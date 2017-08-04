Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Celeb Night Out

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly, plus more celeb couples on date night

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 8

Splash News

FUNNY FACE

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly share a hilariously candid moment outside the Watch What Happens Live studio in N.Y.C.

2 of 8

Splash News Online

TRADING GLANCES

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka share a sweet gaze as the pair arrive at an L.A. steakhouse.

3 of 8

Splash News

HAND TO HOLD

Kate Upton and fiancé Justin Verlando hold onto one another while en route to dinner at Catch in N.Y.C. 

4 of 8

Splash News

LAUGH ATTACK

Camila Alves, who came out to support her famous husband, laughs as she makes her way down the red carpet with longtime love Matthew McConaughey at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Dark Tower.

5 of 8

LA Dodgers

BALLIN' TIME

Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Josh Stancil cuddle up to one another while attending an L.A. Dodgers game.

6 of 8

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOOK OF LOVE

So sweet! Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers enjoy their night out at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet.

7 of 8

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

COMING TOGETHER

The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily Gordon come out to celebrate at the HFPA Grants Banquet during the event's cocktail reception.

8 of 8

ROGER WONG/INSTAR

THROWING SHADE

Kellie Pickler and husband Kyle Jacobs sport matching accessories while promoting their reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, in N.Y.C.

