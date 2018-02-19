Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 6
VICTORIA & BROOKLYN BECKHAM
While some parents may not love their kids inking their bodies, the former Spice Girl certainly seems to approve. She shared an Instagram in which she posed next to her son and the art done in her honor, pointing at the ink job. "Big tattoo! X kisses from NYC!!” Victoria captioned the pic, tagging her son and adding “x #loveyou.”
2 of 6
BRITNEY SPEARS
The singer announced to her followers on Saturday that she had recently broken one of her own personal records — for leaping as high into the air as possible. "I posted my leap over a year ago and had to see if I could go higher… well… I did!!!” the 36-year-old excitedly wrote on social media alongside the impressive photographic proof.
3 of 6
KIM & KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & KENDALL JENNER
The famous sisters took in the snowy sights of Utah and spent some quality time together on the slopes this past weekend.
4 of 6
MINDY KALING
While she has been all about baby 24/7, the actress had a mom’s night off on Saturday. Kaling – looking understatedly stylish in a Gucci cardigan – grabbed a bite to eat with pal and artist Julia S. Powell. "No makeup no filter mom night out with @juliaspowellart," she captioned a snap of herself on Instagram.
5 of 6
JORDIN SPARKS
Sparks is due to give birth to a baby boy at the end of April, and she celebrated the upcoming happy day on Saturday with a "[low-key] baby shower" attended by family and friends. And nobody was more excited than the 28-year-old singer’s niece.
Sharing a photo of the little girl giving her baby bump a hug and a kiss, Sparks captioned the snap, “Little bug can’t wait to meet her cousin.”
6 of 6
SOFIA RICHIE
Sharing a sweet video of herself spending some quality time with her new furry friend, Richie got her pooch to flash the camera a dopey look while it was cuddled up against her chest. "Aww babe,” she remarked, before giving her pet a sweet smooch.
See Also
More
More
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Lionel Richie, Oprah Winfrey & More
Ashley Graham, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Reveal Their Secrets for a Happy Marriage
Tracy Morgan, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and More Stars Hit Up All-Star Weekend in L.A. — See the Pics