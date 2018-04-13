A Smiling Jennifer Garner Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lucy Hale, Chelsea Clinton and More

TIME TO CELEBRATE
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
STAY FOCUSED
DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
MAKING HISTORY
George Pimentel/Getty
CITY SLICKER
John Eddy/INSTARimages
TV TALK
Splash News
WEDNESDAY TO REMEMBER
Matthew Eisman/Getty
LOVE FEST
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
NEW LOOK, NEW ME
INSTARimages
BIG DAY
BACKGRID
PHOTO FINISH
Splash News
WE DARE YOU
Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty
LOVE, JENNIFER
Splash News
REAL TROOPERS
Art Garcia/Sipa
WELL POLISHED
Vivien Killilea/Getty
GEMS IN THE TRUNK
Araya Diaz/Getty
BEFORE THE WEDDING BELLS
INSTARimages
BACK ON THE JOB
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL YEAR
Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock
MY MAN
Broadimage/Shutterstock
JAZZED UP
Dave Benett/Getty
SUPER SQUAD
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty
SHOPPING SPREE
WENN
ROCK SOLID
Mike Marsland/WireImage
LIFE, ANIMATED
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
STREET CHIC
The Image Direct
ON A RAMPAGE
Jeff Spicer/Getty
LAUGH ATTACK
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
FULL OF HART
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
IN COLD BLOOD
Pacific Coast News
A TOAST TO US
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
MOVIE MOMENT
Matthew Eisman/Getty
FOR REEL
Derek Storm/Everett
PUPPY LOVE
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
THIS IS WAR
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
PRETTY IN PINK
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
HERE I AM
Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
GAME FACE
Jerritt Clark/Getty
GOING FOR THE GOLD
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
DAPPER MEN
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock
SELFIE WORTH
Adam Nemser/Startraks
GET SOME REST
Christopher Polk/Getty
SHINE ON
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
WAIT & SEE
MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
PIECE OF PIE
Janet Mayer/Startraks
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
TALK IT OUT
Splash News
COUNTRY STRONG
Terence Patrick/CBS
READY TO RUMBLE
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
CHEERS TO YOU!
Rob Latour/WWD/Shutterstock
AT THE MIC
Roy Rochlin/Getty
FASHION FIRST
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock
LET'S ROCK
Andrew Chin/Getty
PURR-TY CUTE
BACKGRID
FULL SUPPORT
Michael Simon/Startraks
ON THE GO
BackGrid
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Splash News Online
WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS
Ethan Miller/Getty
STARS AMONG US
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
OUT & ABOUT
Splash News Online
GIRLS ON TOP
David Livingston/Getty
GO, GAEL!
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty
RAP IT UP
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
COME CLOSER
Christopher Jue/Getty
BABY ON BOARD
David Livingston/Getty
HOT MAMA
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
STARRY-EYED
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
DOUBLE THE BEAUTY
Craig Barritt/Getty
COFFEE DATE
Splash News
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
PROFESSOR CLOONEY
Splash News
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Andrew Chin/Getty
ASAHD KNOWS BEST
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
PUPPY BREAK
Michael Simon/Startraks
GOOD POINT
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
HUG IT OUT
James Devaney/Getty
HOLD TIGHT
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
SURPRISE!
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty
CHEEK TO CHEEK
Sara De Boer/Startraks
DINNER FOR TWO
Splash News
FUNNY LADY
Mike Coppola/Getty
TERRIFIC TRIO
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
SUNDAY IS HERE
Michael Kovac/Getty
SO CUTE
Splash News
JUST THE THREE OF US
The Image Direct
STRUTTING FOR TWO
Splash News Online
PIE DAY
Mike Marsland/WireImage
MAD ABOUT PLAID
Ray Tang/Shutterstock
TALK TO THE HAND
Gary Gershoff/Getty
MY PONY
Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
FULL OF WONDER
Nasser Berzane/Abaca/Sipa USA
JUMPING FOR JOY
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
WE DARE YOU
Mike Coppola/Getty
DO THE HUSTLE
Paul Archuleta/Getty
ON MY KNEES
John Phillips/Getty
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
ON BOARD
Splash News
FIRE & ICE
Splash News
TWO FOR THE ROAD
Splash News
SPRING FEVER
Splash News
RAPPERS' DELIGHT
Kevin Wong
WELCOME PARTY
Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
WHITE KNIGHT
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
LIVING LEGEND
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
TULLY TIME
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
MAKES ME HAPPY
Don Arnold/WireImage
FAMILIAR FACES
Karwai Tang/WireImage
WILD THING
Jim Spellman/WireImage
BUMP IT UP
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
GET THIS PARTY STARTED
Kevin Winter/Getty
GIRLS POWER
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
TOGETHER AGAIN
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
SUIT YOURSELF
Dave Benett/Getty
FAMILY FIRST
Noam Galai/Getty
WARM IT UP
INSTARimages.com
CHEERS!
Jesse Bauer/Startraks
MOM-TO-BE
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
BUDDYING UP
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
JET SETTER
Bauer Griffin LLC
STYLE IN THE CITY
Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
EYE OF THE TIGER
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD!
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
PINK ON BROADWAY
247PAPS.TV/Splash News
BACKSTAGE BUDDIES
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
SHORTS STACK
GC Images
DOUBLE DUTY
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
PRINCE AMONG MEN
Mick Tsikas/Getty
WORK IT OUT
Clint Brewer/Splash News Online
BAGGAGE CLAIM
BackGrid
SPA DAY
The IMage Direct
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Andrew Toth/Getty
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Gareth Cattermole/Getty
SEEING DOUBLE
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
WHEN IN ROME
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
John Sciulli/Getty
OPENING UP
Raad Adayleh/AP/Shutterstock
HEY GOOD LOOKIN'
MEGA
MAN OF THE HOUR
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
AT PEACE
Diego Corredor/Media Punch/INSTARimages
BREAKFAST CLUB
BACKGRID
FAMILY FUN
Jennifer Graylock/Getty
LOOK OF LOVE
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
COUNTRY STRONG
Mike Coppola/Getty
CAUSE CELEB
Primo Water
CHATTY MAN
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock
RED-Y OR NOT
imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock
WELL SPOTTED
Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock
PEACE OUT!
Splash News
TRIPLE THREAT
Michael Simon/Startraks
NEW YORK MINUTE
The Image Direct
SHOW PEOPLE
Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil®
STROLLING WITH THE HOMIES
BackGrid
BOSTON STRONG
Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock
STAY WARM
Raymond Hall/GC Images
SWEET PAIRING
Gareth Cattermole/Getty
MIC CHECK
Leo Marinho/Splash News Online
LADY IN RED
Jeff Spicer/Getty
THE COMEBACK
Noam Galai/Getty
MORNING GLORY
BackGrid
GTL!
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
GAME FACE
Victor Chavez/Getty
SHINING STAR
Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages.com
I GOT YOU
Jeff Spicer/Getty
MY CITY, MY WORLD
Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock
HANGING OUT
BACKGRID
SUIT YOURSELF
Gotham/Getty
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
1 of 170
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement