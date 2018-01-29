Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
DWAYNE JOHNSON
The wrestler-turned-actor fulfilled his childhood dream of learning to play a song with the musical instrument… but with a twist.
"As a kid I had this dream of playing my favorite ragtime song, 'The Entertainer' from Marvin Hamlisch on piano. But I truly sucked at piano. Until I started using my feet," he captioned the Instagram video.
AMBER ROSE
"Look how much smaller they are!" Rose said on her Instagram Story, following her breast reduction surgery. "I really went down a lot. So I don’t know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me."
BELLA HADID
The 21-year-old model stripped down in a scintillating snap she shared on social media in which she decided to skip the clothes and just wear a strapless black bra and matching underwear.
SERENA WILLIAMS
"Welcome home momma," Williams captioned the sweet snap of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, sitting on a tiny couch while wearing a crocheted yellow dress.
ANTHONY BOURDAIN & ASIA ARGENTO
Bourdain and Argento mixed business and pleasure when the couple collaborated on an episode of Bourdain’s travel show Parts Unknown. The chef posted a cuddly Instagram photo of the pair in Hong Kong with Christopher Doyle and producer Jenny Suen for season 11 of the CNN series.
CATHERINE GIUIDICI & SEAN LOWE
The couple shared photos on Instagram of their wedding day, including sweet pledges of love to each other. Sean posted a cheeky photo of himself taking off Catherine’s wedding garter with his teeth, writing, “Celebrating 4 years of marriage with my sidekick Hottie McSpicy Pants today! Life is better with you attached to my hip @catherinegiudici.”
MADONNA
The Queen of Pop boasted her newest handbag purchase — a $4,000 Louis Vuitton bag featuring a painting of the Mona Lisa on it — via a NSFW topless photo on her social media feed.
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
The actress shared a video of her workout at the Tracy Anderson Method, and it's filled with cries, cursing and plenty of sweat. "New program," Ross explained, while fake crying. "My body is like, what the f— is going on?"
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared another photo from her Mexico getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Instagram. "Mujer feliz," the eldest KarJenner sibling captioned her picture in Spanish, which translates to "happy woman."