Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

THE CAST OF ALL THAT

On Sunday, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server — four of the original All That cast members — reunited for an episode of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

"We had a blast with the amazing cast and crew!!!" gushed Server, alongside a picture of the foursome. "Can't wait for you guys to see it!!! Thanks for having us @nickcannon. #family."