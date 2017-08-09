Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Star Tracks
JOSH BROLIN & MINI DEADPOOL
"The camera really does add 10 pounds," wrote Ryan Reynolds of his Deadpool 2 costar, Josh Brolin.
CHRIS HARRISON & HIS KIDS
The Bachelorette host celebrates the end of yet another successful season with a family trip to In-N-Out.
JERRY SEINFELD & GEORGE SHAPIRO
The comedian embraces his manager of three decades as a mural of his and Kesha's awkward encounter serves as their backdrop.
CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & LUNA
The terrific trio goes for a stylish stroll in Italy.
EMILIA CLARKE & KIT HARINGTON
Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! Clarke snapped a selfie with her costar following their characters' highly anticipated onscreen meeting. "Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah," the actress wrote. "Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems….."
LENA DUNHAM & MINDY KALING
Obsessed! The Girls creator and The Mindy Project star (who's expecting her first child!) come together — with Dunham documenting the moment on Instagram.
JESSICA ALBA & JENNIFER KROOG ROSENBERG
Bump it up! Alba and Kroog Rosenberg — an Honest Company employee — show off their growing baby bumps during a day in the office.
TOM HOLLAND & HARRISON OSTERFIELD
Hot tubs always reign supreme — just ask the Spider-Man: Homecoming star and his fellow actor. "Who needs a gym when you have a hot tub #restday," wrote Holland on Instagram.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Let them eat cake! The supermodel indulges in coconut cake while seductively looking at her photographer. As one does.
MILEY CYRUS & DORA
The "Malibu" crooner and dog Dora bond in bed while missing a very important cuddle buddy: Liam Hemsworth.
TORI SPELLING
"Just a typical morning feeding my chickens," wrote Spelling, who's spotted spending time with five of her chickens at home.
HUGH JACKMAN
The actor impresses fans as he puts his "catch of the day" on full display.
BELLA HADID
The top model paused for a quick post-shower mirror selfie wearing only a white towel wrapped around her hair.
