Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 8
GIGI HADID, ZAYN & TRICIA MALIK
The former One Direction member shaves his head while hanging out with mom Tricia and his supermodel-girlfriend Gigi.
2 of 8
TAMRA JUDGE
Fifty looks real good on the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who rang in her milestone birthday in a bikini.
3 of 8
TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star paid tribute to his costar on her 21st birthday, showing off his trademark humor. "Thinking about how to get taller," wrote Holland. "Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday."
4 of 8
SARAH HYLAND & KATIE WELCH
The bikini-clad Modern Family star and her bestie show off their matching dinosaur tattoos in a cheeky snapshot.
5 of 8
CHRIS EVANS
After 10 long weeks of being away from each other, the actor finally reunited with his dog, Dodger — and the video is proof that true love exists.
6 of 8
CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON
Nobody does date night quite with the cute couple! On Saturday, the pro football player shut down the Seattle Art Museum for a romantic date night.
7 of 8
SOPHIA BUSH
"[My] whole life I've dreamt of Alaska. The wide open space of it," Bush captioned a group photo with her friends in Alaska. "It's been a romantic notion tucked into my heart all these years. I've been nostalgic for it, though I've never been before."
8 of 8
SOPHIE TURNER
Puppy love! "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat," wrote the Game of Thrones star, tagging boyfriend Joe Jonas in the pic.
