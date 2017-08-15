Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Star Tracks

David Beckham/Instagram

DAVID BECKHAM

Best dad ever? Beckham is certainly in the running for the title considering that he stayed up until 1 a.m. to build this castle for daughter Harper.

2 of 14

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

ACE & MAXWELL JOHNSON

"On pins and needles watching last week's Game of Thrones ... just kidding, it's Moana," Jessica Simpson wrote on Instagram, captioning this cuddly pic of her kids.

3 of 14

Julianne Hough/Instagram

JULIANNE HOUGH & HER SQUAD

Talk about an epic reunion! The dancing pro reunited with her high school friends, taking an Alaskan cruise to the state's first city: Ketchikan.

4 of 14

America Ferrera/Instagram

AMBER TAMBYLN, AMERICA FERRERA & BABY MARLOW

The Sisterhood expands! Ferrera plants a kiss on her costar's adorable baby, accompanying the shot with the perfect hashtag: #thefutureisSisterhood

5 of 14

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

KROY, KASH, KJ & KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN

“1st day of Kindergarten,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a photo of herself with Kash, KJ and husband Kroy. “@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car…and as soon as he did I LOST it. My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!”

6 of 14

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Following the backlash surrounding her powder contour kits, the reality star took a break from addressing her fans about her "struggle swatches" to show off her form-fitting, embellished bodysuit. As one does.

7 of 14

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

ELSA PATAKY & CHRIS HEMSWORTH

This is how they do it! Leave it to the super-fit, super-beautiful couple to ring in Hemsworth's 34th birthday with a casual rock-solid climb.

8 of 14

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & THE BECKHAM FAMILY

"The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham," the Modern Family star jokingly wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the famous family's set visit."The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!"

9 of 14

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER

Mask off! The country singer and her athlete-husband dress in their best when prepping son Isaiah for bed.

10 of 14

Salma Hayek/Instagram

SALMA HAYEK

A few days after whipping up dinner for Ryan Reynolds and his family, the Oscar winner shows off her svelte bikini-clad physique during an outdoor shower.

11 of 14

Nick Lachey/Instagram

NICK LACHEY

The former 98 Degrees member channels his boy band roots while recreating this epic throwback snapshot.

12 of 14

Madonna/Instagram

STELLA & ESTHER

Madonna shares an adorable picture of her 4½-year-old twin daughters Stella and Esther gearing up for soccer practice.

13 of 14

Kailey Dickerson

THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS

She's here! The country crooner and his wife, Lauren, gush over their newest bundle of joy: Newborn daughter Ada James.

14 of 14

Cara Delevingne/Instagram

CARA DELEVINGNE & HER SQUAD

What do you get when you mix a lovely Mexico vacation with a supermodel and her supersize squad? According to Delevingne, who celebrated her 25th birthday with fashionable friends: #Sexico.

