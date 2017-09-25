Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social
MARIAH CAREY & BRITNEY SPEARS
"You never know who you're going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night!" Spears wrote of an image of the two hitmakers posing for a smiley snap at dinner. "Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!"
2 of 7
MINDY KALING
The Mindy Project star and creator shows her shock over a celebratory cake with the words "Series Finale!" decorated on its side.
3 of 7
SERENA WILLIAMS & ALEXIS OLYMPIA
Endless cuddles! "Mama never sleeps," read the caption on the photo, posted to the newborn's own Instagram account. "When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. 'Come on!' "
4 of 7
AXL JACK
On Sunday, Fergie posted a video montage of the sweet date night she shared with her 4-year-old son Axl Jack during a trip to see the musical version of Aladdin.
5 of 7
SCOTT DISICK & SOFIA RICHIE
New couple alert! Disick and Richie's romance was confirmed on Instagram as the pair shared a kiss during dinner.
6 of 7
JENNY MOLLEN
The actress and author hasn't been shy about showing off her baby bump — and Mollen is showing no signs of stopping now. Case in point: Her nude mirror selfie at 38 weeks.
7 of 7
DREW SCOTT
Scott and Emma Slater took Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman's Week 1 "fixer upper" comment to heart. "Soooo.. @theemmaslatersaid I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night…be careful what you ask for!" Scott captioned an Instagram photo of him posing shirtless and freshly bronzed.
