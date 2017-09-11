Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Leo Messi/Instagram

LIONEL MESSI

The pro soccer player and wife Antonella celebrate their son Mateo's second birthday.

2 of 8

Rachel Bilson/Instagram

JAIME KING & RACHEL BILSON

Leave it to King and Bilson to document their time at New York Fashion Week with a stunning portrait.

3 of 8

Jamie Otis/Instagram

JAMIE OTIS, DOUG HEHNER & BABY HENLEY

Bring on the baby pics! The Married at First Sight couple continues to share adorable candid photos of their newborn daughter. "Two days old & she already has her daddy's sense of humor," Otis wrote.

4 of 8

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

SHAY MITCHELL

The always-stylish Pretty Little Liars star looks up during an impromptu photoshoot for her Instagram.

5 of 8

Sophie Turner/Instagram

SOPHIE TURNER

Toting her new pup, the Game of Thrones star poses in front of a Mickey Mouse backdrop.

6 of 8

Britney Spears/Instagram

BRITNEY SPEARS

The pop star shares yet another intense workout on her Instagram while flaunting her toned arms.

7 of 8

Courtesy Rebecca Minkoff

REBECCA MINKOFF & JESSICA ALBA

The designer and expectant actress snap a quick selfie as the pair continue to take on New York Fashion Week.

8 of 8

Kristen Bell/Instagram

KRISTEN BELL

The actress performs songs from Frozen at a school currently being used as a Hurricane Irma shelter. “I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off [Irma],” Bell told the crowd.

See Also

More

More