Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

By Grace Gavilanes
CHLOË GRACE MORETZ & BROOKLYN BECKHAM
They're back on! Shortly after reconciling, the cute celeb couple treats themselves to beer in Dublin, Ireland.
SOFIA VERGARA
The Modern Family actress supports breast cancer awareness month by sharing a short video documenting her latest mammogram. Standing in front of a mammography unit wearing a robe, she wrote "You have to do it!!!!"
AARON CARTER
Carter returns to social media on Saturday to show off the 30 lb. weight gain he experienced over "a few weeks" of focusing on himself and his health. “From 115 pounds to 145 in a few weeks,” Cater wrote on Instagram. “On the left 115. On the right 145 Continuing to focus on myself and my health. #proudofmyself #StressFree. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.”
APRIL LOVE GEARY
Robin Thicke's girlfriend shows off her growing baby bump on Instagram in a sweet bikini selfie. "Already so in love with you," she captioned the picture.
BEYONCÉ
We can thank Miss Tina Lawson for this adorable Queen Bey throwback, which proves the Grammy winner is the spitting image of daughter Blue Ivy.
ARIANA GRANDE
The singer shows off her newly dyed gray hair on Instagram, clarifying that even though it looked like a purple-tinged silver in the photo, it was actually gray. "Btw (it’s grey)," she captioned the photo, which she put a heart-filled filter on.
BELLA HADID
The supermodel puts on a face mask to ring in her 21st birthday.
EMMA ROBERTS
A short-shorts-clad Roberts is living the good life, enjoying a glass of champagne on a balcony.
