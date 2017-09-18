Star Tracks: Celebs on Social

Celebs on Social

Chance the Rapper/Instagram

CHANCE THE RAPPER

"Since my life really began with her, I guess I turn 2 at midnight,” the Chicago native wrote on Instagram, captioning an adorable pic with his daughter, Kensli, celebrating her birthday. 

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

CINDY CRAWFORD

Hello, gorgeous! The supermodel is flawless as ever in this bare-faced selfie. 

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA & SARAH HYLAND

The Modern Family costars strike a pose inside the Emmys.

Gina Rodriquez/Instagram

GINA RODRIGUEZ

Leave it to the Jane the Virgin star to squeeze in a few pull-up reps before making her way down the Emmys red carpet.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

JESSICA ALBA

The Honest Company founder is a mama-to-be on the move, as evidenced on her Instagram story. Among the moves Alba, already a mother-of-two, performed during her sweat session? Push-ups, kettlebell lifts, resistance-band exercises and time on a stepper machine.

Serena Williams/Snapchat

SERENA WILLIAMS

The tennis champ and new mom is celebrating a post-baby milestone — she fits into her jeans again!

