Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

The couple took some quality alone time together to celebrate their 12-year wedding anniversary in Hawaii. “Paradise is upon us!” Spelling captioned her Instagram post. “As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But, sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in our lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate @imdeanmcdermott.”