Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Emilia Clarke/Instagram

JASON MOMOA & EMILIA CLARKE

Clarke and her former Game of Thrones costar were all smiles during their real-life reunion, as documented on the actress's Instagram over the weekend. "When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins)" she captioned an image of the duo laughing.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Talk about a sweet treat! The happy couple posed for a photo to commemorate their ice cream outing, smiling next to Lopez's twins — Max and Emme, 9 —and Rodriguez’s daughters — Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12.

Serena Williams/Instagram

ALEXIS OHANIAN & ALEXIS OLYMPIA

The father-daughter pair pose for an adorable pic right after the cutie's bath time.

Tom Brady/Instagram

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Tom Brady can't get enough of his supermodel wife — and took a sexy snap to prove it.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

MINDY KALING

The mother-to-be squeezes in a workout at the gym, while simultaneously showing off her baby bump.

Randy Holmes/ABC

JENNIFER LAWRENCE & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

The reality TV buff puts the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the hot seat as the Oscar winner fills in for Jimmy Kimmel as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Mark Ruffalo/Instagram

MARK RUFFALO

Hello, handsome! The actor posted a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't still swooning.

Jordan Rodgers/Instagram

JORDAN RODGERS & JOJO FLETCHER

The former Bachelorette star turned 27 on Nov. 1, and her fiancé Rodgers shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Joelle Hannah Fletcher!!" SEC analyst Rodgers captioned a selfie of the two. "You are my best friend, can’t imagine my life without you! To say you are the sweetest person I’ve ever known just doesn’t do it justice."

