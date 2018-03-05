Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
MILA KUNIS & ASHTON KUTCHER
The couple enjoyed a date night following the Oscars on Sunday. While the couple did not attend the actual awards, with a plethora of glamorous afterparties available to attend, they dressed up in the red carpet finest.
Kutcher shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “Night out with the wife.”
2 of 10
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS
Iglesias shared a sweet video to his Instagram account Sunday, showing him kissing one of his twins over and over again while repeating, "Muah!"
3 of 10
The pregnant yogi and wife of Alec Baldwin shows off her dressed-up baby bump, decorated with stickers by daughter Carmen.
4 of 10
KYLIE JENNER
The new mom shared a small peek into her 4-week-old baby girl‘s room on Monday, which includes a large pink heart wall decoration covered in a butterfly print, a white rug and what looks like a candy-filled toy mouse that says “B@BY” on the front.
5 of 10
ARIE LUYENDYK JR.
Ahead of Monday night's explosive Bachelor finale, Luyendyk Jr. competed in Australia's Adelaide 500, taking second place in the stadium super trucks category.
6 of 10
ANNA FARIS & ALLISON JANNEY
Faris took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate her Mom costar on her Oscar win. "Allison won!!! And I got to hold it!!!! It’s heavy as sh–!!!” she wrote.
7 of 10
ALLISON JANNEY
Hello, gorgeous! The I, Tonya actress — who would go on to win an Oscar for her performance in the film — gets her hair done for the annual event.
8 of 10
GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON
Stefani posted a sweet selfie with her guy, sharing that she misses Shelton while the country crooner is away on tour.
9 of 10
EVA LONGORIA
The Desperate Housewives alum puts on a filter while deciding what type of cereal to eat for dinner. The actress went on to joke that her son was the one responsible for her choice of dinner food. “Just so you know guys, this isn’t me. It’s my baby,” she said. “It’s my baby wanting cereal for dinner.”
10 of 10
JINGER (DUGGAR) VUOLO
Twenty weeks down and 20 more to go! To celebrate the halfway mark of her pregnancy, (Duggar) Vuolo — who is expecting her first baby with husband Jeremy Vuolo — shared a photo Sunday of her growing baby bump at the 20-week mark.
See Also
More
More
They Liked It So They Put a Ring On It – Fast! 12 Quickest Celeb Engagements
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2018 — So Far
Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Sandra Bullock, Miranda Lambert & More