Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

BROOKLYN & VICTORIA BECKHAM

The designer’s oldest son Brooklyn is heading off to college, and she took to Instagram to celebrate the bittersweet moment. “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn,” she wrote, captioning a picture of herself tearing up while sitting next to Brooklyn, who’s going to study photography in New York City. "Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x,” she added.