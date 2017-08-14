Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Aubrey Plaza Talks Falling Down Instagram Rabbit Holes and That Parks and Rec Reunion: 'They're Like My Family'
ELSA PATAKY & CHRIS HEMSWORTH
This is how they do it! Leave it to the super-fit, super-beautiful couple to ring in Hemsworth's 34th birthday with a casual rock-solid climb.
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & THE BECKHAM FAMILY
"The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham," the Modern Family star jokingly wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the famous family's set visit."The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!"
CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER
Mask off! The country singer and her athlete-husband dress in their best when prepping son Isaiah for bed.
SALMA HAYEK
A few days after whipping up dinner for Ryan Reynolds and his family, the Oscar winner shows off her svelte bikini-clad physique during an outdoor shower.
NICK LACHEY
The former 98 Degrees member channels his boy band roots while recreating this epic throwback snapshot.
STELLA & ESTHER
Madonna shares an adorable picture of her 4½-year-old twin daughters Stella and Esther gearing up for soccer practice.
THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS
She's here! The country crooner and his wife, Lauren, gush over their newest bundle of joy: Newborn daughter Ada James.
CARA DELEVINGNE & HER SQUAD
What do you get when you mix a lovely Mexico vacation with a supermodel and her supersize squad? According to Delevingne, who celebrated her 25th birthday with fashionable friends: #Sexico.
