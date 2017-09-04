Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Tricia Malik Instagram

GIGI HADID, ZAYN & TRICIA MALIK

The former One Direction member shaves his head while hanging out with mom Tricia and his supermodel-girlfriend Gigi.

2 of 8

Tamra Judge/Instagram

TAMRA JUDGE

Fifty looks real good on the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who rang in her milestone birthday in a bikini

3 of 8

Tom Holland/Instagram

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star paid tribute to his costar on her 21st birthday, showing off his trademark humor. "Thinking about how to get taller," wrote Holland. "Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday."

4 of 8

Sarah Hyland/Instagram

SARAH HYLAND & KATIE WELCH

The bikini-clad Modern Family star and her bestie show off their matching dinosaur tattoos in a cheeky snapshot.

5 of 8

Chris Evans/Instagram

CHRIS EVANS

After 10 long weeks of being away from each other, the actor finally reunited with his dog, Dodger — and the video is proof that true love exists.

6 of 8

Ciara/Instagram

CIARA & RUSSELL WILSON

Nobody does date night quite with the cute couple! On Saturday, the pro football player shut down the Seattle Art Museum for a romantic date night.

7 of 8

Sophia Bush/Instagram

SOPHIA BUSH

"[My] whole life I've dreamt of Alaska. The wide open space of it," Bush captioned a group photo with her friends in Alaska. "It's been a romantic notion tucked into my heart all these years. I've been nostalgic for it, though I've never been before."

8 of 8

Sophie Turner/Instagram

SOPHIE TURNER

Puppy love! "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat," wrote the Game of Thrones star, tagging boyfriend Joe Jonas in the pic.

See Also

More

More