Star Tracks: Celeb Night Out

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly, plus more celeb couples on date night
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
FUNNY FACE
James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly share a hilariously candid moment outside the Watch What Happens Live studio in N.Y.C.
TRADING GLANCES
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka share a sweet gaze as the pair arrive at an L.A. steakhouse.
HAND TO HOLD
Kate Upton and fiancé Justin Verlando hold onto one another while en route to dinner at Catch in N.Y.C.
LAUGH ATTACK
Camila Alves, who came out to support her famous husband, laughs as she makes her way down the red carpet with longtime love Matthew McConaughey at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Dark Tower.
BALLIN' TIME
Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Josh Stancil cuddle up to one another while attending an L.A. Dodgers game.
LOOK OF LOVE
So sweet! Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers enjoy their night out at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet.
COMING TOGETHER
The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily Gordon come out to celebrate at the HFPA Grants Banquet during the event's cocktail reception.
THROWING SHADE
Kellie Pickler and husband Kyle Jacobs sport matching accessories while promoting their reality show, I Love Kellie Pickler, in N.Y.C.
