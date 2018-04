Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Not only is Kate pregnant again, but she’s expecting a girl! The actress shared her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa‘s happy news over the weekend in an adorable (and entirely unexpected!) gender reveal video via Instagram. After black balloons burst open to reveal pink confetti and smaller pink balloons, the third time mom-to-be grew ecstatic, jumping for joy as loved ones surrounded her to celebrate.

In her caption, she got real about how her pregnancy has made social media a chore for her lately: “Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.” But fear not! She has “broken through on the other end of that and [is] rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.” Congrats, Kate!