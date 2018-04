Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro turned a fight with girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley into a public feud when he shared a series of photos to his Instagram Story over the weekend, referring to her as a “hoe” and polling fans about her decision to keep “sex videos” of her ex. Parodying Dwayne Johnson’s new movie Rampage, Ortiz-Magro Photoshopped his face over an ad for the movie before later apologizing for his actions. The apology was short-lived, however, as Harley later went live on Instagram and documented an apparent physical altercation between them.