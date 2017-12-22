Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 24

Brandon Flynn/Instagram

SAM SMITH & BRANDON FLYNN

It's official! The singer and 13 Reasons Why actor make their Instagram debut as a couple, and we couldn't be happier for the cute pair.

2 of 24

Jennifer Garner/Facebook

JENNIFER GARNER

The actress took to Facebook to show off her baking skills in a step-by-step video titled "Pretend Cooking Show," making Ina Garten's honey white bread recipe

3 of 24

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS

"We're having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble#threeundertwo," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned the reveal.

4 of 24

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

KALEY CUOCO & KARL COOK

Fairytales are real — just ask the newly engaged pair, who posted a too-cute snapshot of themselves sharing a kiss at Disneyland.

5 of 24

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

6 of 24

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

CHRISSY TEIGEN

The Cravings author can't get enough of daughter Luna's infatuation with her new food truck playset.

7 of 24

Leann Rimes Instagram

LEANN RIMES

The singer shared a funny photo of herself and her friends on Instagram recreating a scene from her 2000 film Coyote Ugly. "This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on Can't Fight The Moonlight. No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!" Rimes captioned the photo.

8 of 24

Ashley Graham/Instagram

ASHLEY GRAHAM

When in Morocco, ride a camel in the desert ... wearing only a bikini.

9 of 24

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

KAITLYN BRISTOWE & SHAWN BOOTH

The Bachelorette alums return to the site of their first date, documenting the outing on Instagram. "We still feel excited," wrote Bristowe.

10 of 24

Sarah Palin/Instagram

WILLOW PALIN

Sarah Palin's 23-year-old daughter is engaged! The former Alaska Governor (and John McCain's one-time running mate) shared the exciting news on her Instagram, sharing a photo of Willow's now-fiancé Ricky Bailey getting on one knee in front of the iconic Christmas Tree in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center.

11 of 24

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

GWEN STEFANI

The singer pays tribute to boyfriend Blake Shelton during the finale of The Voice — which crowned the country crooner's mentee as this season's champ — by wearing his Sexiest Man Live jacket.

12 of 24

Rosie Huntington Whiteley/Instagram

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

The model steps aboard a private plane with her and longtime love Jason Statham's baby, Jack. The new parents are spending their December downtime at luxury resort Amangiri.

13 of 24

Kristen Bell/Instagram

KRISTEN BELL

To mark daughter Delta's 3rd birthday, the actress shared never-before-seen photos from her second pregnancy. 

14 of 24

Mark Wahlberg Twitter

MARK WAHLBERG

How's this for a memorable Christmas card? The actor and his family swap snowball fights for a swimsuit-clad vacation.

15 of 24

Courtesy of MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS

KALEY CUOCO

Holy abs! Is this bachelorette party prep? The newly engaged Big Bang Theory star attended the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas.

16 of 24

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

ALEXIS OHANIAN

"Baby Football. Just parental leave things. @olympiaohanian loves this hold. #MNF @serenawilliams," the Reddit co-founder wrote in the caption of the photo.

17 of 24

Kate Beckinsale Instagram

KATE BECKINSALE

The actress showed off her pet's dinosaur outfit on Instagram, writing: "Clive woke up in beast mode." Complete with dinosaur hat and ridged tail, Clive transformed into an adorable – albeit unimpressed – Stegosaurus.

18 of 24

Demi Lovato/Snapchat

DEMI LOVATO

Lovato had nothing but love for her sister and birthday girl Madison De La Garza on Monday as she celebrated her sweet sixteen.

19 of 24

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Forget Sexy Santa — the pop star sported pasties and chaps for her holiday party.

20 of 24

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

JOHN LEGEND

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's little girl, Luna, can't be bothered to take any more pics with clowns. 

21 of 24

Kate Upton/Instagram

KATE UPTON

Pumping iron! The model shares a video of herself lifting 225 lbs. with her hips.

22 of 24

Justin Bieber/Instagram

JUSTIN BIEBER

Selena Gomez's beau proves he has Christmas spirit by showing off a very festive car makeover.

23 of 24

Beyonce/Instagram

BEYONCÉ

We're suddenly coveting a figure-flattering skirt and a distressed tee, all thanks to Queen Bey.

24 of 24

 

GISELE BÜNDCHE

It's a family Christmas! The supermodel and kids Vivian and Benjamin trim their tree together.

See Also

More

More