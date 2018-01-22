Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social

MINDY KALING

Katherine Swati is only 5 weeks old, but she already has cooler wheels than most adults, as mom Mindy showed off on her Instagram account.

TESS HOLLIDAY

The model shared an unretouched photo of herself, naked, to advocate for women’s equality. Her husband Nick took the photo and added it to his Instagram account, which Tess then reposted. "Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe," Nick wrote.

STEVE-O

Congrats are in order for the Jackass star and his newly-minted fiancée Lux Wright — the couple got engaged over the weekend!

NICOLE KIDMAN

Before taking the stage to accept her SAG Award on Sunday night, the Big Little Lies actress puts the finishing touches on her red carpet look.

ALEXANDRA BRECKENRIDGE

After accepting the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with the rest of her This Is Us castmates, the actress — who plays Kevin's love interest Sophie — went home to be with her 6-week-old daughter Billie. "Home to my tiny princess," Breckenridge wrote alongside a picture of herself cradling her daughter — and her SAG Award — in her arms.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

The Call Me By Your Name actor shared a sweet throwback photo (left) on Instagram when he took his mother, Nicole Fender, to his first SAG Awards — who was his date again at the 2018 SAG Awards. "Same date, 5 years later : THE QUEEN #sagawards," he captioned the photo.

MANDY MOORE

Before dressing up and attending the 2018 SAG Awards, the This Is Us star began moving furniture into the retro ranch house in California that she's sharing with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, over the weekend.

