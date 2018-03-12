Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social
THE KARJENNER KLAN
Pretty in pink! Khloe and the rest of the KarJenner ladies celebrated her baby shower in color-coordinated outfits that fit right in with the magical pink-themed decor. Surrounded by her family of fellow moguls, she captioned the photo, "💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕"
QUEEN ELIZABETH II
In honor of Commonwealth Day, an annual celebration of the 53 nations in the Commonwealth of which The Queen is head, Her Majesty joined other members of the royal family for a church service at Westminster Abbey. The Royal Family's official Instagram account shared photos of the event on their story.
STERLING K. BROWN
Gearing up for a skit on Saturday Night Live, This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown posed with his own photo at the SNL studio and shared a handful of promo videos on his Instagram account.
PINK, WILLOW & JAMESON
We all love a good mirror selfie, especially when our makeup is on point! Pink posed for an Instagram photo with her two children before taking to the stage in Chicago. While daughter Willow took a cue from mom and kept a straight face despite her playful makeup, baby Jameson didn't seem to get the no-smiling memo.
JESSICA BIEL
Jessica Biel shared her dedication to International Women's Day on her Instagram by painting herself purple in support of women's rights. Explaining her colorful approach, she wrote "In honor of #InternationalWomensDay @WomensMarch asks us to wear purple, register to vote and share why we vote. Turns out- I don’t own anything purple… except this glitter paint! I vote to protect my rights and those of others. Let’s do this, ladies. #WomenPowerToThePolls."
DREW BARRYMORE
In a series of hashtags, the actress reminded us of the less glamorous side of traveling for work. After over 24 hours of traveling to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, in order to promote her new show Santa Clara Diet, the actress shared a selfie to her Instagram, writing "#jetlagbarfstillgoing#whenwilliadjust? #57hourslater#43yearsold."
COCO & CHANEL
In a series of twinning photos posted to her Instagram, Coco & daughter Chanel took on the Bahamas wearing matching swimsuits and even dressing up as mermaids for a swim.
GREAT-GRANDMA M.J. & STORMI WEBSTER
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gets acquainted with her great-granddaughter in this sweet family snap. "I mean .. does it get any better than this?" wrote the makeup mogul on Instagram.
CHRISSY TEIGEN & LUNA
Lucky Luna got to play the princess while mom Chrissy donned a pair of Minnie Mouse ears during their Disney getaway, in a photo posted on her Instagram.
THE BECKHAM FAMILY
In honor of Mother's Day in the UK, Victoria Beckham's family celebrated the posh mama in a series of Instagram tributes. Children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper posed with their star parents for a sweet family portrait that husband David posted on Instagram.
