Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 6
TORI SPELLING
It's father-son snuggle time! On Sunday, Spelling shared an adorable photo of her husband Dean McDermott getting some shut-eye with their 10-month-old son Beau Dean.
2 of 6
SOFIA RICHIE
Scott Disick— who has been dating the 19-year-old since last September — posted a photo on Instagram, Saturday, of the model dressed in a black bikini and sunglasses, posing on a rocky shoreline.
3 of 6
REESE WITHERSPOON & JIM TOTH
The Big Little Lies actress took advantage of some wintery weather to share a sweet moment with her husband of six years, talent agent Jim Toth, on Sunday. "The mountains are calling…," Witherspoon wrote alongside a picture of the happy couple taking in their majestic surroundings.
4 of 6
ZAYN MALIK
After Gigi Hadid shared a steamy shirtless video of boyfriend Zayn dancing in honor of his 25th birthday last week, the supermodel's followers broke into a frenzy when they noticed a new tattoo of eyes inked across Malik’s chest that closely resemble Hadid’s
5 of 6
JAMES MARSDEN
"Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!" the 44-year-old actor captioned the photos, adding the hashtag "#proudpapa."
6 of 6
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
The actress posted a video that documented the moment she buzzed her hair off for the role of Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things. "The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire," Brown tweeted alongside the video.