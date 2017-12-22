Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
SAM SMITH & BRANDON FLYNN
It's official! The singer and 13 Reasons Why actor make their Instagram debut as a couple, and we couldn't be happier for the cute pair.
JENNIFER GARNER
The actress took to Facebook to show off her baking skills in a step-by-step video titled "Pretend Cooking Show," making Ina Garten's honey white bread recipe
MEGHAN KING EDMONDS
"We're having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble#threeundertwo," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned the reveal.
KALEY CUOCO & KARL COOK
Fairytales are real — just ask the newly engaged pair, who posted a too-cute snapshot of themselves sharing a kiss at Disneyland.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON
“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The Cravings author can't get enough of daughter Luna's infatuation with her new food truck playset.
LEANN RIMES
The singer shared a funny photo of herself and her friends on Instagram recreating a scene from her 2000 film Coyote Ugly. "This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on Can't Fight The Moonlight. No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!" Rimes captioned the photo.
ASHLEY GRAHAM
When in Morocco, ride a camel in the desert ... wearing only a bikini.
KAITLYN BRISTOWE & SHAWN BOOTH
The Bachelorette alums return to the site of their first date, documenting the outing on Instagram. "We still feel excited," wrote Bristowe.
WILLOW PALIN
Sarah Palin's 23-year-old daughter is engaged! The former Alaska Governor (and John McCain's one-time running mate) shared the exciting news on her Instagram, sharing a photo of Willow's now-fiancé Ricky Bailey getting on one knee in front of the iconic Christmas Tree in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center.
GWEN STEFANI
The singer pays tribute to boyfriend Blake Shelton during the finale of The Voice — which crowned the country crooner's mentee as this season's champ — by wearing his Sexiest Man Live jacket.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
The model steps aboard a private plane with her and longtime love Jason Statham's baby, Jack. The new parents are spending their December downtime at luxury resort Amangiri.
KRISTEN BELL
To mark daughter Delta's 3rd birthday, the actress shared never-before-seen photos from her second pregnancy.
MARK WAHLBERG
How's this for a memorable Christmas card? The actor and his family swap snowball fights for a swimsuit-clad vacation.
KALEY CUOCO
Holy abs! Is this bachelorette party prep? The newly engaged Big Bang Theory star attended the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas.
ALEXIS OHANIAN
"Baby Football. Just parental leave things. @olympiaohanian loves this hold. #MNF @serenawilliams," the Reddit co-founder wrote in the caption of the photo.
KATE BECKINSALE
The actress showed off her pet's dinosaur outfit on Instagram, writing: "Clive woke up in beast mode." Complete with dinosaur hat and ridged tail, Clive transformed into an adorable – albeit unimpressed – Stegosaurus.
DEMI LOVATO
Lovato had nothing but love for her sister and birthday girl Madison De La Garza on Monday as she celebrated her sweet sixteen.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
Forget Sexy Santa — the pop star sported pasties and chaps for her holiday party.
JOHN LEGEND
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's little girl, Luna, can't be bothered to take any more pics with clowns.
KATE UPTON
Pumping iron! The model shares a video of herself lifting 225 lbs. with her hips.
JUSTIN BIEBER
Selena Gomez's beau proves he has Christmas spirit by showing off a very festive car makeover.
BEYONCÉ
We're suddenly coveting a figure-flattering skirt and a distressed tee, all thanks to Queen Bey.
GISELE BÜNDCHE
It's a family Christmas! The supermodel and kids Vivian and Benjamin trim their tree together.
