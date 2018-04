Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Our favorite pop star is back at it, decked out in quintessentially Miley versions of Sunday best. In a series of self-styled photos and videos, the singer poses seductively with inflatable Easter eggs, sparkly carrots, and even receives a spank from the Easter bunny. Petal-like bunny ears extend from her pastel pink Old Hollywood waves, and a handful of the retro, pinup-inspired outfits are notably sheer. “If everything is cute … it works together, so pile it on and wear all your favorites at once,” she told Vogue about her styling technique. “No such thang as too much!”