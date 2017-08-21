Celebrity

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 6

The Weeknd/Instagram

SELENA GOMEZ & THE WEEKND

Cuddle buddies! The 27-year-old singer shared this sweet photo as an Instagram story — showing his arms wrapped around the “Fetish” singer, who had her eyes closed while he held a video game controller.

2 of 6

John Stamos/Instagram

JOHN STAMOS

The Fuller House star slips into his birthday suit for a cheeky snapshot in honor of his 54th birthday.

3 of 6

Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

BROOKLYN DECKER & CO.

The Decker-Roddick crew shows off their eclipse-ready gear — glasses and matching t-shirts, to boot! — in preparation for the solar eclipse.

4 of 6

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

BROOKLYN & VICTORIA BECKHAM

The designer’s oldest son Brooklyn is heading off to college, and she took to Instagram to celebrate the bittersweet moment. “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn,” she wrote, captioning a picture of herself tearing up while sitting next to Brooklyn, who’s going to study photography in New York City. "Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x,” she added.

5 of 6

Robin Thicke/Instagram

JULIAN, ROBIN THICKE & APRIL LOVE GEARY

Life's a beach for the expecting parents! The 40-year-old singer shared a photo of his growing family — including son Julian — on the beach during their Hawaiian getaway.

6 of 6

Naomi Watts/Instagram

NAOMI WATTS

Watts soaked up the sun and showed off her fit physique in a bikini photo she shared on Instagram.

See Also

More

More