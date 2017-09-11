Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social
LIONEL MESSI
The pro soccer player and wife Antonella celebrate their son Mateo's second birthday.
JAIME KING & RACHEL BILSON
Leave it to King and Bilson to document their time at New York Fashion Week with a stunning portrait.
JAMIE OTIS, DOUG HEHNER & BABY HENLEY
Bring on the baby pics! The Married at First Sight couple continues to share adorable candid photos of their newborn daughter. "Two days old & she already has her daddy's sense of humor," Otis wrote.
SHAY MITCHELL
The always-stylish Pretty Little Liars star looks up during an impromptu photoshoot for her Instagram.
SOPHIE TURNER
Toting her new pup, the Game of Thrones star poses in front of a Mickey Mouse backdrop.
BRITNEY SPEARS
The pop star shares yet another intense workout on her Instagram while flaunting her toned arms.
REBECCA MINKOFF & JESSICA ALBA
The designer and expectant actress snap a quick selfie as the pair continue to take on New York Fashion Week.
KRISTEN BELL
The actress performs songs from Frozen at a school currently being used as a Hurricane Irma shelter. “I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off [Irma],” Bell told the crowd.
