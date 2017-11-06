Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
JASON MOMOA & EMILIA CLARKE
Clarke and her former Game of Thrones costar were all smiles during their real-life reunion, as documented on the actress's Instagram over the weekend. "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins)" she captioned an image of the duo laughing.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Talk about a sweet treat! The happy couple posed for a photo to commemorate their ice cream outing, smiling next to Lopez's twins — Max and Emme, 9 —and Rodriguez’s daughters — Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12.
ALEXIS OHANIAN & ALEXIS OLYMPIA
The father-daughter pair pose for an adorable pic right after the cutie's bath time.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
Tom Brady can't get enough of his supermodel wife — and took a sexy snap to prove it.
MINDY KALING
The mother-to-be squeezes in a workout at the gym, while simultaneously showing off her baby bump.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
The reality TV buff puts the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the hot seat as the Oscar winner fills in for Jimmy Kimmel as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
MARK RUFFALO
Hello, handsome! The actor posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't still swooning.
JORDAN RODGERS & JOJO FLETCHER
The former Bachelorette star turned 27 on Nov. 1, and her fiancé Rodgers shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Joelle Hannah Fletcher!!" SEC analyst Rodgers captioned a selfie of the two. "You are my best friend, can’t imagine my life without you! To say you are the sweetest person I’ve ever known just doesn’t do it justice."
