Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
BELLA HADID
The supermodel looks ethereal as ever as she takes in the views in Tuscany.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
The Stranger Things actress poses alongside her onscreen counterpart, Eleven — in POP! form.
WINNIE HARLOW
Because when you're in Portugal, a diet consisting mainly of Pasteis de Nata is highly encouraged.
CARDI B
"I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you," wrote the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who got engaged to Offset over the weekend.
GWYNETH PALTROW
The Oscar winner pays tribute to the thriller Seven, which she starred in with ex Brad Pitt.
KYLIE & KRIS JENNER
The pregnant Kylie Lip Kit creator keeps her baby bump under wraps as she snaps a filtered selfie with her famous momager.