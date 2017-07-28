Celebrity
Star Tracks: Celeb Night Out
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, plus more celeb couples on date night
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are caught in an adorable candid moment as they head to dinner at Prime 112 restaurant.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston hold on tight as they return to the N.Y.C. restaurant where they got engaged almost five years ago.
Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo go for a stroll in Ravello, Italy.
Miles Teller takes the lead as he and girlfriend Keleigh Sperry are seen arriving at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello indulge in some ice cream as they walk arm-in-arm in New York City.
Henry Cavill and girlfriend Lucy Cork opt for matching hats at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold Cup Polo Final in England.
