Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

The soulful singer is our new favorite beauty influencer, if only because he keeps it real. After walking us through a hilariously deadpan smokey eye tutorial on his Instagram Story, Mayer showed off the final product to fans, saying, “Oh I’m sorry, did somebody nail it? No they didn’t, but they came close, and that’s what matters. That’s the only thing this was all about, was giving it your all, and being glorious.” Preach.