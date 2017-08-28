Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social

KARLIE KLOSS

The supermodel shows her support for Planned Parenthood, posting an Instagram in honor of the organization.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN

The maverick senator from Arizona celebrated his birthday a little early over the weekend, preparing to ring in 81 with help from wife Cindy McCain and daughter Meghan McCain.

STERLING K. BROWN

Brown takes a moment to highlight fellow actors Lonnie Chavis and Niles Fitch, who play younger versions of Randall Pearson on This Is Us. "Thank you, fellas, for bringing the heat week in and week out," Brown wrote on Instagram. "Randall wouldn't be the same without you!" 

TAMRA JUDGE

"I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening now," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "It looks like God has a different plan for me. I'm showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle … I had no idea!"

THE MODERN FAMILY CAST

After filming scenes for the upcoming season of Modern Family in Lake Tahoe, star Sofia Vergara shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her fellow cast mates.

BROOKLYN DECKER

"Me, after the first date, when they don't call ever again," the Grace and Frankie star wrote, captioning a photo of herself with a sign that reads: "But you love me, you said so."

JULIA STILES

In case you had any doubts, Stiles is such a big music lover that she "went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see" Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats. That's true love.

BLAKE LIVELY & HER BIRTHDAY CREW

At a birthday dinner with friends including Anna Kendrick and Lively’s BFF jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg, the actress blew out the candles on a berry-topped chocolatedrip cake and a smaller, chocolate tart. "My super sweet 16. ...but like 14 years late," she captioned the group shot.

