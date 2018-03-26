Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Sophie Dodd
Posted on
More
1 of 10
TISH, BRANDI, MILEY, & NOAH CYRUS
Miley Cyrus and her family joined a handful of fellow celebs at the D.C. March for Our Lives, where the singer and activist performed an emotional rendition of her hit song, "The Climb." On Instagram, she shared photos of the march and expressed her gratitude for sharing the moment with her mother and sisters, writing, "Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love!"
2 of 10
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
The ultimate fangirl dream come true: JT stealing your phone to take a video of himself serenading the crowd (but really, you) with "Rock Your Body." While on his Man of the Woods tour, Justin took a lucky lady's phone and yelled, "Now all my ladies sing," before delivering the rest of his sexy anthem.
3 of 10
SELENA GOMEZ
Gomez also took to Instagram to show her support for gun violence prevention, posting photos of the powerful signs she saw. The singer captioned her photo with an impassioned plea, reminding fans that support runs deeper than sharing to social media: "I don't want this to just be an Instagram post anymore. PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I'm going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change. #marchforourlives #notjustahashtag."
4 of 10
HODA KOTB, JOEL SCHIFFMAN, & HALEY JOY
In celebration of longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday, the Today show co-anchor shared a smiling snap of the couple and her adopted daughter ready to enjoy a homemade cake.
5 of 10
LADY GAGA
"Be kind!" chanted the singer and activist, surrounded by a group of protestors repping her charity, the Born This Way Foundation, at the D.C. March for Our Lives. She shared their heartfelt message on Instagram: "Today we come together to march to save lives. School is not a place where kids should go to feel afraid for their lives. They should go to feel safe to learn and to grow and to become whatever they want to be in their future."
6 of 10
TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT'S KIDS
The actress shared a playful pic of her kids spending some quality time together over the weekend, pausing to appreciate how well they all get along despite their age gaps. "I [love] that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other’s company and play so well together," she wrote.
7 of 10
AMY SCHUMER
Schumer rose to fame as a stand-up comedian, and now she's using her platform to stand up for something else: political activisim. She's been advocating for stricter gun control since the July 2015 shooting at a screening of her movie , Trainwreck. This weekend, she joined thousands of protestors at the L.A. March for Our Lives, where she gave a powerful speech, stating, "You are killing children." Pointing out that she and other outspoken entertainers lose both money and fans for fighting for their political beliefs, she argued, “You see that, politicians? You can make a little less money and be able to look at yourself in the mirror with no blood on your hands."
8 of 10
BRITNEY SPEARS
Brit isn't shy about showing off how she stays fit. The pop icon and mother of two posted one of her classic gym selfies to her Instagram, prompting appreciative feedback from fans and an enthusiastic "Yasss" comment from Miley Cyrus.
9 of 10
JOHN STAMOS, CAITLIN MCHUGH, & THE GOLFIERI TWINS
The Grandfathered actor was joined by his young co-stars and his pregnant wife for their own backyard take on the March for Our Lives. In a boomerang posted to his Instagram, they held up signs that read, "Arms are for hugging" and "Pack lunches not heat." Stamos shared his hope for a safer future, writing, "Feeling optimistic today bringing a child into this world!"
10 of 10
DREW BARRYMORE, OLIVE & FRANKIE
The Santa Clarita Diet star and her psychedelic squad posed against a dizzying background at Candytopia in Santa Monica. The actress, who candidly discussed the struggle of balancing work and motherhood, had a blast spending time with her daughters at the interactive exhibit.