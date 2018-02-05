Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes
KYLIE JENNER
Matching baby bumps! Jenner and friend Heather Sanders show off their growing baby bumps in this throwback snapshot from the Kylie Lip Kit creator's PJ-themed baby shower.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do," wrote the supermodel, captioning an emotional pic with husband Tom Brady following the Patriots' Super Bowl loss. "We love you!"
HILLARY SCOTT
The Lady Antebellum frontwoman posted a pic of her oldest daughter Eisele cuddling her new twin sisters, Betsey Mack and Emory JoAnn.
PINK
Ahead of belting out the national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl, Pink shares an adorable moment with son Jameson.
OLIVIA CULPO
The 25-year-old model shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her “game day” hair look from Minnesota, where she supported her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, at the 2018 Super Bowl.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Kardashian treated her daughter Penelope, 5½, and her niece North, 4½, to a chic dining experience: having breakfast at Tiffany’s.
