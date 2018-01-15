Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

The actress posted a video that documented the moment she buzzed her hair off for the role of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things. "The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire," Brown tweeted alongside the video.