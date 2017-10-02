Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON
Thompson shared a sweet video of the two of them together, where he adorably complained about being too full while leaning against his girlfriend’s pregnant belly.
2 of 8
ENIKO HART
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, have decided on the perfect baby name: Kenzo.
3 of 8
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
The actor's top tip for getting photo shoot-ready? Eye masks ... and a sultry selfie pose.
4 of 8
BEYONCÉ & LESLIE JONES
"I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just so f—ing beautiful!!" the 50-year-old actress captioned the selfie on Twitter. "Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!"
5 of 8
BRUNO MARS & MICHELLE OBAMA
"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," the singer captioned a photo of the duo after the show. Obama is seen holding up a personalized baseball jersey with her last name written across the back and the number "24K."
6 of 8
LIAM JAMES
Lauren Conrad's idea of Sunday Funday? Cuddles with her cutie pie.
7 of 8
LUCY HALE
Proof the Pretty Little Liars star has her dad to thank for her bold eyebrows.
8 of 8
CRISTIANO RONALDO
Ronaldo documented three generations of his family on Instagram over the weekend, paying tribute to his late father while showing off his adorable new twins.
