Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

LIAM HEMSWORTH

It's not easy being green — and it's even harder to make an all-out neon green ensemble look this good. Our new favorite leprechaun showed Instagram his dedication to Saint Patrick's Day, posing amidst themed party decorations and writing, "My grandma was Irish and I couldn't be prouder. Light it up!" 

2 of 10

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

CHICAGO WEST

Kim & Kanye's 8-week old baby girl has already mastered the art of looking effortless on camera. In a series of videos posted to Kim's Instagram story, daughter Chicago makes adorable faces while her mom plays around with filters.

3 of 10

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

RYAN REYNOLDS

The actor and father of two's latest Instagram post is giving us major throwback vibes to Jude Law's iconic "Mr. Napkin Head" performance in The Holiday. Reynolds joked in his caption, "Early prototype for the Green Lantern mask. People could tell it was an old tissue, so we went with a CGI version."

4 of 10

Tori Spelling/Instagram

TORI SPELLING, DEAN MCDERMOTT, & THEIR KIDS

Saint Patrick's Day was a family affair for Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott, who showed off their holiday spirit on Instagram in coordinated green outfits. Sparkly green lipstick, nail polish, and light-up clover glasses were just a few of their themed accessories. 

5 of 10

Margot Robbie/Instagram

MARGOT ROBBIE

In her native Australia, the I, Tonya actress snapped a quick selfie with an obliging quokka, an animal whose knack for upping the selfie-game went viral last year. 

6 of 10

Jessica Biel/Instagram

JESSICA BIEL

The actress got into the Saint Patrick's Day spirit over the weekend by doing a little jig! "Hold my Guinness, I just gotta dance. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀," she captioned the Instagram video

7 of 10

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

GWEN STEFANI

In celebration of her aunt Donna's 90th birthday, the singer posted a sweet photo of the two of them to her Instagram story, along with a handful of videos of their family enjoying the party. "I said don't get rid of that wonderful boyfriend of yours," Donna instructs Gwen at one point. Gwen replied, "I'll try not to!"

8 of 10

Lauren Conrad/Instagram; JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

LIAM JAMES TELL

Poised over a guitar, Lauren Conrad's 8-month-old son looks ready to take after his dad, former Something Corporate guitarist William Tell. “This little guy is growing up so fast. I’m afraid to blink!” wrote Conrad

9 of 10

Zendaya/Instagram

ZENDAYA & ZAC EFRON

Zac Efron literally sweeps costar Zendaya off her feet in this behind-the-scenes look at one of their aerial scenes from filming The Greatest Showman. Zendaya posted the throwback video to her Instagram, noting that she was "reminiscing a little." 

10 of 10

America Ferrera/Instagram

AMERICA FERRERA & RYAN PIERS WILLIAMS

The expecting actress celebrated her baby shower with friends, family, and costars at Beauty & Essex in L.A., giving them all shoutouts in a series of photos posted to her Instagram. Alongside husband Ryan Piers Williams and relatives, her Ugly Betty and Superstore families posed with the glowing mama-to-be. "No poopie diaper games here," wrote Ferrera. 

See Also

More

More