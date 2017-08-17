Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Star Tracks

1 of 25

Pink Instagram

PINK

While traveling through London as she gears up for the release of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, the singer takes a break to use her breast pump.

2 of 25

Jessica Biel/Instagram

JESSICA BIEL

"Love at first sight," wrote The Sinner actress, captioning a photo of herself holding a kebab.

3 of 25

Instagram

WINNIE HARLOW

If you needed proof that the model is comfortable in the skin she's in, look no further than her nude selfie. “The real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”

4 of 25

Joel Madden/Instagram

JOEL MADDEN & NICOLE RICHIE

Cute couple selfie alert! The husband and wife sport matching hats as they take in a baseball game.

5 of 25

Ariel Winter/Instagram

ARIEL WINTER

The Modern Family star posts a low-key underboob selfie while showing off her toned belly and show script.

6 of 25

Instagram

THOMAS RHETT & ADA JAMES

The country crooner snuggles up with his newborn daughter. "Getting the hang of it I think," he wrote on Instagram.

7 of 25

Tyra Banks/Instagram

TYRA BANKS

Slay! Banks gets glam for her America's Got Talent hosting gig.

8 of 25

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

OLIVIA WILDE & TOM STURRIDGE

The actress and her 1984 costar show off their #Resist signs as they protest against President Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in N.Y.C.

9 of 25

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

KALEY CUOCO & KARL COOK

The couple packs on the PDA in this black-and-white snapshot. "I miss you every single time," wrote The Big Bang Theory star.

10 of 25

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

ZAYN MALIK

"Heaven is a place on earth," Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of her boyfriend feeding a horse.

11 of 25

Guy Fieri/Instagram

GUY FIERI & AYESHA CURRY

Where's our invite? Fieri and Curry have themselves a little poolside pizza party

12 of 25

David Beckham/Instagram

DAVID BECKHAM

Best dad ever? Beckham is certainly in the running for the title considering that he stayed up until 1 a.m. to build this castle for daughter Harper.

13 of 25

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

ACE & MAXWELL JOHNSON

"On pins and needles watching last week's Game of Thrones ... just kidding, it's Moana," Jessica Simpson wrote on Instagram, captioning this cuddly pic of her kids.

14 of 25

Julianne Hough/Instagram

JULIANNE HOUGH & HER SQUAD

Talk about an epic reunion! The dancing pro reunited with her high school friends, taking an Alaskan cruise to the state's first city: Ketchikan.

15 of 25

America Ferrera/Instagram

AMBER TAMBYLN, AMERICA FERRERA & BABY MARLOW

The Sisterhood expands! Ferrera plants a kiss on her costar's adorable baby, accompanying the shot with the perfect hashtag: #thefutureisSisterhood

16 of 25

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

KROY, KASH, KJ & KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN

“1st day of Kindergarten,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a photo of herself with Kash, KJ and husband Kroy. “@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car…and as soon as he did I LOST it. My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!”

17 of 25

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Following the backlash surrounding her powder contour kits, the reality star took a break from addressing her fans about her "struggle swatches" to show off her form-fitting, embellished bodysuit. As one does.

18 of 25

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

ELSA PATAKY & CHRIS HEMSWORTH

This is how they do it! Leave it to the super-fit, super-beautiful couple to ring in Hemsworth's 34th birthday with a casual rock-solid climb.

19 of 25

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & THE BECKHAM FAMILY

"The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham," the Modern Family star jokingly wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the famous family's set visit."The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!"

20 of 25

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER

Mask off! The country singer and her athlete-husband dress in their best when prepping son Isaiah for bed.

21 of 25

Salma Hayek/Instagram

SALMA HAYEK

A few days after whipping up dinner for Ryan Reynolds and his family, the Oscar winner shows off her svelte bikini-clad physique during an outdoor shower.

22 of 25

Nick Lachey/Instagram

NICK LACHEY

The former 98 Degrees member channels his boy band roots while recreating this epic throwback snapshot.

23 of 25

Madonna/Instagram

STELLA & ESTHER

Madonna shares an adorable picture of her 4½-year-old twin daughters Stella and Esther gearing up for soccer practice.

24 of 25

Kailey Dickerson

THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS

She's here! The country crooner and his wife, Lauren, gush over their newest bundle of joy: Newborn daughter Ada James.

25 of 25

Cara Delevingne/Instagram

CARA DELEVINGNE & HER SQUAD

What do you get when you mix a lovely Mexico vacation with a supermodel and her supersize squad? According to Delevingne, who celebrated her 25th birthday with fashionable friends: #Sexico.

