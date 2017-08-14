Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

ELSA PATAKY & CHRIS HEMSWORTH

This is how they do it! Leave it to the super-fit, super-beautiful couple to ring in Hemsworth's 34th birthday with a casual rock-solid climb.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON & THE BECKHAM FAMILY

"The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham," the Modern Family star jokingly wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the famous family's set visit."The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!"

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER

Mask off! The country singer and her athlete-husband dress in their best when prepping son Isaiah for bed.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

SALMA HAYEK

A few days after whipping up dinner for Ryan Reynolds and his family, the Oscar winner shows off her svelte bikini-clad physique during an outdoor shower.

Nick Lachey/Instagram

NICK LACHEY

The former 98 Degrees member channels his boy band roots while recreating this epic throwback snapshot.

Madonna/Instagram

STELLA & ESTHER

Madonna shares an adorable picture of her 4½-year-old twin daughters Stella and Esther gearing up for soccer practice.

Kailey Dickerson

THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN AKINS

She's here! The country crooner and his wife, Lauren, gush over their newest bundle of joy: Newborn daughter Ada James.

Cara Delevingne/Instagram

CARA DELEVINGNE & HER SQUAD

What do you get when you mix a lovely Mexico vacation with a supermodel and her supersize squad? According to Delevingne, who celebrated her 25th birthday with fashionable friends: #Sexico.

