Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation
See which stars are on holiday
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
MIAMI VIBES
Audrian Patridge is straight stylin' as she heads to the ocean in Miami.
RUNNER'S HIGH
Hugh Jackman takes his workout to Bondi Beach in Australia.
TAKING A DIP
Clad in a two-piece, Rita Ora soaks up the sun at the famous Negril Seven Mile Beach.
COUPLED UP
Adrien Brody and girlfriend Lara Leito sport summer-ready outfits for lunch at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez.
JUST KEEP SWIMMING
Jordin Sparks and her boyfriend take a swim in the ocean in Hawaii.
