Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

By Sophie Dodd
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Is there any color our kween can't rock? KKW debuted a bright pink new 'do over the weekend and reassured fans over Twitter that it was the real deal: "I don't really do wigs . It's real." Kim gushed that daughter North "was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up." We do too, Kim!
TYLER OAKLEY & ADAM RIPPON
The Youtuber and LGBT activist pretty much summed up our love for Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in his playful Instagram caption: "yeah he’s got a bronze medal at the #olympics, yeah he’s funny on twitter, & yeah he’s dazzling on the ice, but did you know @adaripp is also GAY?? rumor has it he threw the first ice skate at stonewall!! (fact check needed) ⛸✨."
REESE WITHERSPOON
The Big Little Lies actress documented her run-in with a "friend" on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend. She gave her star a little TLC, offering up a pep-talk as she crouched down to clean it off with a tissue. Keep shining, Reese!
MANDY MOORE
After wrapping up another season of This is Us, the actress was eager to change up her hairstyle and revealed her new "cool girl" waves over the weekend. Her newly lightened locks are giving us major throwback-vibes to her "Candy" days. "I'm slowly morphing into @streicherhair," she joked, posing beside her go-to hairstylist who shares a similar look.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN & TOM BRADY
Couple goals alert! The supermodel shared a super-cute photo to celebrate her and Tom Brady's 9th anniversary, captioning it in English and then translating into her native Portuguese: "What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey!"
JULIANNE HOUGH & BROOKS LAICH
The actress and her hubby are always showing off their favorite ways to stay fit and have fun. During their ski trip in Idaho, she encouraged fans to get moving as well, writing in the caption, "If you’re feeling stuck or need some inspiration, try getting outside! Even if it’s just a walk around the neighborhood, find a way to move your body and soak in the beauty Mother Nature has to offer."
LINDSEY VONN & NICK BAUMGARTNER
Peace out, PyeongChang! The alpine ski racer flashed the peace sign atop a fellow Olympian's shoulders on her Instagram as they celebrated the closing ceremonies.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
The singer posted a glowing selfie to Instagram while on set of World of Dance, featuring enviously long lashes and a bouncy updo.
HODA KOTB
"Home!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" The Today Show host captioned a photo of her reuniting with daughter Haley Joy, who turned one while Kotb was covering the Olympics in PyeongChang this month.
JAMESON MOON HART
DJ Moon is in the house, and it looks like he's about to get this party started. Pink shared an adorable pic of her son hard at work to her Instagram over the weekend.
