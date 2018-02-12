Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
By Grace Gavilanes
CHRISSY TEIGEN
“Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” she captioned the silly photo, which featured two strategically placed salad plate emojis covering her bare assets.
JENNIFER GARNER
The actress — who is mom to Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5 — revealed that she spends her weekends like many other parents this time of year, posting a photo of herself pushing the popular cookies outside of a grocery store. "Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints," she captioned a candid snap on Instagram, in which she held a homemade sign advertising the treats.
THE CAST OF ALL THAT
On Sunday, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server — four of the original All That cast members — reunited for an episode of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.
"We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!!" gushed Server, alongside a picture of the foursome. "Can't wait for you guys to see it!!! Thanks for having us @nickcannon. #family."
AMY SCHUMER
Smooch there it is! Schumer and chef Chris Fischer, who attended Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash, made their relationship social media official on Sunday, with a kissing photo on Instagram.
NORTH WEST & DREAM KARDASHIAN
Each dressed in their pajamas — with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's oldest wearing a cream-colored fluffy robe and matching slippers —the two girls looked cute as can be.
The singer documented this too-cute moment of her kids — daughter Willow and son Jameson — playing around and cuddling up at a playground.
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN
The New England Patriots quarterback shared a sunset shot from his vacation in Costa Rica with his supermodel-wife. In the image, the happy couple shared a smooch.
The Pretty Little Liars alumna celebrated three million YouTube subscribers in a very daring way – she ran near-naked through Hollywood wearing nothing but some underpants and a unicorn mask.
While the rest of his siblings – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 – were sitting front row at their mother's Autumn/Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show on Sunday morning, Brooklyn showed his support in a very permanent way. He shared a black and white photo of a new tattoo on his upper arm, a heart adorned with flowers and a banner that reads "Mum."


