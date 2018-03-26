Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

AMY SCHUMER

Schumer rose to fame as a stand-up comedian, and now she's using her platform to stand up for something else: political activisim. She's been advocating for stricter gun control since the July 2015 shooting at a screening of her movie , Trainwreck. This weekend, she joined thousands of protestors at the L.A. March for Our Lives, where she gave a powerful speech, stating, "You are killing children." Pointing out that she and other outspoken entertainers lose both money and fans for fighting for their political beliefs, she argued, “You see that, politicians? You can make a little less money and be able to look at yourself in the mirror with no blood on your hands."