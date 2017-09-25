Celebs on Social

Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

See what the stars are up to Instagram, Twitter and beyond

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 7

Britney Spears/Twitter

MARIAH CAREY & BRITNEY SPEARS

"You never know who you're going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night!" Spears wrote of an image of the two hitmakers posing for a smiley snap at dinner. "Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!"

2 of 7

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

MINDY KALING

The Mindy Project star and creator shows her shock over a celebratory cake with the words "Series Finale!" decorated on its side.

3 of 7

Alexis Olympia Ohanian/Instagram

SERENA WILLIAMS & ALEXIS OLYMPIA

Endless cuddles! "Mama never sleeps," read the caption on the photo, posted to the newborn's own Instagram account. "When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. 'Come on!' "

4 of 7

Fergie/Instagram

AXL JACK

On Sunday, Fergie posted a video montage of the sweet date night she shared with her 4-year-old son Axl Jack during a trip to see the musical version of Aladdin.

5 of 7

Alec Monopoly/Instagram

SCOTT DISICK & SOFIA RICHIE

New couple alert! Disick and Richie's romance was confirmed on Instagram as the pair shared a kiss during dinner.

6 of 7

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

JENNY MOLLEN

The actress and author hasn't been shy about showing off her baby bump — and Mollen is showing no signs of stopping now. Case in point: Her nude mirror selfie at 38 weeks.

7 of 7

Drew Scott Instagram

DREW SCOTT

Scott and Emma Slater took Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman's Week 1 "fixer upper" comment to heart. "Soooo.. @theemmaslatersaid I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night…be careful what you ask for!" Scott captioned an Instagram photo of him posing shirtless and freshly bronzed.

See Also

More

More