Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON

Thompson shared a sweet video of the two of them together, where he adorably complained about being too full while leaning against his girlfriend’s pregnant belly.

ENIKO HART

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, have decided on the perfect baby name: Kenzo.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

The actor's top tip for getting photo shoot-ready? Eye masks ... and a sultry selfie pose.

BEYONCÉ & LESLIE JONES

"I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just so f—ing beautiful!!" the 50-year-old actress captioned the selfie on Twitter. "Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!"

BRUNO MARS & MICHELLE OBAMA

"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," the singer captioned a photo of the duo after the show. Obama is seen holding up a personalized baseball jersey with her last name written across the back and the number "24K."

Lauren Conrad/Instagram

LIAM JAMES

Lauren Conrad's idea of Sunday Funday? Cuddles with her cutie pie.

LUCY HALE

Proof the Pretty Little Liars star has her dad to thank for her bold eyebrows.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Ronaldo documented three generations of his family on Instagram over the weekend, paying tribute to his late father while showing off his adorable new twins.

