Celebs on Social
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 7
JUSTIN BIEBER
Bieber has used some of the time off from his canceled Purpose world tour to get some new ink. "@justinbieber Thank you for the trust," wrote the tattoo artist. "26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I've ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You're tough as nails man!"
2 of 7
LADY GAGA
On Sunday, the performer shared some photos on social media of her and boyfriend Christian Carino that proved this happy couple isn’t afraid to show their affection for each other.
3 of 7
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
The reality star is a total beach babe as she snaps a bikini-clad selfie on Instagram.
4 of 7
JULIANNE MOORE
"Been on the runway so long," wrote the Oscar winner, captioning her adorable snapshot while on a flight. "Turned into a rabbit."
5 of 7
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Posing in front of a bathroom mirror in a pair of black-and-white underwear, the mom-to-be pulls up her black T-shirt to show off her 16-week growing belly.
6 of 7
BEHATI PRINSLOO
The expectant 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model got candid on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing two photos of her snacks of choice — and her bare baby bump.
7 of 7
NIKKI REED
The new mom, who welcomed her baby girl with husband Ian Somerhalder on July 25, shared a photo to Instagram Thursday, showing an almost-empty jar of capsules as the Twilight alum looks on in mock horror. "Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!!” Reed captioned the post.
See Also
More
More
Personal Photos and a List of One-Liners: Inside Joan Rivers' Scrapbook