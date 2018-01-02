Celebrity

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Sam Asghari Instagram

BRITNEY SPEARS

It's clear who Spears kissed at midnight on New Year's Eve. The 36-year-old singer's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a cute video to Instagram, apparently taken ahead of her final Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

2 of 6

Christina El Moussa Instagram

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA

The Flip or Flop designer, who announced her split from husband of seven years and HGTV costar, Tarek El Moussa in December 2016, shared a photo on Instagram on New Year's Day showing her riding bikes alongside British TV presenter Ant Anstead. "Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today!" she wrote alongside the selfie, snapped by Anstead.

3 of 6

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

KENDALL JENNER & BELLA HADID

The supermodels and close friends celebrated the new year together in chic black-and-white ensembles. The two posed for a photo in front of two sleek white cars that Jenner later posted to her Instagram with the caption "new year, same us."

4 of 6

Eva Longoria Instagram; Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage

EVA LONGORIA

The actress shared her first official baby bump photo on social media. The snap featured several hands — including her own — placed over Longoria's growing stomach.

5 of 6

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON

The pregnant reality star lived it up on New Year's Eve, spending the night with her boyfriend and documenting the fun-filled evening on her Snapchat account. "He's soooo handsome," Kardashian wrote on top of a video.

6 of 6

Madonna Instagram

MADONNA & LOURDES

The legendary singer and her eldest child, daughter Lourdes Leon, cuddle up together for a sweet photo opp.

See Also

More

More