPA DAY

On Thursday, Lea Michele keeps a low profile as she heads to an L.A. spa.

The IMage Direct
<p>Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge strike a pose as they arrive at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier launch party on Thursday in New York.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge strike a pose as they arrive at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier launch party on Thursday in New York.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Sam Smith hits a high note while performing at the 02 Arena in London on Friday.</p>
IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Sam Smith hits a high note while performing at the 02 Arena in London on Friday.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty
<p>He&#8217;s the champion! Sylvester Stallone pays a visit to the iconic <i>Rocky </i>statue in Philadelphia on Friday.</p>
SEEING DOUBLE

He’s the champion! Sylvester Stallone pays a visit to the iconic Rocky statue in Philadelphia on Friday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
<p>Martin Freeman attends the <em>Ghost Stories</em> photo call in Rome, Italy.</p>
WHEN IN ROME

Martin Freeman attends the Ghost Stories photo call in Rome, Italy.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty
<p>John Legend poses for his portrait at the premiere of his new music video, &#8220;A Good Night&#8221; &mdash; shot entirely using Google Pixel 2 &mdash;&nbsp;on Thursday in L.A.</p>
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

John Legend poses for his portrait at the premiere of his new music video, “A Good Night” — shot entirely using Google Pixel 2 — on Thursday in L.A.

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>On Thursday,&nbsp;Amber Heard is all smiles after meeting with Syrian refugees and medical volunteers in Amman, Jordan.</p>
OPENING UP

On Thursday, Amber Heard is all smiles after meeting with Syrian refugees and medical volunteers in Amman, Jordan.

Raad Adayleh/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Jennifer Aniston is all smiles as she leaves a salon in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
HEY GOOD LOOKIN'

Jennifer Aniston is all smiles as she leaves a salon in L.A. on Thursday. 

MEGA
<p>Dwayne Johnson takes the stage while attending the 2018 L.A. Family Housing Awards on Thursday.</p>
MAN OF THE HOUR

Dwayne Johnson takes the stage while attending the 2018 L.A. Family Housing Awards on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Tamera Mowry-Housley feels nothing but love while debuting the&nbsp;One Happy Home video series on Thursday.</p>
AT PEACE

Tamera Mowry-Housley feels nothing but love while debuting the One Happy Home video series on Thursday.

Diego Corredor/Media Punch/INSTARimages
<p>Miley Cyrus jogs to her breakfast date with longtime love Liam Hemsworth in Malibu, California.</p>
BREAKFAST CLUB

Miley Cyrus jogs to her breakfast date with longtime love Liam Hemsworth in Malibu, California.

BACKGRID
<p>Mario Lopez and wife Courtney have a fun-filled day with their kids Gia and Dominic while celebrating National Caramel Day with Werthers Original.</p>
FAMILY FUN

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney have a fun-filled day with their kids Gia and Dominic while celebrating National Caramel Day with Werthers Original.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty
<p>Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski are lucky in love as they launch H&amp;M&#8217;s exclusive Conscious collection on Thursday.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski are lucky in love as they launch H&M’s exclusive Conscious collection on Thursday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Kelsea Ballerini shows off her vocal skills during a Thursday performance at New York City&#8217;s PlayStation Theater.</p>
COUNTRY STRONG

Kelsea Ballerini shows off her vocal skills during a Thursday performance at New York City’s PlayStation Theater.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Ashley Greene and Primo Water&nbsp;kick off their partnership with&nbsp;Best Friends Animal Society&nbsp;to provide seven shelter dogs to seven homes in seven days.</p>
CAUSE CELEB

Ashley Greene and Primo Water kick off their partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to provide seven shelter dogs to seven homes in seven days.

Primo Water
<p>Jason Clarke gets serious while talking to Seth Meyers during an appearance on <em>Late Night</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
CHATTY MAN 

Jason Clarke gets serious while talking to Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night on Thursday. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa cozy up to each other at Cartier&#8217;s Bold &amp; Fearless Celebration event on Thursday in San Francisco.&nbsp;</p>
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER 

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa cozy up to each other at Cartier’s Bold & Fearless Celebration event on Thursday in San Francisco. 

John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Also at the Cartier event on Thursday, Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his best Blue Steel for the cameras.&nbsp;</p>
RED-Y OR NOT

Also at the Cartier event on Thursday, Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his best Blue Steel for the cameras. 

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Zosia Mamet is all smiles while speaking onstage at the PaleyFest NY Ready to Watch: TV and Fashion panel on Thursday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
WELL SPOTTED 

Zosia Mamet is all smiles while speaking onstage at the PaleyFest NY Ready to Watch: TV and Fashion panel on Thursday.  

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock
<p>Gina Rodriguez hams it up for the cameras while on the New York City set of her Netflix film, <em>Someone Great</em>, on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
PEACE OUT! 

Gina Rodriguez hams it up for the cameras while on the New York City set of her Netflix film, Someone Great, on Thursday. 

