Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 12

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & KYLIE JENNER

They're twinning! The pregnant sisters show off their uncanny resemblance during an impromptu photoshoot.

2 of 12

Bella Hadid/Instagram

BELLA HADID

Well, that's one way to ring in her 21st birthday. The supermodel opts for a g-string on Tuesday.

3 of 12

Heidi Pratt/Instagram

HEIDI MONTAG & SPENCER PRATT

Before Gunner Stone, there was just Speidi — enjoying some of their last moments as a duo by channeling The Lion King.

4 of 12

Perez Hilton/Instagram

PEREZ HILTON

The 39-year-old father of two and infamous gossip blogger (whose given name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr.) welcomed daughter Mayte Amor (via surrogate) on Oct. 4. "I am beaming with joy and pride as I share with you that my family has grown yet again," he wrote in the sweet picture’s caption, adding "she's perfect."

5 of 12

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

CHLOË GRACE MORETZ & BROOKLYN BECKHAM

They're back on! Shortly after reconciling, the cute celeb couple treats themselves to beer in Dublin, Ireland.

6 of 12

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA

The Modern Family actress supports breast cancer awareness month by sharing a short video documenting her latest mammogram. Standing in front of a mammography unit wearing a robe, she wrote "You have to do it!!!!"

7 of 12

Aaron Carter/Instagram

AARON CARTER

Carter returns to social media on Saturday to show off the 30 lb. weight gain he experienced over "a few weeks" of focusing on himself and his health. “From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” Cater wrote on Instagram. “On the left 115. On the right 145  Continuing to focus on myself and my health. #proudofmyself #StressFree. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.”

8 of 12

April Love Geary/Instagram

APRIL LOVE GEARY

Robin Thicke's girlfriend shows off her growing baby bump on Instagram in a sweet bikini selfie. "Already so in love with you," she captioned the picture.

9 of 12

Tina Lawson/Instgram

BEYONCÉ

We can thank Miss Tina Lawson for this adorable Queen Bey throwback, which proves the Grammy winner is the spitting image of daughter Blue Ivy.

10 of 12

Ariana Grande/Instagram

ARIANA GRANDE

The singer shows off her newly dyed gray hair on Instagram, clarifying that even though it looked like a purple-tinged silver in the photo, it was actually gray. "Btw (it’s grey)," she captioned the photo, which she put a heart-filled filter on.

11 of 12

Bella Hadid/Instagram

BELLA HADID

The supermodel puts on a face mask to ring in her 21st birthday.

12 of 12

Emma Roberts/Instagram

EMMA ROBERTS

A short-shorts-clad Roberts is living the good life, enjoying a glass of champagne on a balcony.

See Also

More

More