Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Bella Hadid/Instagram

BELLA HADID

The supermodel looks ethereal as ever as she takes in the views in Tuscany.

2 of 6

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

The Stranger Things actress poses alongside her onscreen counterpart, Eleven — in POP! form.

3 of 6

Winnie Harlow/Instagram

WINNIE HARLOW

Because when you're in Portugal, a diet consisting mainly of Pasteis de Nata is highly encouraged.

4 of 6

Cardi B/Instagram

CARDI B

"I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you," wrote the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who got engaged to Offset over the weekend.

5 of 6

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

GWYNETH PALTROW

The Oscar winner pays tribute to the thriller Seven, which she starred in with ex Brad Pitt.

6 of 6

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

KYLIE & KRIS JENNER

The pregnant Kylie Lip Kit creator keeps her baby bump under wraps as she snaps a filtered selfie with her famous momager.

See Also

More

More