Splash News
<p>Nick Robinson, William H. Macy and Rosario Dawson crack each other up as they attend the L.A. premiere afterparty for Krystal on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
TRIPLE THREAT 

Nick Robinson, William H. Macy and Rosario Dawson crack each other up as they attend the L.A. premiere afterparty for Krystal on Thursday. 

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Nicky Hilton bundles up for the chilly New York weather in a cozy jacket.&nbsp;</p>
NEW YORK MINUTE 

Nicky Hilton bundles up for the chilly New York weather in a cozy jacket. 

The Image Direct
<p>Viola Davis and daughter Genesis strike a pose with the cast of Cirque du Soleil&#8217;s new production, <em>O</em>, on Thursday after taking in a performance in Las Vegas.</p>
SHOW PEOPLE 

Viola Davis and daughter Genesis strike a pose with the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s new production, O, on Thursday after taking in a performance in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil®
<p>Justin Bieber rocks a preppy striped shirt while heading to lunch in Malibu on Thursday.</p>
STROLLING WITH THE HOMIES

Justin Bieber rocks a preppy striped shirt while heading to lunch in Malibu on Thursday.

BackGrid
<p>Former Red Sox player David Ortiz shows Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman some love with his &#8220;Girl Power&#8221; shirt as the pair throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park during the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.</p>
BOSTON STRONG

Former Red Sox player David Ortiz shows Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman some love with his “Girl Power” shirt as the pair throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park during the home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid braves the windy N.Y.C. weather in a hoodie on Thursday.</p>
STAY WARM

Gigi Hadid braves the windy N.Y.C. weather in a hoodie on Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Real-life couple John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt, who star alongside each other in <em>A Quiet Place</em>, pose for pics at the VIP fan screening event for the film on Thursday.</p>
SWEET PAIRING

Real-life couple John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt, who star alongside each other in A Quiet Place, pose for pics at the VIP fan screening event for the film on Thursday.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty
<p>Chris Pratt is all smiles as he greets fans at an event for <i>Avengers: Infinity War </i>in Sao Paolo on Thursday.</p>
MIC CHECK

Chris Pratt is all smiles as he greets fans at an event for Avengers: Infinity War in Sao Paolo on Thursday.

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online
<p>Jennifer Hudson makes a style stylement in a crimson gown at the pre-final event for <em>The Voice</em> in England on Thursday.</p>
LADY IN RED

Jennifer Hudson makes a style stylement in a crimson gown at the pre-final event for The Voice in England on Thursday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>She&#8217;s back! Years after her <em>Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em> departure, Sandra Oh is back on TV, stopping by BUILD Studios to chat about her new role in BBC&#8217;s <em>Killing Eve</em>, on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
THE COMEBACK

She’s back! Years after her Grey’s Anatomy departure, Sandra Oh is back on TV, stopping by BUILD Studios to chat about her new role in BBC’s Killing Eve, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell keep it casual while out for a breakfast date in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
MORNING GLORY

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell keep it casual while out for a breakfast date in L.A. on Thursday.

BackGrid
<p>Vinny Guadagnino, Paul &#8216;Pauly D&#8217; Delvecchio and Mike &#8216;The Situation&#8217; Sorrentino bring the <i>Jersey Shore</i> to New York City as they stop by BUILD studios to chat about <em>Jersey Shore Family Vacation</em>.</p>
GTL!

Vinny Guadagnino, Paul ‘Pauly D’ Delvecchio and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino bring the Jersey Shore to New York City as they stop by BUILD studios to chat about Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<p>Looking ready to face anything that comes his way, Mark Ruffalo attends a press conference for <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em> in Mexico City.</p>
GAME FACE

Looking ready to face anything that comes his way, Mark Ruffalo attends a press conference for Avengers: Infinity War in Mexico City.

Victor Chavez/Getty
<p>Rihanna steps into the spotlight as she poses for photos at the launch of her Fenty Beauty line in Milan on Thursday.</p>
SHINING STAR

Rihanna steps into the spotlight as she poses for photos at the launch of her Fenty Beauty line in Milan on Thursday.

Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages.com
<p>Jumping for joy! Will.i.am and <em>The Voice</em> finalist Donel Mangena high five at the show&#8217;s Thursday event in England.</p>
I GOT YOU

Jumping for joy! Will.i.am and The Voice finalist Donel Mangena high five at the show’s Thursday event in England.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Anthony Bourdain takes New York City, where he is currently filming <em>Parts Unknown</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
MY CITY, MY WORLD

Anthony Bourdain takes New York City, where he is currently filming Parts Unknown, on Wednesday.

Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock
<p>Ariel Winter is spotted out in Studio City, where she stopped by Papyrus.</p>
HANGING OUT

Ariel Winter is spotted out in Studio City, where she stopped by Papyrus.

BACKGRID
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the ultimate supermodel, pairing a blazer thigh-high boots during on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
SUIT YOURSELF

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the ultimate supermodel, pairing a blazer thigh-high boots during on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Gotham/Getty
<p>Jamie Chung spends time with her pup on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Jamie Chung spends time with her pup on Wednesday in L.A.

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
