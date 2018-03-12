Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

JESSICA BIEL

Jessica Biel shared her dedication to International Women's Day on her Instagram by painting herself purple in support of women's rights. Explaining her colorful approach, she wrote "In honor of #InternationalWomensDay @WomensMarch asks us to wear purple, register to vote and share why we vote. Turns out- I don’t own anything purple… except this glitter paint! I vote to protect my rights and those of others. Let’s do this, ladies. #WomenPowerToThePolls."