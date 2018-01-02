Celebrity
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
BRITNEY SPEARS
It's clear who Spears kissed at midnight on New Year's Eve. The 36-year-old singer's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a cute video to Instagram, apparently taken ahead of her final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA
The Flip or Flop designer, who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa in December 2016, shared a photo on Instagram on New Year's Day showing her riding bikes alongside British TV presenter Ant Anstead. "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!" she wrote alongside the selfie, snapped by Anstead.
KENDALL JENNER & BELLA HADID
The supermodels and close friends celebrated the new year together in chic black-and-white ensembles. The two posed for a photo in front of two sleek white cars that Jenner later posted to her Instagram with the caption "new year, same us."
EVA LONGORIA
The actress shared her first official baby bump photo on social media. The snap featured several hands — including her own — placed over Longoria's growing stomach.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON
The pregnant reality star lived it up on New Year's Eve, spending the night with her boyfriend and documenting the fun-filled evening on her Snapchat account. "He's soooo handsome," Kardashian wrote on top of a video.
MADONNA & LOURDES
The legendary singer and her eldest child, daughter Lourdes Leon, cuddle up together for a sweet photo opp.
