Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

JESSICA ALBA
The actress — who recently welcomed her third child, son Hayes — took to her Instagram Story to share a breastfeeding selfie while still supporting Time's Up by wearing black.
NICOLE KIDMAN
The Big Little Lies star holds up her Golden Globe in a snapshot that doubled as her Instagram debut.
LIEV SCHREIBER
So sweet! Naomi Watts posts a pic of her and Schreiber's kids watching their famous dad at the Golden Globes.
FREDRIK EKLUND
Milla and Fredrik Jr. are baptized! The twin children of the Million Dollar Listing New York star and husband Derek Kaplan looked too cute for words in a new snap shared by Eklund over the weekend.
JUSTIN BIEBER
The 23-year-old "Sorry" singer shared a photo of himself reading a copy of the Bible — which appeared to be marked up — while enjoying a shirtless ride on what appeared to be a plane.
GWYNETH PALTROW
The goop founder and her newly minted fiancé, Brad Falchuk, catch up on Stranger Things during "a lazy Saturday."
SELENA GOMEZ
The 25-year-old singer shared a photo of herself perched on the doorstep of the Texas home where she spent her youth, writing on Instagram, "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13… (no one was home when I knocked this time lol)."
Hilary Duff's older sister is pregnant! Haylie shared the exciting news with help from her daughter, Ryan. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly!" she wrote.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
New year, old me — right? In her first, nearly-nude photo of 2018, the reality star posts a thong-clad snapshot on her Instagram.
