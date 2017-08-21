Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

'As a Show of Power, Taylor Swift Will Blot Out the Sun': Internet Reacts to Singer's Cryptic Clip on Eclipse Day
By Grace Gavilanes
SELENA GOMEZ & THE WEEKND
Cuddle buddies! The 27-year-old singer shared this sweet photo as an Instagram story — showing his arms wrapped around the “Fetish” singer, who had her eyes closed while he held a video game controller.
JOHN STAMOS
The Fuller House star slips into his birthday suit for a cheeky snapshot in honor of his 54th birthday.
BROOKLYN DECKER & CO.
The Decker-Roddick crew shows off their eclipse-ready gear — glasses and matching t-shirts, to boot! — in preparation for the solar eclipse.
BROOKLYN & VICTORIA BECKHAM
The designer’s oldest son Brooklyn is heading off to college, and she took to Instagram to celebrate the bittersweet moment. “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn,” she wrote, captioning a picture of herself tearing up while sitting next to Brooklyn, who’s going to study photography in New York City. "Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x,” she added.
JULIAN, ROBIN THICKE & APRIL LOVE GEARY
Life's a beach for the expecting parents! The 40-year-old singer shared a photo of his growing family — including son Julian — on the beach during their Hawaiian getaway.
NAOMI WATTS
Watts soaked up the sun and showed off her fit physique in a bikini photo she shared on Instagram.
