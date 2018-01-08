Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social

Jesica Alba/Instagram

JESSICA ALBA

The actress — who recently welcomed her third child, son Hayes — took to her Instagram Story to share a breastfeeding selfie while still supporting Time's Up by wearing black.

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

NICOLE KIDMAN

The Big Little Lies star holds up her Golden Globe in a snapshot that doubled as her Instagram debut.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

LIEV SCHREIBER

So sweet! Naomi Watts posts a pic of her and Schreiber's kids watching their famous dad at the Golden Globes.

Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

FREDRIK EKLUND

Milla and Fredrik Jr. are baptized! The twin children of the Million Dollar Listing New York star and husband Derek Kaplan looked too cute for words in a new snap shared by Eklund over the weekend.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

JUSTIN BIEBER

The 23-year-old "Sorry" singer shared a photo of himself reading a copy of the Bible — which appeared to be marked up — while enjoying a shirtless ride on what appeared to be a plane.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

GWYNETH PALTROW 

The goop founder and her newly minted fiancé, Brad Falchuk, catch up on Stranger Things during "a lazy Saturday."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

SELENA GOMEZ

The 25-year-old singer shared a photo of herself perched on the doorstep of the Texas home where she spent her youth, writing on Instagram, "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13… (no one was home when I knocked this time lol)."

Haylie Duff/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Hilary Duff's older sister is pregnant! Haylie shared the exciting news with help from her daughter, Ryan. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly!" she wrote.

Eli Russell Linnetz

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

New year, old me — right? In her first, nearly-nude photo of 2018, the reality star posts a thong-clad snapshot on her Instagram.

