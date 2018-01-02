Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA

The Flip or Flop designer, who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa in December 2016, shared a photo on Instagram on New Year's Day showing her riding bikes alongside British TV presenter Ant Anstead. "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!" she wrote alongside the selfie, snapped by Anstead.