Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Aubrey Plaza Talks Falling Down Instagram Rabbit Holes and That Parks and Rec Reunion: 'They're Like My Family'
PINK
While traveling through London as she gears up for the release of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, the singer takes a break to use her breast pump.
JESSICA BIEL
"Love at first sight," wrote The Sinner actress, captioning a photo of herself holding a kebab.
WINNIE HARLOW
If you needed proof that the model is comfortable in the skin she's in, look no further than her nude selfie. “The real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others," Harlow wrote on Instagram. "I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”
JOEL MADDEN & NICOLE RICHIE
Cute couple selfie alert! The husband and wife sport matching hats as they take in a baseball game.
ARIEL WINTER
The Modern Family star posts a low-key underboob selfie while showing off her toned belly and show script.
THOMAS RHETT & ADA JAMES
The country crooner snuggles up with his newborn daughter. "Getting the hang of it I think," he wrote on Instagram.
TYRA BANKS
Slay! Banks gets glam for her America's Got Talent hosting gig.
OLIVIA WILDE & TOM STURRIDGE
The actress and her 1984 costar show off their #Resist signs as they protest against President Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in N.Y.C.
KALEY CUOCO & KARL COOK
The couple packs on the PDA in this black-and-white snapshot. "I miss you every single time," wrote The Big Bang Theory star.
ZAYN MALIK
"Heaven is a place on earth," Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of her boyfriend feeding a horse.
GUY FIERI & AYESHA CURRY
Where's our invite? Fieri and Curry have themselves a little poolside pizza party.
DAVID BECKHAM
Best dad ever? Beckham is certainly in the running for the title considering that he stayed up until 1 a.m. to build this castle for daughter Harper.
ACE & MAXWELL JOHNSON
"On pins and needles watching last week's Game of Thrones ... just kidding, it's Moana," Jessica Simpson wrote on Instagram, captioning this cuddly pic of her kids.
JULIANNE HOUGH & HER SQUAD
Talk about an epic reunion! The dancing pro reunited with her high school friends, taking an Alaskan cruise to the state's first city: Ketchikan.
AMBER TAMBYLN, AMERICA FERRERA & BABY MARLOW
The Sisterhood expands! Ferrera plants a kiss on her costar's adorable baby, accompanying the shot with the perfect hashtag: #thefutureisSisterhood
KROY, KASH, KJ & KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN
“1st day of Kindergarten,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a photo of herself with Kash, KJ and husband Kroy. “@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car…and as soon as he did I LOST it. My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!”
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Following the backlash surrounding her powder contour kits, the reality star took a break from addressing her fans about her "struggle swatches" to show off her form-fitting, embellished bodysuit. As one does.
ELSA PATAKY & CHRIS HEMSWORTH
This is how they do it! Leave it to the super-fit, super-beautiful couple to ring in Hemsworth's 34th birthday with a casual rock-solid climb.
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & THE BECKHAM FAMILY
"The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham," the Modern Family star jokingly wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the famous family's set visit."The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!"
CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER
Mask off! The country singer and her athlete-husband dress in their best when prepping son Isaiah for bed.
SALMA HAYEK
A few days after whipping up dinner for Ryan Reynolds and his family, the Oscar winner shows off her svelte bikini-clad physique during an outdoor shower.
NICK LACHEY
The former 98 Degrees member channels his boy band roots while recreating this epic throwback snapshot.
STELLA & ESTHER
Madonna shares an adorable picture of her 4½-year-old twin daughters Stella and Esther gearing up for soccer practice.
THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS
She's here! The country crooner and his wife, Lauren, gush over their newest bundle of joy: Newborn daughter Ada James.
CARA DELEVINGNE & HER SQUAD
What do you get when you mix a lovely Mexico vacation with a supermodel and her supersize squad? According to Delevingne, who celebrated her 25th birthday with fashionable friends: #Sexico.
